Genshin Impact: Pneuma and Ousia explained

Each region of Teyvat in Genshin Impact comes with a massive array of complex features you’ll need to learn about to unlock all that the area has to offer. The Hydro region of Fontaine has its own special energy system related to Pneuma and Ousia, and since this system is present in everything you’ll come across in the area, it’s important to know what exactly this system is and how it works.

What is the Arkhe System in Genshin?

Pneuma and Ousia are two opposing energy forms in Fontaine that are part of the larger Arkhe System. This system is exclusively available to residents of the Hydro region and the Hydro Traveler.

You can tell which type of energy each character possesses based on the shape of their Vision and the color of their attack.

The shape of Lynette and Lyney’s Visions is different. Screenshots via Dot Esports | Remix by Kacee Fay

Those who have Ousia have rounded tops on their Visions.

have rounded tops on their Visions. Those who have Pneuma have pointed tops on their Visions.

Lynette’s Vision has a rounded top while Lyney’s has a point, so Lynette wields Ousia while Lyney has control over Pneuma. For all future Fontaine recruits, checking the shape of their Vision is the quickest and easiest way to help you determine whether they wield Pneuma or Ousia.

You’ll consistently find puzzles based on Pneuma and Ousia around Fontaine. Screenshot via Dot Esports

The second way you can tell whether a character has mastery over Pneuma or Ousia is based on how their attacks appear. Pneuma has a light, bright, gold color to it while Ousia manifests as a dark purple energy. You’ll see either Pneuma or Ousia manifest following elemental skills or charged attacks conducted by Fontaine recruits.

What is Pneuma in Genshin?

Pneuma is a light gold form of energy that exists within the Hydro region of Fontaine. Some Fontaine residents have control over it and can access it any any moment, but other Teyvat recruits can only use it temporarily by interacting with the Pneuma Blocks found in the wild.

Pneuma is a bright golden-yellow color. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Pneuma characters

Five-star Pyro Bow character Lyney

Five-star Hydro Sword character Traveler

Four-star Cryo Claymore character Freminet

Five-star Hydro Catalyst character Neuvillette

Four-star Cryo Catalyst character Charlotte

What is Ousia in Genshin?

Ousia is a dark purple type of energy certain characters possess innately within the Hydro region of Fontaine. It can also be found as swirling blocks around Fontaine that any character can temporarily pick up and use.

Ousia is a dark purple color. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Ousia characters

Four-star Anemo Sword character Lynette

Five-star Cryo Catalyst character Wriothesley

Five-star Electro Sword character Chlorinde

Five-star Geo Claymore character Navia

What is Annihilation in Genshin?

When Pneuma and Ousia meet, Annihilation is the result. Annihilation is not an official elemental reaction, but it functions in a very similar manner to this system.

Since many of the mechanical beings around Fontaine are powered by either Pneuma or Ousia, attacking with the opposite form of energy activates Annihilation to overload and disable them. This is quite similar to mixing two elements to create elemental reactions that deal increased damage as Annihilation makes vanquishing Fontaine foes much easier.

Annihilation is a powerful tool against Fontaine foes. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Pneuma and Ousia puzzles and mechanics

As you wander around Fontaine, you’ll regularly come across unique Pneuma and Ousia puzzles or special mechanics relating to them. These can be tricky to complete or comprehend even with an understanding of what Pneuma and Ousia are, but luckily, most of these have duplicates so you can learn how they work and deal with them the same way each time.

Pneumousia Relay

When you come across a Pneumousia Relay puzzle, your goal is to balance each pillar you find. To do this, you’ll need to apply the opposite energy type to each pillar.

Pneuma and Ousia become a teal color once they are balanced. Screenshot via Dot Esports

If a pillar is active with Pneuma, then you need to grab Ousia and apply it. If the pillar is Ousia, you should give in Pneuma to balance it. You can do this by using Pneuma and Ousia characters or by claiming the Pneuma and Ousia blocks sitting around the puzzle and using them as needed.

You’ll know you have done this correctly when the pillar turns a light teal color, which reflects the balanced state.

This pillar was Ousia, so I grabbed a Pneuma block nearby to balance it. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Pneumousia Storage Box

Another Pneuma and Ousia-based puzzle you’ll find around Fontaine are Pneumousia Storage Boxes. To unlock these, you’ll need to determine whether the box is Ousia or Pneuma then strike it with the opposite energy type.

These boxes generally contain a sizeable amount of Mora.

You’ll always find an Ousia or Pneuma block somewhere close by. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Enhanced Pneumousia Amplifier

As you take on Fontaine foes, you may sometimes find an Enhanced Pneumousia Amplifier near them. This mechanism essentially buffs your opponents, so it’s best to focus on destroying it whenever it is present.

You can destroy the Enhanced Pneumousia Amplifier by activating Annihilation, which is done by mixing Pneuma and Ousia to overload it.

You don’t want your opponents to receive buffs, so destroy these as quickly as possible. Screenshot via Dot Esports

The Miraculous Antoine Roger Aircraft

Fontaine is home to a special aircraft that can only be activated using Ousia. When you board The Miraculous Antoine Roger Aircraft, you’ll find an Ousia block on board, which you can claim and strike the engine with to get moving.

The view from this aircraft is unmatched. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Since we currently only have a small piece of the full Fontaine map, it’s possible that the Pneuma and Ousia system will be expanded in the future as the Hydro region grows. If any new puzzles or mechanics with this Fontaine system are introduced, they will be added here.

