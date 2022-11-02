All Talent and Character Ascension Materials for Nahida in Genshin Impact

Nahida is a five-star Dendro character who will arrive in Genshin Impact with the upcoming 3.2 update. She uses a catalyst as a weapon and is played best with a support and damage per second (DPS) role.
She was first introduced as the Lesser Lord Kusanali, who presides over the Sumeru region, in the Archon Quest storyline from the 3.1 update. She will be available through the Character Event Wish called The Moongrass’ Enlightenment starting on Nov. 2.
Nahida has three different talents besides her normal attack Akara, which deals Dendro damage (DMG) after four attacks to enemies in front of her. You can upgrade her Elemental Skills, Elemental Burst, and her Passive skills.
Talent Materials
The upgrade in Genshin Impact is called Ascension. You can upgrade all of Nahida’s talents to level 10 in Genshin Impact. The requirements for each of her talents are the same, so you’ll have to spend three times the amount of the material presented.
The materials are either dropped by Fungi monsters or you can get them on a Domain on certain days of the week. The only unknown material are the drops from Shouki no Kami, a new Weekly Boss to be released with the upgrade.
|Talent level
|Required talent materials
|Mora
|Level two
|Three Teachings of Ingenuity and six Fungal Spores.
|12,500
|Level three
|Two Guide to Ingenuity and three Luminescent Pollen.
|17,500
|Level four
|Four Guide to Ingenuity and four Luminescent Pollen.
|25,000
|Level five
|Six Guide to Ingenuity and six Luminescent Pollen.
|30,000
|Level six
|Nine Guide to Ingenuity and nine Luminescent Pollen.
|37,500
|Level seven
|Four Philosophies of Ingenuity, four Crystalline Cyst Dust, and one Unknown material.
|120,000
|Level eight
|Six Philosophies of Ingenuity, six Crystalline Cyst Dust, and one Unknown material.
|260,000
|Level nine
|12 Philosophies of Ingenuity, nie Crystalline Cyst Dust, and two Unknown material.
|450,000
|Level 10
|16 Philosophies of Ingenuity, 12 Crystalline Cyst Dust, two Unknown material, and one Crown of Insight.
|700,000
Ascension Materials
Nahida can get to level 90 like all the other characters in the game. Each ascension requires different materials that get more difficult to acquire as she levels up. The only material not available in the game right now is the Quelled Creeper. It will arrive with version 3.2 and will be dropped by the Dendro Hypostasis mob.
|Ascension level
|Required ascension materials
|Mora
|Ascension reward
|Level 20
|One Nagadus Emerald Sliver, three Kalpalata Lotus, and three Fungal Spores.
|20,000
|One Acquaint Fate
|Level 40
|Three Nagadus Emerald Fragment, two Quelled Creeper, 10 Kalpalata Lotus, and 15 Fungal Spores.
|40,000
|None
|Level 50
|Six Nagadus Emerald Fragment, four Quelled Creeper, 20 Kalpalata Lotus, 12 Luminescent Pollen.
|60,000
|One Acquaint Fate
|Level 60
|Three Nagadus Emerald Chunk, eight Quelled Creeper, 30 Kalpalata Lotus, 18 Luminescent Pollen.
|80,000
|None
|Level 70
|Six Nagadus Emerald Chunk, 12 Quelled Creeper, 45 Kalpalata Lotus, 12 Crystalline Cyst Dust.
|100,000
|One Acquaint Fate
|Level 80
|Six Nagadus Emerald Gemstone, 20 Quelled Creeper, 60 Kalpalata Lotus, 24 Crystalline Cyst Dust.
|120,000
|None