Baizhu is a Dendro healer who Genshin Impact fans have been waiting for a long time. Players will want to maximize his potential after getting him from the corresponding Event Wish, and building the perfect team around him will be key for that.

Patch 3.6 brought a lot of new content for players to discover on April 12, but they had to wait a bit more before seeing both upcoming playable characters, Baizhu and Kaveh. Now, their release is planned for May 2, with the rotation of Event Wishes. Nahida and Nilou will be replaced by Baizhu and Ganyu as five-star characters.

In accordance with his lore, as the owner of Bubu Pharmacy, Baizhu will be a healing and shielding-focused character in Genshin. While it’s still unclear how much Dendro application the five-star character will feature, he’ll be mainly played as a support in teams.

A breakdown of Baizhu’s abilities

Baizhu is a Dendro support who uses a Catalyst as weapon, according to leaks. His Elemental Skill, Universal Diagnosis, summons a sprite that deals Dendro damage to the nearest opponents. When the Skill’s effect ends (after three attacks performed or when there is no enemy left in range), it will also heal all nearby members based on the character’s maximal HP.

His Elemental Burst is called Headling Holism and generates a shield around Baizhu. The shield will heal allies based on his maximal HP every two seconds. It will also deal Dendro damage to opponents when shields are generated or shattered.

In addition, his passives will grant him either Healing or damage bonuses depending on his current HP. This includes bonuses on Bloom-related reactions. Since Baizhu’s kit and stats have yet to be officially unveiled by the developer, the following guide on the character’s best teams is subject to changes before his release.

Best teams for Baizhu in Genshin Impact

Generally, Genshin players will want to take another Dendro character with Baizhu to maximize his impact. He’ll take a support role, since his damage are negligible, although players can choose different strategies. Here is a typical team composition built around the Bubu pharmacy owner.

Baizhu is used as support in the team.

The second team member is a Dendro character, for elemental resonance and better synergy with him.

The third member will be a Hydro character to apply the Bloom effect and generate Burgeons, in reaction to Dendro damage.

The last member can be more flexible. It can be of Pyro, Anemo, or Electro elements, depending on which Elemental reactions you are aiming for.

Baizhu will seemingly have strong synergy with fellow upcoming Dendro character Kaveh, who will conveniently join the game in the same banner. The four-star character is designed as a Dendro DPS that can generate a strong amount of Burgeons when used with a Hydro applicator. Additionally, you might conveniently get him while trying to pull Baizhu.

Others easily designated Dendro teammates for Baizhu include Collei and the Dendro Traveler, characters players can get for free while progressing through the game. The best Dendro ally for Baizhu, however, will undoubtedly be Nahida. The Archon is the best elemental applicator from Sumeru right now. She can generate Burgeons like no one else can with her multi-target Elemental Skill. Collei and the Traveler will do the job for players who don’t have Nahida in their roster.

The second teammate would be a Hydro applicator. The choice can truly depend on which Hydro characters you already pulled and which ones are geared up and maxed out. There are many decent ones available. Xingqiu is arguably the best four-star Hydro applicator, and many five-star characters can also suit the Dendro duo. It includes Nilou and Mona, both strong Hydro applicators. Yelan can also fit this composition. She’ll apply a bit less Hydro but will deal more damage.

As the third character, many players will certainly go for an Electro one with strong DPS. This is a great addition to any Bloom team (Dendro and Hydro) because of Hyperbloom (the reaction added with Electro), which is one of the strongest Elemental Reactions in Genshin.

The Electro element features a lot of great DPS characters in Genshin. Any strong DPS can fit into a Hyperbloom team with Baizhu. Cyno is designated as one of the best characters to include in this team, because he can increase damage through his Elemental Mastery passive, benefitting the most from Hyperbloom reactions. Raiden Shogun is also always a strong Electro DPS option in most teams, and this one is no exception.

The fourth character is the most flexible one. A Pyro character can be strong to generate Catalyze and Burning reactions through Dendro, in addition to Hyperbloom. If you don’t plan to add an Electro character to your team, a Pyro one will be key to exploding Burgeons. Anemo characters are also strong to gather up enemies and synergize with Baizhu’s Elemental Skill, as well as other abilities.