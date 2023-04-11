Diary of Wimpy Kid star set to replace disgraced Tighnari voice actor in Genshin Impact

HoYoverse today chose Zachary Gordon, the American actor who starred in Diary of a Wimpy Kid, to replace Elliot Gindi as the English voice actor for Tighnari in Genshin Impact.

On Feb. 16, Tighnari’s former voice actor was let go by the developer due to sexual misconduct allegations that surfaced on social media.

Honored and proud to be a part of the Genshin family 💚😊 – Tighnari https://t.co/4hlb3CL6SL — ☡ach (@ZacharyGordon) April 11, 2023

The allegations included sexual misconduct towards minors, emotional abuse, sexism, and transphobia.

The developer released a statement shortly after the allegations surfaced, announcing it had cut ties with Gindi and the character’s in-game voice lines were set to be re-recorded by a new voice actor.

Tighnari’s existing voice lines have yet to be replaced in the game. But now that Gordon has been announced as his next English voice actor, it’s only a matter of time.

A selection of voice samples from Gordon is available on the character’s official page on Genshin’s website.

The community’s response to HoYoverse’s choice has been overwhelmingly positive so far. Numerous Genshin voice actors have expressed support and enthusiasm, and Genshin players have already created memes featuring crossovers between Tighnari and Diary of a Wimpy Kid.

Meanwhile, Genshin Patch 3.6 is expected to release on April 12, bringing a new area to Sumeru, the return of Nahida and Nilou in Event Wishes, and many other new features to discover.