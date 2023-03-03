Should you upgrade Bennett to C6 in Genshin Impact?

The process of unlocking characters’ full potential in Genshin Impact is a lengthy one that requires time, patience, and luck. One such aspect that can drastically improve any character’s performance but requires massive luck to fully attain is Constellations, but this feature does come with caveats for certain unique characters.

Constellations are obtained when you roll a duplicate of a character you have already previously gotten while wishing. Because the chance of rolling characters in Genshin Impact is relatively low, it is usually difficult to fully unlock any character’s Constellations.

But four-star characters are decently common and though there are many four-stars, it is possible to roll the same one enough times to unlock at least a few Constellations for them. Most Genshin Impact characters who regularly play likely have at least a few duplicates.

Constellations are essentially upgrades that are specific to individual characters. There are a total of six Constellations for each Genshin Impact character and they can completely change how a character functions. Good Constellations can even make a decent four-star perform better than a Constellationless five-star while bad Constellations, though not many exist, can be incredibly frustrating.

Players can also spend their Stargliiter to purchase duplicates to then unlock Constellations when the character they are hoping to upgrade is featured in the Starglitter exchange. But this is a pricey process and Starglitter isn’t easy to attain, so it is important to know if unlocking a character’s Constellations is even worth it.

On the side of potentially bad Constellations, there is the four-star Pyro Sword character Bennett’s C6 which is the source of much controversy and debate within the Genshin community.

Should you C6 Bennett in Genshin Impact?

Bennett is widely regarded in the Genshin community as one of the best support characters available in the game despite him being only a four-star character. But the character also draws much controversy when it comes to his C6.

The Pyro Sword character’s sixth Constellation grants a 15 percent Pyro damage bonus to Sword, Claymore, and Polearm characters who are within range of his Elemental Burst, “Fantastic Voyage.” This Constellation also infuses the character’s weapons with Pyro.

At first glance, this likely sounds like a good aspect rather than a bad one. But those in the Genshin community generally view Bennett’s C6 as a bit of a nerf of both of Bennett’s abilities as well as those of his team members.

While this buff can be good for teams that have more than one Pyro character, it can be terrible for certain characters of other elements because it overrides their own abilities. Whether or not you should get Bennett’s C6 simply depends on whether you want it and how it might affect the rest of your team.

Bennett’s C6 is neutral for most Genshin characters

Generally, Bennett’s C6 will be completely neutral with most of Teyvat’s playable character roster. This includes characters like the five-star Cryo Bow character Ganyu, the five-star Hydro Catalyst character Mona, the five-star Anemo Bow character Venti, and the five-star Hydro Catalyst character Sangonomiya Kokomi.

However, there are also many others that fall into this category and the vast majority of Genshin’s playable character roster is completely fine with a C6 Bennett on their team. This is because his C6 buff will simply not affect them.

Bennett’s C6 is bad for some Genshin characters

While some characters will be neutral on a team with a C6 Bennett, there are also some Teyvat characters that will experience massive drawbacks from it. Those who will suffer because of it include characters like the five-star Cryo Claymore character Eula, the five-star Cryo Sword character Kamisato Ayaka, the five-star Electro Sword character Keqing, the four-star Electro Claymore character Razor, and the four-star Cryo Claymore character Chongyun.

Essentially, any character that primarily relies on dishing out physical damage or who has an elemental infusion that Bennett will overwrite with his C6 will suffer greatly because of it. This does include some of Genshin’s top-tier characters like Kamisato Ayaka and Eula which is why many Travelers are strongly against Bennett’s C6.

Bennett’s C6 also affects the normal attack of many other characters like the five-star Electro Polearm character Raiden Shogun, the five-star Anemo Sword character Kaedehara Kazuha, and the five-star Cryo Polearm character Shenhe.

With these kinds of characters, players are likely not primarily utilizing the character’s normal attack which means that this should not be too much or a big deal. However, it is ultimately still frustrating that players will have to worry about this at all which is why many players despise C6 Bennett.

Bennett’s C6 provides benefits for a few Genshin characters

Most players discuss the bad side of Bennett’s C6 but it also comes with some strong benefits for certain characters. The characters that will benefit from a C6 Bennett at their side include those like the five-star Pyro Claymore character Diluc, the five-star Pyro Bow character Yoimiya, the five-star Pyro Polearm character Hu Tao, the four-star Pyro Polearm character Xiangling, and the four-star Pyro Polearm Thoma.

Characters that are primary damage dealers of the Pyro element will strongly benefit from Bennett’s skillset. Additionally, support characters of the same element also play well with his C6.

Overall, while the decision is ultimately going to depend on each individual player and the team compositions they hope to make, Bennett’s C6 is usually not worth it and should be avoided if possible if you want to play it safe and ensure that you will always be able to utilize him in on various teams in the future. This is because his strong suit is as an incredibly versatile support character who heals and buffs his team, and attaining his C6 ultimately restricts his abilities as well as those of his entire party.

Characters that are released in Genshin Impact’s future could also be affected by Bennett’s sixth Constellation, which makes it something to be even more mindful of whether Bennett is a member of your primary team or even just a character that you utilize throughout the Spiral Abyss. Unless you specifically want to build Bennett for that Pyro boost on a Pyro-centric team, you probably don’t want to attain or activate Bennett’s C6.

Luckily, Bennett’s other five Constellations are much simpler and very helpful. Players can at least obtain the other five and feel good about the choice to do so as the rest of the Constellations all provide helpful boosts and buffs that increase his overall function as an excellent support character.

If you do not want Bennett’s C6, remember that even if you do obtain it, you can choose not to activate it. There will, of course, always be a red exclamation point on Bennett’s character reminding you to activate it, but this does not mean you have to. If you prefer his abilities without this Constellation and want to ensure that he remains versatile, simply steer clear of his C6 and enjoy his otherwise immensely powerful and dynamic skillset.