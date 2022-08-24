The Sumeru region is now ready to be explored in Genshin Impact following the 3.0 update that hit the live servers today, bringing new characters, Artifacts, and Domains.

Genshin Impact‘s Sumeru is an area that consists of a desert and a massive forest with plenty for you to explore. Sumeru is also the home to Lesser Lord Kusanali, the current Dendro Archon. To start exploring Sumeru, however, there are a couple of pre-requisites that your character needs to meet.

Many players will already be able to access Sumeru because they have been playing Genshin Impact for a long time and have completed many main story quests. Some, however, who have not kept up with the main story may need to grind a bit before accessing Sumeru. To visit the new region, your character must be at least Adventure Rank 35 and must have finished Chapter II: Act IV – Requiem of the Echoing Depths Archon Quest.

Once you have completed those pre-requisites, this is how you get to Sumeru in Genshin Impact.

How to get to Sumeru in Genshin Impact

To access Sumeru, you’ll need to head to Cinnabar Cliff in The Chasm. Warp to the Statue of The Seven that is near Cinnabar Cliff on your Genshin Impact map, and from there, just glide a little to the south.

Screengrab via miHoYo

You should spot a tunnel in the wall and you’ll notice that there is a Teleport Waypoint right outside. Go through the tunnel and you’ll soon be in the forest of Sumeru in Genshin Impact.