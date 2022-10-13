Best weapons for Nilou in Genshin Impact

Building any character in Genshin Impact is a rather complex process. The right build will have characters performing flawlessly while a bad build can make even the best five-star characters seem measly.

With the imminent arrival of Nilou, a five-star Hydro Sword character, many players may find themselves preparing to recruit the character. In addition to gathering essential resources for Nilou like her required Ascension Materials and Talent Materials, players will also need to obtain and upgrade a weapon for the Hydro character.

Image via miHoYo

Related: Genshin Impact tier list: Best and worst characters ranked

What’s the best weapon for Nilou in Genshin Impact?

The weapon that will function best on Nilou is, as is the case with any Genshin character, always going to depend on what the team she is on looks like and what role you want to build her for within that team. Thus, it may take a bit of trial and error to figure out what works best for your needs.

Nilou seems to be built to primarily function as the secondary damage dealer on a given team, although she appears to provide solid support and has the potential to be a primary damage dealer too. She dances her way through any battle and has quite a unique movement style due to how dance is incorporated into her actions.

Image via miHoYo

Key of Khaj Nisut

Of all the weapons available in Genshin Impact, the Key of Khaj Nisut is the best choice for Nilou. At level one of refinement, the “Sunken Song of the Sands” effect of this five-star sword will increase the wielder’s health by 20 percent. This ability may also grant the Grand Hymn secondary effect for 20 seconds after an elemental skill has been used.

The Grand Hymn ability increases the elemental mastery of the character wielding this weapon by 0.12 percent of their maximum health points. This can be activated once every 0.3 seconds and can stack up to three times.

When the maximum of three stacks has been attained or when the duration of the third stack has been refreshed, the elemental mastery of all nearby party members is increased by 0.2 percent of the wielder’s health points for 20 seconds. Because Nilou functions best as a damage dealer and support on a team, this weapon is perfect for building her health points, attack, and overall team function.

Image via miHoYo

Freedom-Sworn

One of Genshin’s best swords, especially for characters who primarily function as both damage dealers and support, is the five-star Freedom-Sworn. The “Revolutionary Chorale” ability of this weapon increases damage by 10 percent.

Additionally, when the character who wields this weapon triggers any elemental reaction, they then gain one Sigil of Rebellion. One Sigil may be gained every 0.5 seconds and can be attained even if the character wielding this weapon is not on the field.

When two Sigils of Rebellion have been gained, they will then be consumed and all nearby party members will gain the secondary “Millennial Movement: Song of Resistance” effect, which increases normal, charged, and plunging attack damage by 16 percent. It also increases general attack by 20 percent. After this ability has been activated, new Sigils cannot be gained for 20 seconds.

Image via miHoYo

Primordial Jade Cutter

Genshin players who are looking for a relatively simple but useful sword will likely appreciate the Primordial Jade Cutter. This five-star weapon has the “Protector’s Virtue” ability that increases the wielder’s health by 20 percent. It also grants an attack bonus that is based on 1.2 percent of the wielder’s maximum health points.

Sword characters generally can attain a very high maximum amount of health points. Thus, building Nilou’s health points to also increase her attack is an excellent idea for both her damage-dealing and supporting abilities.

Image via miHoYo

Skyward Blade

If you’re looking for a generally solid and easy weapon, the five-star Skyward Blade is an excellent choice for Nilou. The “Sky-Piercing Fang” ability of this weapon increases critical rate by four percent.

This weapon grants a secondary effect, which is called Skypiercing Might, when an elemental burst has been used. This ability increases movement speed and attack speed by 10 percent.

Skypiercing Might also causes normal and charged attack hits to deal further damage that is equal to 20 percent of attack. This ability will last for 12 seconds.

Xiphos’ Moonlight

The four-star Xiphos’ Moonlight has the “Jinni’s Whisper” effect that will trigger a special ability every 10 seconds. This ability grants the wielder of this weapon a 0.036 percent energy recharge for each point of elemental mastery that they have for 12 seconds.

All party members who are nearby will also gain 30 percent of this buff for the same duration that the equipping character does. This ability may still be activated even if the character wielding this weapon is off the battlefield.

Image via miHoYo

Iron Sting

Iron Sting is a four-star forgeable sword, which means that any player can easily obtain it after putting in a bit of work to gather the crafting materials to create it. The “Infusion Stinger” ability of this weapon increases all damage by six percent for six seconds as elemental damage is dealt. This can stack up to two times and may only occur once every second.

Festering Desire

Although this four-star weapon makes an excellent choice for Nilou, it is likely that many players do not have it since it was only available during “The Chalk Prince and the Dragon Event” that ran from Dec. 23, 2020 to Jan. 5, 2021.

If you do have it, this sword is certainly worth building for Nilou due to its focus on elemental mastery and general elemental abilities. The “Undying Admiration” ability of this weapon increases elemental skill damage by 16 percent. It also raises elemental skill critical rate by six percent.

Image via miHoYo

Because Nilou has not been released just yet, all information regarding what weapons will work best for her is tentative based on what miHoYo has shared about the Hydro character. This guide will be updated to reflect any changes or further information that is learned upon Nilou’s official release.