Where to find Consecrated Beasts in Genshin Impact

The newest Version update of Genshin Impact expanded the map of Teyvat once again with another addition to the Dendro region of Sumeru. This new area, the Desert of Hadramaveth, brought with it a few new foes including the elusive Consecrated Beasts.

Screengrab via miHoYo

When a new foe is introduced into Teyvat it is usually fairly simple to find and vanquish them. However, the Consecrated Beasts that arrived in Genshin’s Version 3.4 update are a rather unique foe that is not only difficult to locate but also looks drastically different depending on which variant of the creature players have stumbled across.

The Consecrated Beasts are tricky to find because they are rare and they come in three different unique types. The three different Consecrated Beasts players will find are:

Consecrated Flying Serpent (Anemo)

Consecrated Red Vulture (Pyro)

Consecrated Scorpion (Electro)

Each variant of the Consecrated Beast family comes with special elemental powers and a unique fighting skillset. They aren’t too difficult to vanquish as long as players ensure they don’t get consistently struck with their elemental abilities.

Screengrab via miHoYo

Although these three variants are extremely different from one another, all three drop the exact same loot. Players who vanquish any Consecrated Beast will obtain:

Desiccated Shell (two-star rarity)

Sturdy Shell (three-star rarity)

Marked Shell (four-star rarity)

Consecrated Beast locations in Genshin Impact

All three variants of the Consecrated Beasts family can only be found throughout the desert region of Sumeru. There are very few of them and the ones that do exist are quite difficult to find. All locations where players can find a Consecrated Beast are as follows.

Image via Teyvat Interactive Map

If you are still struggling to find one of these beasts, they may be hidden away. Many are located deep underground in winding caverns which means players might have to spend a while tracking them down.

Another helpful trick for tracking them down is to utilize the “Navigate” feature in your Adventure Handbook. This feature will continuously route you to the nearest Consecrated Beast until you have vanquished all of them.

Screengrab via miHoYo

It’s also important to remember there are three very different Consecrated Beasts in Genshin and all three look distinctly different.

The Consecrated Flying Serpent is a large floating beast that is the same blue-green color as other creatures imbued with the Anemo element, the Consecrated Red Vulture is a giant flying bird with fiery wings, and the Consecrated Scorpion is an Electro-infused create that is very purple and thus fairly easy to spot.

If your run out of Consecrated Beasts to vanquish in your own world and don’t want to wait the cooldown period to fight more, you can also consider visiting another Travelers world to hunt them down there. Just be sure to ask before you vanquish their Consecrated Beasts or have them accompany you as they will otherwise miss out on the loot but will still have to wait for them to respawn.