Genshin Impact Version 3.7 leaks: New characters, banners, events, and details so far

The Version 3.7 update of Genshin Impact is still one whole Version and a half away but the leak community has already begun uncovering what players can expect to see when the update is released. Genshin’s leak community is very active and regularly uncovers content far in advance to help players learn what they can expect to see next.

Travelers time in the Dendro region of Sumeru is quickly coming to a close, but there are at least a few more Version 3.0 updates on the horizon before players get to embark on their trip to the Hydro region of Fontaine. One such update is Version 3.7, which might focus more on the Electro region of Inazuma than the Dendro region of Sumeru.

New leaks for future Genshin updates seem to surface on almost a daily basis with more leaks popping up as an update grows closer. Because of this, more information is certain to arise, but for now, here is everything that the Genshin leak community has uncovered for the Version 3.7 update.

All Genshin Impact Version 3.7 leaks

Usually, the Genshin leak community is quite reliable regarding the content they uncover and share. Any time that they end up being wrong it is usually due to changes occurring from what was originally planned.

Regardless, players should always remember that all future content is subject to change and likely will shift around quite a bit before Version 3.7 goes live. As new content is revealed and the leaks change, this will be reflected here.

New characters in Genshin Impact Version 3.7

Every new Version update in Genshin usually brings another five-star force and a four-star recruit for players to add to their rosters. Usually, the five-star character is leaked many months ahead of time, but for Version 3.7, the five-star recruit has yet to be unveiled by the community.

The four-star character that will be released in Version 3.7 is currently speculated to be Kirara, who players may have also seen going around with the name Momoka. Kirara has already had numerous leaks surface regarding her element type, the weapon that she will wield, and her general skillset.

Currently, she is believed to be a four-star Dendro Sword character. This has been quite a debate within the community, though, especially because the only art that has surfaced of her features a Geo Vision attached to her outfit.

Regardless, many of the most reputable members of the leak community have stated that the artwork is from early on in development and that her Vision has changed from what it was originally meant to be. As Version 3.7 draws closer, players can expect to gain a better look at this character and discover who the new five-star unit that will be released in the update will be.

While it is very likely that there will be a five-star character released in Version 3.7, one leaker did say that there are no more new five-star characters for the rest of the Version 3.0 updates after Version 3.6 brings Baizhu to Teyvat. Based on miHoYo’s usual patterns, this seems unlikely, but it is not impossible.

Rerun banners for Genshin Impact Version 3.7

The character rerun banners are the most unreliable and unpredictable aspects of future Genshin updates. Even though the Version 3.6 update is just a few weeks away, the leaked rerun banners for that update are still uncertain.

Because of this, Version 3.7’s predicted rerun banners are even more subject to change, and likely won’t be solidified until just before the update is released. However, there are currently three speculated five-star banner reruns, plus the debut of the previously discussed four-star character.

Five-star Geo Polearm character Zhongli

Five-star Hydro Catalyst character Sangonomiya Kokomi

Five-star Anemo Sword character Kaedehara Kazuha

All three of the currently suspected Version 3.7 banner characters are due for reruns, so their return would track with miHoYo’s usual pattern. Zhongli has gone just over six months without a rerun, Kokomi has gone just under six months, and Kazuha has gone about seven and a half months.

The five-star Cryo Claymore character Eula was originally speculated to rerun in either Version 3.6 or Version 3.7 but now seems to have been pushed back to Version 3.8. Of all of Teyvat’s characters, Eula is currently the most due for a rerun since she has been waiting for one for about a year and three months.

New weapons in Genshin Impact Version 3.7

While no five-star character has surfaced for Version 3.7 so far, a possible weapon for the character has. The following have been uncovered: a King Deshret bow, which will be part of the Deshret series and thus join the Beacon of the Reed Sea claymore; the Key of Khaj-Nisut sword; and the Staff of the Scarlet Sands polearm.

This bow has been speculated to arrive in Version 3.7 but could also be for a future update. Because the other weapons in this series are five-star assets designed for five-star characters, it is likely that this bow also pairs with a currently unknown five-star bow character.

The Deshret series is also tied to Sumeru, which indicates that this weapon will likely release at some point before players embark on their journey to the Hydro region of Fontaine.

New events in Genshin Impact Version 3.7

An Inazuma festival is rumored to be occurring in Version 3.7. This would especially make sense with the speculated arrival of Kirara, who is believed to be an Inazuman character.

Not much is yet known about this but based on what has been occurring in Teyvat lately, it will likely be somewhat similar to Liyue’s Lantern Rite festival and Mondstadt’s Windblume festival. It will possibly be a more immersive version of the Irodori vasiant. Version 3.6 is believed to bring a Sumeru festival to Teyvat which means that the rumored event would officially cover all of the currently playable regions.

Kokomi and Kazuha are also both Inazuman characters, which means that their reruns could take place at the same time as the event to keep up the Inazuma theme. That said, they don’t always coincide with the rerun banners as players recently saw during Mondstadt’s Windblume festival when the Sumeru characters Dehya and Cyno received reruns instead of Mondstadt natives.

Map expansion in Genshin Impact Version 3.7

The last map expansion that will occur in the Version 3.0 updates is expected to arrive in Version 3.6. After this, Sumeru is expected to be complete, and another map expansion will thus likely not occur in 3.7 or beyond until the Version 4.0 update introduces the Hydro region of Fontaine.

New artifacts in Genshin Impact Version 3.7

As there is currently no speculated map expansion, there are also likely no new artifacts arriving in Version 3.7. This update is still quite some time away, which means that this is subject to change in the future.

New Genius Invokation TCG cards in Genshin Impact Version 3.7

While no specific content have been discovered by the leak community just yet, new cards have been arriving with each Version update since Genius Invokation was permanently added to the game. Because of this, players can expect more of them to come in Version 3.7 that have not been uncovered so far.

Based on the past few TCG updates, Version 3.7 will likely bring three new character cards and a few action cards for players to utilize. This seems to be miHoYo’s current pattern for expanding upon TCG since the game is still missing many highly beloved Teyvat recruits.

Genshin Impact Version 3.7 livestream date

The special program livestream dates are much more difficult to predict than the actual launch date of a Version update. This is because they generally follow a less rigid schedule, although they fairly consistently occur a little over a week before the update launches.

For Version 3.7, the livestream program will likely air somewhere near or exactly on May 12. The following calendar from the Genshin leak Reddit backs up this date and has also predicted this information based on usual patterns. So far, this calendar has been extremely accurate.

Genshin Impact Version 3.7 release date

Release dates are always subject to change in Genshin if any delays or issues occur. However, miHoYo has a fairly solid update schedule that has only massively been derailed one time since the game launched.

Because of this, players have a much more solid idea of when they can expect to see content added to Genshin than with most other games. Each Version update comes with two phases, each lasting for around three weeks before another Version update replaces it.

With all this information in mind, Travelers can likely expect to see the Version 3.7 update released on May 24.