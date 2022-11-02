All Talent and Character Ascension Materials for Nahida in Genshin Impact

Nahida is a five-star Dendro character who will arrive in Genshin Impact with the upcoming 3.2 update. She uses a catalyst as a weapon and is played best with a support and damage per second (DPS) role.

She was first introduced as the Lesser Lord Kusanali, who presides over the Sumeru region, in the Archon Quest storyline from the 3.1 update. She will be available through the Character Event Wish called The Moongrass’ Enlightenment starting on Nov. 2.

Nahida has three different talents besides her normal attack Akara, which deals Dendro damage (DMG) after four attacks to enemies in front of her. You can upgrade her Elemental Skills, Elemental Burst, and her Passive skills.

Talent Materials

The upgrade in Genshin Impact is called Ascension. You can upgrade all of Nahida’s talents to level 10 in Genshin Impact. The requirements for each of her talents are the same, so you’ll have to spend three times the amount of the material presented.

The materials are either dropped by Fungi monsters or you can get them on a Domain on certain days of the week. The only unknown material are the drops from Shouki no Kami, a new Weekly Boss to be released with the upgrade.

Talent level Required talent materials Mora Level two Three Teachings of Ingenuity and six Fungal Spores. 12,500 Level three Two Guide to Ingenuity and three Luminescent Pollen. 17,500 Level four Four Guide to Ingenuity and four Luminescent Pollen. 25,000 Level five Six Guide to Ingenuity and six Luminescent Pollen. 30,000 Level six Nine Guide to Ingenuity and nine Luminescent Pollen. 37,500 Level seven Four Philosophies of Ingenuity, four Crystalline Cyst Dust, and one Unknown material. 120,000 Level eight Six Philosophies of Ingenuity, six Crystalline Cyst Dust, and one Unknown material. 260,000 Level nine 12 Philosophies of Ingenuity, nie Crystalline Cyst Dust, and two Unknown material. 450,000 Level 10 16 Philosophies of Ingenuity, 12 Crystalline Cyst Dust, two Unknown material, and one Crown of Insight. 700,000

Ascension Materials

Nahida can get to level 90 like all the other characters in the game. Each ascension requires different materials that get more difficult to acquire as she levels up. The only material not available in the game right now is the Quelled Creeper. It will arrive with version 3.2 and will be dropped by the Dendro Hypostasis mob.