The Hydro dancer always uplifts everyone who knows her.

Genshin Impact’s ever-expanding roster of playable characters is set to grow once more with the imminent arrival of the five-star Hydro Sword character Nilou. The Sumeru character has appeared in numerous teasers and storyline quests but has yet to arrive as a playable character.

Luckily, this will soon change as Nilou dances her way into Teyvat as a recruitable character with her special featured “Twirling Lotus” banner that is set to begin on Oct. 14, 2022. She will then be available as a featured five-star character with an increased drop rate until Oct. 31, 2022.

Image via miHoYo

For players looking to recruit Nilou and quickly build her up so that will instantly be a useful character in battle, here is a breakdown of her required Ascension Materials. MiHoYo officially unveiled these when they shared a dedicated blog post highlighting all there is to know about the Hydro character.

All Ascension Materials for Nilou in Genshin Impact

To fully ascend Nilou to the highest possible level, players will need to gather a total of 420,000 Mora, 46 Perpetual Caliber, one Varunada Lazurite Sliver, nine Varunada Lazurite Fragment, nine Varunada Lazurite Chunk, six Varunada Lazurite Gemstone, 168 Padisarah, 18 Fungal Spores, 30 Luminescent Pollen, and 36 Crystalline Cyst Dust.

Image via miHoYo

These numbers can be broken down across each individual Ascension level and over time to make them much more doable. Players who are hoping to ascend the Hydro character as quickly as possible will want to start gathering these resources immediately, however.

Ascension to level one requires 20,000 Mora, one Varunada Lazurite Sliver, three Padisarah, and three Fungal Spores.

requires 20,000 Mora, one Varunada Lazurite Sliver, three Padisarah, and three Fungal Spores. Ascension to level two requires 40,000 Mora, three Varunada Lazurite Fragment, two Perpetual Caliber, 10 Padisarah, and 15 Fungal Spores.

requires 40,000 Mora, three Varunada Lazurite Fragment, two Perpetual Caliber, 10 Padisarah, and 15 Fungal Spores. Ascension to level three requires 60,000 Mora, six Varunada Lazurite Fragment, four Perpetual Caliber, 20 Padisarah, and 12 Luminescent Pollen.

requires 60,000 Mora, six Varunada Lazurite Fragment, four Perpetual Caliber, 20 Padisarah, and 12 Luminescent Pollen. Ascension to level four requires 80,000 Mora, three Varunada Lazurite Chunk, eight Perpetual Caliber, 30 Padisarah, and 18 Luminescent Pollen.

requires 80,000 Mora, three Varunada Lazurite Chunk, eight Perpetual Caliber, 30 Padisarah, and 18 Luminescent Pollen. Ascension to level five requires 100,000 Mora, six Varunada Lazurite Chunk, 12 Perpetual Caliber, 45 Padisarah, and 12 Crystalline Cyst Dust.

requires 100,000 Mora, six Varunada Lazurite Chunk, 12 Perpetual Caliber, 45 Padisarah, and 12 Crystalline Cyst Dust. Ascension to level six requires 120,000 Mora, six Varunada Lazurite Gemstone, 20 Perpetual Caliber, 60 Padisarah, and 24 Crystalline Cyst Dust.

Where to get Varunada Lazurite in Genshin Impact

Varunada Lazurite comes in four different variations. These four levels are as follows.

Varunada Lazurite Sliver is the lowest type of this resource.

Varunada Lazurite Fragment is the second tier of this resource.

Varunada Lazurite Chunk is the third tier of this resource.

Varunada Lazurite Gemstone is the highest tier of this resource.

Players can gather the various required levels of Varunada Lazurite from any Normal or Weekly bosses, craft higher levels of it through Alchemy, purchase a limited supply of them through Marjorie and Xingxi, sometimes obtain them through bonus Commission Rewards, or occasionally be gifted them when utilizing the Parametric Transformer.

Image via miHoYo

Where to get Perpetual Caliber in Genshin Impact

What will likely be the most difficult aspect of Nilou’s Ascension is taking on the formidable Aeonblight Drake for the required Perpetual Caliber. This dragon-shaped machine is one of Genshin’s most complex Automatons and puts up quite a challenging fight.

Where to get Padisarah in Genshin Impact

Padisarah is a Dendro region-exclusive flower. This means that players will only be able to find it scattered throughout the region of Sumeru.

Image via miHoYo

Where to get Fungal Spores, Luminescent Pollen, and Crystalline Cyst Dust in Genshin Impact

While these three resources have very different names, they are actually all three variants of the same exact assets. The different names just indicate different levels of rarity and all three variants may thus be dropped by the same foes.

Fungal Spores can be dropped by any Fungal enemies around Sumeru.

Luminescent Pollen can be dropped by any Fungal enemies around Sumeru who are level 40 or higher.

Crystalline Cyst Dust can be dropped by any Fungal enemies around Sumeru who are level 60 or higher.

There is a total of 14 different Fungi enemies that will drop this loot. All of them are common enemies, which means that players should be able to find them fairly frequently and that they are decently easy to vanquish.