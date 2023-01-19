Genshin Impact Version 3.6 leaks: New characters, banners, enemies, and details so far

Although Genshin Impact’s latest update, Version 3.4, only launched on Jan 18., players are already eagerly looking to Teyvat’s future. Many leaks are already in circulation for Version 3.5 since it is the next major update, but Version 3.6 also has quite a few leaks going around even though it is quite a few months away.

The Version 3.6 update will be yet another update centered on the Dendro region of Sumeru. After Version 3.6 releases, players can expect just a few more waves of Version 3.0 updates before miHoYo then transition into Version 4.0 for the Hydro region of Fontaine.

Leaks are so commonplace and frequent in the Genshin community that massive leaks for Fontaine, which is likely at least half a year away, have already occurred. Thus, it’s not too surprising that leaks for Version 3.6, which is a few months away, have also begun to occur.

Players’ time in Sumeru is slowly but surely coming to a close which means that they’ll want to make the most of the updates that arrive for the Dendro region while they still can. Everything that has been unveiled thus far for the Version 3.6 Sumeru update of Genshin is as follows.

All Genshin Impact Version 3.6 leaks

The Genshin leaks community is known for being very accurate and reliable. However, leaks always pertain to content that is not finalized which means that players should be prepared for changes to occur. All leaked content for the Version 3.6 update of Genshin will be updated as new leaks emerge and as changes occur.

New characters in Genshin Impact Version 3.6

The very first Dendro character that players ever came into contact with is Baizhu, the owner of Bubu Pharmacy in Liyue and five-star Cryo Sword character Qiqi’s caretaker. Players have come into contact with Baizhu on numerous occasions and it seems that the Dendro character will finally make his playable character debut in the Version 3.6 update.

Nothing about Baizhu’s skillset or weapon type has been uncovered just yet. However, many within the community have speculated based on his personality and look that he may be a catalyst character and a support unit since both seem to fit his personality and look quite well.

Baizhu also has a talking pet snake named Changsheng. This creature will likely play a role in his skillset as has been the case with other characters that have companions like Fischl with Oz or Xiangling with Guoba.

Another highly speculated aspect of his skillset based on what is known about the Dendro character is that he may be a healing character. Considering that he runs a pharmacy, this feels especially fitting and it would be rather disappointing and confusing if he turns out to not possess healing capabilities.

Outside of Baizhu, other new characters for Version 3.6 are currently unknown. Based on miHoYo’s usual patterns, it is likely that Baizhu will be a five-star which means that one other character, who will likely be a four-star, should also release in this update.

Some rumors and speculation have put Kaveh, who players may recognize as a friend of Alhaitham, as a four-star launching in Version 3.6. But many others have suggested he won’t release until Version 3.7 which means that a different four-star may come in Version 3.6.

Very vague leaks from a reputable member of the Genshin leak community have found that another character for Version 3.6 has surfaced. Some players have thought this leak might be inaccurate and a coded reference to Scaramouche reborn as the Wanderer in the Version 3.3 update, but this is currently the only leaked information for another potential Version 3.6 character.

Rerun banners for Genshin Impact Version 3.6

While most content uncovered by the Genshin leak community is extremely accurate and reliable, rerun banners have been known to be rather unpredictable. This may be because miHoYo changes around who is receiving a rerun or simply because this aspect is difficult to uncover.

Whatever the reason, players should be most wary of any potentially leaked rerun banners because they are very subject to change and will likely change several times before the Version update launches. With the unpredictability of predicting rerun banners in mind, the currently speculated rerun banners for Version 3.6 are:

The five-star Hydro Sword character Nilou

The five-star Dendro Catalyst character Nahida

The five-star Cryo Sword character Kamisato Ayaka

Map expansion in Genshin Impact Version 3.6

Sumeru is expected to expand once again, probably for the last time, during the Version 3.6 update. A final section of Sumeru is believed to drop in this update and the Sumeru part of Teyvat’s map will likely not expand any further after this point.

The new Sumeru expansion arriving in this update is speculated to sit above the Desert of Hadramaveth region that arrived in the Version 3.4 update.

New enemies in Genshin Impact Version 3.6

A new Weekly Boss for players to face is suspected to be arriving in the Version 3.6 update. This boss is a Dendro Dragon that will be available for players to face in Sumeru.

Early leaks for this foe suggest that it will function in a similar matter to the Rhodeia of Loch, also known as the Oceanid, found in Liyue. This creature is believed to possess a similar ability that allows it to summon minions that players will need to vanquish to defeat the boss itself.

Genshin Impact Version 3.6 release date

The release dates for Genshin updates are never fully set in stone until they are fairly close. However, if everything stays on schedule then players can expect to see Version 3.6 launch around April 12, 2023.

The first half of the update should then run for about three weeks and come to an end around May 3. Phase two should begin then and also run for about three weeks before the entirety of Version 3.6 comes to a close.