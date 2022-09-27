Part of playing Genshin Impact involves upgrading your characters and weapons to become stronger and face harsher monsters and move forward with your journey. Luminescent Pollen is one of the Ascension Materials you’ll need to make the upgrades.

Luminescent Pollen is used for elevating the Traveler’s and Tighnari’s talent from level two to six. It is also required to take Tighnari from level 50 to 60 and from level 60 to 70, two ascension ranks.

You’ll have to gather 22 Luminescent Pollens in total for the Travelers and 52 for Tighnari’s ascension and talent upgrades. Three weapons also use this material: the Staff of the Scarlet Sands, End of the Line Bow, and Fruit of Fulfillment Catalyst.

Where to get Luminescent Pollen in Genshin Impact

Luminescent Pollen is dropped by any Fungi and Shroom enemy that is level 40 and above. They are located across the Sumeru region that was added with the 3.0 version or in The Chasm: Underground Mines.

The mines only unlock after reaching Adventure Rank 28, completing the Archon Quest “Chapter I: Act III – A New Star Approaches” and the World Quest “Surreptitious Seven-Star Seal Sundering,” so it’s easier to search for them above ground in Sumeru.

You can focus on searching around Ashavan Realm, south of the Sumeru region, as there are several teleport waypoints near the Apam Woods, You can also make your way up the map to Yasna Monument, where there is another concentration of Fungi and Shrooms near the road.

Screengrab via Teyvat Interactive Map

If you are having a hard time finding level 40 enemies, you can also Fungal Spores from any Fungi below level 40 and use them to craft Luminescent Pollen. You’ll need three Fungal Spores and 50 Mora for one Luminescent Pollen.

You can use Luminescent Pollen to craft Crystalline Cyst Dust and it follows the same recipe, three Luminescent Pollen and 50 Mora to make one Crystalline Cyst Dust, which is only dropped by level 60 and above Fungi enemies.

Make sure to not use Pyro or Electro against these enemies, it will make them drop nucleus items instead, so use physical attacks. It will also make them drop triple as if they were Elite Enemies despite retaining the Common Enemies mora amount.

There are seven different Fungi and three Shrooms that you’ll find around the map: