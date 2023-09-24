Best healers in Genshin Impact, ranked

They're some of the best characters to have on your team.

The brutal DPS units usually get the most attention in Genshin Impact, but powerful support units like healers can be just as impressive when it comes to how they bolster their allies.

When it comes to the playable healers in Genshin, there are many to choose from and almost all of them have both solid healing abilities and reliable support skills. Whether you’re looking to add a healer to your team or simply want to know how the various playable healers compare, it’s important to know who all of the healers in Genshin are and which ones are the best overall.

All healers in Genshin Impact, ranked

There are currently 14 official healers in Genshin excluding characters who can only heal themselves and those who unlock healing abilities through their Constellations.

1) Kokomi

Rarity: Five-star

Element: Hydro

Weapon: Catalyst

Kokomi is simply incredible at healing and support. Image via miHoYo

The best healer in all of Genshin is also one of the best characters around, which is the five-star Hydro Catalyst character Sangonomiya Kokomi. Ever since I added her to my roster, none of my characters have ever come even close to falling in battle because she is just that good.

Both Kokomi’s elemental skill and her elemental burst work to heal the team. These abilities scale off her maximum health points, so you basically build her with as much health as possible so she can restore herself and her allies as much as possible.

Kokomi’s also an incredible Hydro applicator and support, so if you’re crafting a team composition that needs Hydro, she’ll always be one of the top picks.

2) Baizhu

Rarity: Five-star

Element: Dendro

Weapon: Catalyst

Baizhu also has an adorable snake companion which earns him some bonus points. Image via miHoYo

Like Kokomi, Baizhu heals through both his elemental skill and his elemental burst which means his healing is extremely consistent, reliable, and powerful. Since Baizhu also provides some pretty solid shields, his healing feels even more impressive since the team will almost always be either shielded or healed.

As powerful as Baizhu’s healing is, his Dendro application isn’t as impressive. He’s not an overall amazing support until because of this since you’ll need at least one more Dendro support character to efficiently apply this element, but if you are focusing solely on his healing then he is one of the best characters you can have on your team.

3) Jean

Rarity: Five-star

Element: Anemo

Weapon: Sword

The Anemo Knight is a very reliable healing force. Image via miHoYo

Even though she is a five-star standard character, the Anemo Sword recruit Jean is easily one of the strongest and most reliable healers Teyvat has to offer. I previously had her on my team for years and was very resistant to ever swap her out for someone else because of how solid her healing was.

As long as her first Ascension passive is active, Jean has a 50 percent chance to heal her allies with every normal attack strike she makes. Her elemental burst is the more grand version of her healing skills though and creates a circular Dandelion Field that consistently heals and deals damage against foes while it is active.

Anemo plays well with a variety of team compositions thanks to the Swirl elemental reaction, so Jean is a powerful supporting and healing character who is quite versatile.

4) Bennett

Rarity: Four-star

Element: Pyro

Weapon: Sword

The community regularly calls Bennett a secret five-star because of how good he is. Image via miHoYo

Bennett is one of Genshin’s best recruits and is easily the strongest four-star character in existence. His healing is solid, and although it’s not the most impressive when compared to the recruits listed higher on this list, his ability to heal combined with all of his other powerful skills means he is still one of the strongest.

Since he’s a four-star character, it’s decently easy to improve his Constellations to make him an ever more effective healer and support unit, but be sure to watch out for his controversial C6.

5) Qiqi

Rarity: Five-star

Element: Cryo

Weapon: Sword

Qiqi is certainly one of the most adorable healers. Image via miHoYo

Even though Qiqi is a five-star character, her healing and support skillset are a bit disappointing. She’s a very reliable and strong healer, but the rest of her skillset is very lackluster as she’s easily outperformed by many others including Bennett who is a lower star rarity than her.

Qiqi can heal through both her elemental skill and her elemental burst. Her healing is especially useful for co-op gameplay, but she is otherwise a mid-tier healer in comparison to the rest of Teyvat’s recruits.

6) Kuki Shinobu

Rarity: Four-star

Element: Electro

Weapon: Sword

She’s especially great for Hyperbloom teams. Image via miHoYo

The four-star Electro Sword character Kuki Shinobu is a super versatile and useful support unit, especially for teams based around elemental reactions that involve Electro. Her healing is extremely reliable, which is always important for a powerful healing force.

Kuki Shinobu’s Electro application is also very consistent and can be in effect even when she is off the battlefield, so she’s overall one of the best four-star recruits for healing and support.

7) Diona

Rarity: Four-star

Element: Cryo

Weapon: Bow

Diona has a very unique feline-themed appearance. Image via miHoYo

Diona is a bit like Baizhu in that she both shields and heals, although she is a four-star character and a Cryo unit so she functions quite differently besides this. She’s a pretty reliable healer and shielder, and her Cryo application is steady, so she’s fairly decent overall.

The Cryo Bow character forms a shield with her elemental skill and heals with her elemental burst.

8) Yaoyao

Rarity: Four-star

Element: Dendro

Weapon: Polearm

Yaoyao is one of the best four-star Dendro characters available. Image via miHoYo

What’s nice about Yaoyao’s skillset is that she chooses whether to heal or attack based on whether or not healing is actually needed. This makes her quite useful since she won’t be throwing out healing unless the team needs it and will contribute to damage dealing instead.

Yaoyao can heal through her elemental skill and her elemental burst which means her healing is quite consistent and steady. She’s also a superb Dendro support unit, so she works well in a wide variety of team compositions.

9) Sayu

Rarity: Four-star

Element: Anemo

Weapon: Claymore

Sayu has a special rolling ability that makes traveling a breeze. Image via miHoYo

Sayu heals through the Swirl elemental reaction and through her elemental burst. Like Yaoyao, Sayu also decides whether to heal or attack based on whether the team needs it.

She’s a solid Anemo support character and has decent healing, but many of Teyvat’s healers are more consistent and powerful overall.

10) Barbara

Rarity: Four-star

Element: Hydro

Weapon: Catalyst

Barbara is the deaconess of the Church of Favonius. Image via miHoYo

The Hydro character’s healing output is quite high, immensely steady, and can be swapped between characters as needed. She’s also a great Hydro applicator which means she has high functionality within elemental reatcion-based teams.

If you can get Barbara to C6, she can also revive a character who falls in battle all the way to 100 percent health points. Overall, she’s a decent healer but not one of the absolute best.

11) Mika

Rarity: Four-star

Element: Cryo

Weapon: Polearm

His healing is decent, but only one of his abilities actually activates it. Image via miHoYo

Mika provides both focused single-target healing plus a healing burst that takes effect on the entire team. He’s a great buffer for physical damage, a reliable force, and fairly versatile, but he’s outperformed by those listed higher up on this list.

12) Noelle

Rarity: Four-star

Element: Geo

Weapon: Claymore

Noelle is likely one of the first characters you obtained. Image via miHoYo

Noelle is an interesting character because she can be a DPS, shielder, healer, or all three at once depending on how you build her. She’s certainly versatile, but unfortunately, she doesn’t really do great in any of these roles.

Her healing and shielding abilities are decent, but Noelle is overall one of the weaker healing forces available.

13) Dori

Rarity: Four-star

Element: Electro

Weapon: Claymore

She’s great at striking deals, but not too impressive as a playable character. Image via miHoYo

Dori is okay at single-target healing, but she cannot heal multiple characters and everything else about her is very disappointing. She is probably the single character on this list I would say is bad since her skills are all incredibly weak and lackluster.

14) Xingqiu

Rarity: Four-star

Element: Hydro

Weapon: Sword

Xingqiu is one of Teyvat’s best, he’s just not equipped with much healing power. Image via miHoYo

You might not even know that Xingqiu has healing abilities since he is usually labeled only as one of the best secondary damage dealer support units, but he does do a bit of healing too. Xingqiu is a truly amazing character, and he would rank much higher if this was about where he stands as a character overall, but since he’s not really a healer he is super low in comparison to the rest since his healing abilities are so small you can easily miss them and they simply don’t do much.

Honorable mentions

There are two more characters who can technically be healers if you unlock their corresponding Constellations. Zhongli can only heal at C6, which is an extremely tough number to reach since he is an exclusive five-star force while the four-star character Gorou can heal at C4.

Since Zhongli’s shields are so impenetrable and tough, this healing buff is fairly weak, especially for the cost of obtaining C6 Zhongli to reach it. You won’t need a healer with him on your team, but if you do want a healer on a team with him, it’s a much better idea to choose a dedicated healer with no Constellations.

Gorou’s C4 healing is okay, but he’s definitely not built to be a healer and should focus more on general Geo support instead. It’s also a better idea to just choose a dedicated healer instead if you want one or lean into having a strong shielder like Zhongli instead of a healer.

Some Furina leaks have speculated that the Hydro Archon will be a healing unit when she arrives and since she is one of the gods of Teyvat, she’s expected to be quite powerful. Because of this, it’s also a strong idea to save for her if you cannot obtain one of the best healers currently available.

