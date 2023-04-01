Genshin Impact Version 3.6: release date, banners, new events, and more

Genshin Impact is a game that keeps on giving, with an ever-expanding roster of playable characters, an increasingly growing map, and a rich, continuous storyline at the center of it all. The next massive update arriving in the world of Teyvat to bring Travelers new content to delve into is Version 3.6, titled “A Parade of Providence.”

Version 3.6 looks to be one of Genshin’s more hefty updates since it includes a map expansion, two new characters, a massive festival event, and two new bosses for players to face. Besides these major features, it also promises many smaller ones that are sure to keep players busy for the foreseeable future.

While Version 3.6 has a lot for players to look forward to, it does also mean that players are drawing even closer to the end of their storyline time in Sumeru. The massive Sumeru festival occurring during this update is likely a send-off to the region as players inch closer to their official journey to the Hydro region of Fontaine, which will debut in Version 4.0.

There is a plethora of content for players to explore when Version 3.6 launches, so Travelers who are wondering what to expect can enjoy this breakdown of everything that the update will bring to Teyvat.

All Genshin Impact Version 3.6 details

Everything that will be arriving in the Version 3.6 update was revealed during miHoYo’s Version 3.6 special program. This includes the content that will be available right away after the update launches and the content that will arrive later on as it progresses from phase one to phase two.

Map expansion in Genshin Impact Version 3.6

The Dendro region of Sumeru will expand once again, perhaps for the final time, during Genshin’s Version 3.6 update. This expansion will add to the desert region of Sumeru, to the northwest of the Desert of Hadramaveth.

The new area deep within the desert features a rift that legends claim holds a rift that monsters emerged from during the downfall of Khaenri’ah that occurred around 500 years ago. This area was also a battlefield that the gods dueled on whilst trying to keep the power of the Abyss at bay.

This area used to be entirely desert, but the power that the Abyss wields changed it so that it is now instead a wasteland and swamp area that is void of habitation. Although this area is void of residents, it is rich with secrets, and miHoYo teased during the special program livestream that players might be able to uncover some Khaenri’ah-related secrets by exploring it.

Upon entering this new area for the first time, a Pari named Sorush will be there to aid players with their travels. This creature will even occasionally help players freely fly over certain parts of the newly added area.

New characters in Genshin Impact Version 3.6

The very first Dendro character that players ever met in Teyvat will finally become recruitable in Version 3.6. This character is the five-star Dendro Catalyst wielder Baizhu who players first met in the Geo region of Liyue.

Baizhu also has a pet snake named Changsheng that appears to have inspired the general look of his elemental abilities. As players utilize Baizhu’s skillset, they will see that it takes on the same shape as a snake and that his shielding abilities also bear a snake image.

In keeping with his role as the owner of Bubu Pharmacy in Liyue, Baizhu comes with healing and shielding capabilities. The Dendro doctor is known for being immensely skilled at healing his patients and carries over those abilities to the playable version of him.

The new four-star recruit that will be released in the Version 3.6 update is another character that players already know and love, which is the four-star Dendro Claymore character Kaveh. He will be the very first recruit to wield both the Dendro element and a claymore, which offers players the opportunity to test out a new character type.

Kaveh is an architect from Sumeru who cares very deeply about most things, perhaps too deeply. He is the creator behind Sumeru’s stunning Palace of Alcazarzaray, but he racked up a lot of debt in the process of creating it and was forced to move in with the five-star Dendro Sword character Alhaitham because of it.

The two Dendro characters bicker fairly consistently, but they are ultimately very close friends. Ultimately, Kaveh is a true artist, and players have been waiting for a while to recruit him for a while after seeing his many fun interactions with Alhaitham and getting to know him as a creative genius while exploring Sumeru.

Banner reruns in Genshin Impact Version 3.6

Each Genshin update features new recruits for players to add to their rosters but also brings back already beloved Teyvat recruits to give players another chance to obtain them. Generally, each update features one new five-star character, one new four-star recruit, and three character banner reruns.

The first half of most updates is when new characters usually debut, but for Version 3.6, the first phase will instead feature two banner reruns. For the first half of Version 3.6, the rerun banners will include:

The five-star Dendro Catalyst character Nahida

The five-star Hydro Sword character Nilou

The second half of the update is when the two new Dendro characters will arrive. However, an older Teyvat recruit will also receive a rerun, so the characters that players will see during phase two are:

The five-star Dendro Catalyst character Baizhu

The five-star Cryo Bow character Ganyu

The four-star Dendro Claymore character Kaveh

New weapons in Genshin Impact Version 3.6

Every new five-star character debuts at the same time as a signature weapon that is designed specifically to complement their skillset. For Baizhu, this weapon is the Jadefall’s Splendor catalyst which will be one of the two featured weapons on the “Epitome Invocation” weapon banner during the second phase of the Version 3.6 update.

New artifacts in Genshin Impact Version 3.6

Two new artifact sets will join the world of Teyvat within this update. These sets will be obtainable from a Domain that sits within the new region that is arriving in Version 3.6’s map expansion.

The two artifact sets are:

Nymph’s Dream

Vourukasha’s Glow

Events in Genshin Impact Version 3.6

The main event that is occurring in Version 3.6 is called “A Parade of Providence” and is focused around a Sumeru Akademiya extravaganza. This event appears to be Sumeru’s answer to the many festivals that have been occurring throughout Teyvat recently, including Liyue’s Lantern Rite festival, Mondstadt’s Windblume festival, and the leaked Version 3.7 Inazuma festival.

In addition to the many festivities that will occur during this event, the six Darshans will also have a chance to compete during it. The trailer for Version 3.6 seems to highlight this event as players can witness an epic battle ensuing between the various Sumeru characters.

Overall, this event will feature six unique game modes for players to participate in based on the research that each of the six Darshans has conducted. This event also offers an opportunity for players to recruit the four-star Anemo Bow character Faruzan upon completing the various event requirements.

Outside of the main Sumeru event, some smaller events and additions that players will see throughout Version 3.6 are:

A hangout quest for the four-star Cryo Sword character Layla

Chapter two of the five-star Dendro Catalyst character Nahida’s story quest

A “Fulminating Sandstorm” event in Sumeru

A “Brewing Developments” event in Sumeru

Another run of “Overflowing Mastery” to grant double drops on character ascension materials

A “The Recollector’s Path” event in the new map area that is being added to Sumeru

New enemies in Genshin Impact Version 3.6

A few new foes will join the world of Teyvat in Version 3.6. This includes both minor enemies and larger bosses, so players have a lot of new combat challenges to tackle.

The enemies that are joining Teyvat in Version 3.6 are:

Iniquitous Baptist normal boss: A foe from the Abyss Order that can wield more than one element in battle and creates shields against those elements to decrease the damage taken.

Legendary Dragon of Verdue, Apep weekly boss: A massive Dendro dragon that used to rule over Sumeru and was once tinged a green color. Now, its color has changed to be similar to the yellow sand, and it seems to be suffering from an illness that players will learn more about in the update.

Anemo Hilichurl Rogue: A new type of Hilichurl that can be found wandering around Teyvat and possesses unique Anemo skills.

Hydro Hilichurl Rogue: Another new Hilichurl type that instead possesses Hydro abilities.

Although miHoYo did not mention it during the livestream for Version 3.6, it was also previously leaked that two new Consecrated Beasts would be joining Teyvat in this update. Because of how massive the new area will be, it is still highly likely that the two creatures, which are a Hydro Consecrated Beast and a Dendro Consecrated Beast, will be added somewhere within the Sumeru desert expansion.

Genshin Impact Version 3.6 release date

The first half of the Version 3.6 update of Genshin will release on April 11 or 12, depending on your timezone. This phase will last for about three weeks before it is then replaced by phase two sometime in May, which will then last for another three weeks.