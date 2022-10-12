All talent materials for Nilou in Genshin Impact

One of Genshin Impact players’ favorite features of the game is its always-expanding roster of recruitable characters. With just over 55 characters, the world of Teyvat boasts an impressive collection of entirely unique characters that all have their own stories, element, and weapon types.

Another character is set to soon join the roster of Sumeru characters as Nilou, a five-star Hydro Sword character who has appeared in numerous teasers since the Dendro region launched, joins the world of Teyvat as a playable character.

Although Nilou is not yet available as a recruitable character in Genshin Impact, miHoYo did unveil all information pertaining to the Hydro character through a dedicated blog post. While much of the information surrounds Nilou’s personality, the resources players need to level up the character were also shared.

In addition to the many Ascension Materials players will need to gather for Nilou to increase the overall effectiveness of her abilities, players will also want to focus on raising the Hydro character’s Talents.

Nilou Talent Materials in Genshin Impact

To fully raise one of Nilou’s talents, players will need to gather a total of 1,652,500 Mora, six Fungal Spores, 22 Luminescent Pollen, 31 Crystalline Cyst Dust, three Teachings of Praxis, 21 Guide to Praxis, 38 Philosophies of Praxis, six Tears of the Calamitous God, and one Crown of Insight.

Raising a character’s talents is one of the most costly and time-consuming aspects of Genshin Impact. Thus, it will likely take players quite some time to do and will require a lot of patience and dedication.

Raising a Talent from level one to level two requires 12,500 Mora, six Fungal Spores, and three Teachings of Praxis.

level one to requires 12,500 Mora, six Fungal Spores, and three Teachings of Praxis. Raising a Talent from level two to level three requires 17,500 Mora, three Luminescent Pollen, and two Guide to Praxis.

requires 17,500 Mora, three Luminescent Pollen, and two Guide to Praxis. Raising a Talent from level three to level four requires 25,000 Mora, four Luminescent Pollen, and four Guide to Praxis.

level three to requires 25,000 Mora, four Luminescent Pollen, and four Guide to Praxis. Raising a Talent from level four to level five requires 30,000 Mora, six Luminescent Pollen, and six Guide to Praxis.

requires 30,000 Mora, six Luminescent Pollen, and six Guide to Praxis. Raising a Talent from level five to level six requires 37,500 Mora, nine Luminescent Pollen, and nine Guide to Praxis.

requires 37,500 Mora, nine Luminescent Pollen, and nine Guide to Praxis. Raising a Talent from level six to level seven requires 120,000 Mora, four Crystalline Cyst Dust, four Philosophies of Praxis, and one Tears of the Calamitous God.

requires 120,000 Mora, four Crystalline Cyst Dust, four Philosophies of Praxis, and one Tears of the Calamitous God. Raising a Talent from level seven to level eight requires 260,000 Mora, six Crystalline Cyst Dust, six Philosophies of Praxis, and one Tears of the Calamitous God.

requires 260,000 Mora, six Crystalline Cyst Dust, six Philosophies of Praxis, and one Tears of the Calamitous God. Raising a Talent from level eight to level nine requires 450,000 Mora, nine Crystalline Cyst Dust, 12 Philosophies of Praxis, and two Tears of the Calamitous God.

requires 450,000 Mora, nine Crystalline Cyst Dust, 12 Philosophies of Praxis, and two Tears of the Calamitous God. Raising a Talent from level nine to level 10 requires 700,000 Mora, 12 Crystalline Cyst Dust, 16 Philosophies of Praxis, two Tears of the Calamitous God, and one Crown of Insight.

Where to get Fungal Spores, Luminescent Pollen, and Crystalline Cyst Dust in Genshin Impact

The Sumeru-exclusive materials Fungal Spores, Luminescent Pollen, and Crystalline Cyst Dust are dropped by the same enemy. While resources of varying levels tend to usually have fairly close names to one another, this resource has three very different names despite being the exact same resource at different rarity levels.

The lowest level of this resource is Fungal Spores, which can be dropped by any Fungi enemies throughout Sumeru.

The middle level of this resource is Luminescent Pollen, which can be dropped by any Fungi enemies throughout Sumeru as long as they are level 40 or higher.

The highest level of this resource is Crystalline Cyst Dust, which can be dropped by any Fungi enemies throughout Sumeru as long as they are level 60 or higher.

Where to get Teachings of Praxis, Guide to Praxis, and Philosophies of Praxis in Genshin Impact

All three levels of the Praxis books can be received as a reward from the Steeple of Ignorance Domain in Sumeru. Teachings of Praxis, Guide to Praxis, and Philosophies of Praxis can only be obtained as a reward on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays.

Where to get Tears of the Calamitous God in Genshin Impact

Although Nilou is a Sumeru character, players will need to return to the Electro region of Inazuma to attain her required Tears of the Calamitous God. This material can only be obtained by taking on the Raiden Shogun in the End of the Oneiric Euthymia Trounce Domain.

Where to get Crown of Insight in Genshin Impact

Perhaps the rarest material and the hardest one to obtain in all of Genshin Impact is the Crown of Insight. Players don’t need an abundance of this material, but anyone hoping to fully raise the talents of any Genshin characters will still need quite a few.

Only ten Crown of Insight are always permanently available for players to obtain. Each Crown of Insight may only be obtained once.

One Crown of Insight can be obtained by leveling up the Frostbearing Tree’s Gratitude to level 11 in Dragonspine.

Five Crown of Insight can be attained by leveling up the Sacred Sakura. These will be received as a reward at levels five, 15, 25, 35, and 45.

One Crown of Insight can be obtained by upgrading the level of The Chasm’s Lumenstone Adjuvant to level four.

Three Crown of Insight can be attained by raising the level of the Tree of Dreams in Sumeru. They will be received as a reward at levels five, 15, and 25.

The best way to get more of this material outside of the permanently obtainable ones is to participate in special events as they regularly pop up as rewards during them. Since Genshin Impact launched, only 27 Crown of Insight have ever been available to players including both the permanent and temporary ones.

Nilou’s first featured banner run will take place from Oct. 14 to Oct. 22. During this time period, she will be available on the “Twirling Lotus” banner with an increased drop rate before then becoming unavailable for quite some time.

Any players hoping to attain the Hydro Sword character should wish on her during this time period as, based on Genshin’s usual patterns, players likely won’t see her return for at least six months but it could also be much longer.