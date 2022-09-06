Where to get Fungal Spores in Genshin Impact

There's more than one way to obtain it.

The 3.0 update of Genshin Impact introduced new content to the game, including the region of Sumeru and a five-Star Dendro Bow character named Tighnari to your party.

If you’re planning to play with Tighnari and level him up, you’ll need a handful of Fungal Spores, a powdery material that is mainly used for character and Talent Ascension. This makes Fungal Spores a must-have item if you want to further progress in your Genshin Impact journey.

Fortunately, there are two main methods of obtaining Fungal Spores in Genshin Impact and they’re not hard. You can get Fungal Spores by defeating Fungi enemies or by simply heading to Paimon’s Bargains and purchasing Fungal Spores. Here’s how you do it.

How to get Fungal Spores in Paimon’s Bargains

Paimon’s Bargains is a shot that offers Wishing Items, Materials, Weapons, and a selection of Genshin Impact characters in exchange for Primogems, Masterless Starglitter, or Masterless Stardust.

If you want to obtain Fungal Spores, access the game menu and select the Shop button. Click on the Paimon’s Bargains tab located on the left side of your screen and then select Stardust Exchange. You are able to purchase three Fungal Spores in exchange for five Masterless Stardust. There’s a monthly cap of 15 Fungal Spores you can buy, so this method is great if you only need some Fungal Spores.

How to get Fungal Spores from Fungi enemies

Fungi enemies can be found in the region of Sumeru and they drop Fungal Spores once you defeat them. The level of Fungi enemies doesn’t impact their drop rate and every variant of them will drop Fungal Spores.

All you have to do is reach Adventure Rank 35 if you haven’t already and finish Chapter Two to unlock Sumeru in Genshin Impact. Once you’re in the Sumeru region, there are a few areas that are abundant in Fungi enemies. We have listed the best below.

Mawtimiya Forest

Screengrab via miHoYo

Vanarana

Screengrab via miHoYo

Surroundings of Gandharva Ville

Screengrab via miHoYo

There are Teleport Waypoints and Statue of the Seven near all of the best Fungi enemies locations in Genshin Impact, so you’ll have no trouble accessing such areas and beating them to get Fungal Spores.