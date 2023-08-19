How to change the party setup background in Genshin Impact

Ensuring that your team composition has synergy is one of the important aspects of making sure you are successful in taking on foes in Genshin Impact, but it’s also just generally fun to create unique teams and see what they look like. The Version 4.0 update changed how the party setup page looks which may have you wondering whether it’s possible to change your party setup background and how you can go about doing so.

Can you change the party setup background in Genshin Impact?

Following the Version 4.0 update of Genshin, you can officially change the background of your party setup page. However, you don’t have total control over what the background is as it will instead change depending on your location.

How do you change the party setup background in Genshin Impact?

You can change your party setup background in Genshin by traveling around the various regions of Teyvat. Depending on which region you are in, your party setup background will change to reflect the area.

It is possible to manually change your party setup background, but you can only change it to the default background. This can be done by navigating to the “Settings” page followed by selecting “Other.”

You can turn this option on and off as desired. Screenshot via Dot Esports

From here, look for the option that says “The background of the party setup screen will change based on your current region” and select “off.”

If you want to enjoy the special regional party setup backgrounds, then you should leave this option on. There are quite a few stunning backgrounds you’ll see as you adventure around Teyvat, so I’d recommend leaving it on both for immersion and because this will allow you to see both the default background and the travel background depending on where you are located.

All party setup backgrounds in Genshin Impact

There are seven different party setup backgrounds you will see across Teyvat. However, this list will almost certainly expand in the future as Teyvat expands to include more regions.

The next party setup background to be added will likely be another Fontaine one since the Hydor region will expand further and the last region, which was Sumeru, is the only one that currently has two unique backgrounds.

Mondstadt

Mondstadt’s background is simple, but it’s still quite pretty. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Your background will represent the Anemo region of Mondstadt wherever you are in the region. This includes areas you’d expect, like the city of Mondstadt or Dawn Winery, but it also includes places you might not think would fit like the icy mountain of Dragonspine.

Liyue

Xiangling’s pose is one of the best because Guoba is with her. Screenshot via Dot Esports

The Geo region of Liyue will place your team in a picturesque orange-themed environment. You’ll see this background all across Liyue including in areas like Liyue Harbor, The Chasm, and Qingce Village.

Inazuma

You can certainly tell this one represents Inazuma thanks to its vibrant purple color. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Electro reigns supreme in Inazuma’s party setup background. Whether you’re venturing through Enkanomiya, exploring Amakumo Peak, or taking a stroll around Inazuma City, this is the background you will find if you change your team anywhere in Inazuma.

Sumeru Forest

Sumeru’s background is extremely vivid and green. Screenshot via Dot Esports

For the green side of Sumeru, you’ll see a wild and forest-centric background when you go to edit your team. This background will be present in areas like Sumeru City, Apam Woods, Vanarana, and Port Ormos.

Sumeru is a unique region because the green Sumeru background is only present for about half of the region. As you venture west, your background will change.

Sumeru Desert

Please ignore my level-one characters. Screenshot via Dot Esports

When you’re in the dry desert areas of Sumeru, your party setup background will swap from thriving with greenery to instead display the vast dunes covering the western side of the region. While you are exploring around Aaru Village, traversing through the pyramids in the Hypostyle Desert, or navigating through the sandstorm of Mt. Damavand you will be met with a sandy team selection screen.

Fontaine

Fontaine’s background is currently my favorite. Screenshot via Dot Esports

The stunning waterfalls surrounding Fontaine take over your party setup background whenever you edit your team in the Hydro region. You’ll see this background as you meander around the Court of Fontaine area, while petting Baguette the dog at Romaritime Harbor, when court is in session at the Opera Epiclese courthouse, and while depositing Hydro Sigils at the Fountain of Lucine.

Serenitea Pot / Default

The animations for this background are quite stunning. Screenshot via Dot Esports

The default screen you can choose to have on display always or occasionally see otherwise such as in locations like the magical Serenitea Pot is the same as it used to be before the ability to change the background was added. This background is a simple starry sky.

Whether you want to change your party setup background or not, the 4.0 update certainly improved the overall look and feel of the party system since all characters now have unique poses that can be accompanied by special regional backgrounds. It’s quite an improvement from the static backgrounds and poses of before, and most players are hoping that miHoYo continues taking notes on what they love about Honkai: Star Rail and implementing it into Genshin, so perhaps players’ concerns will be heard so we will see more changes based on the devs other massive game in the future.

