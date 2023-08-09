Genshin Impact Navia leaks: Star rarity, element, weapon type, and more

The imminent arrival of the Hydro region of Fontaine means tons of new content is arriving soon for Travelers to explore in Genshin Impact, but one of the most exciting parts is the many new recruits who will become playable with it, including Navia. And thanks to some leaks, there’s plenty of early info players can find on her.

Navia is a Fontaine character who has been featured prominently throughout all of Fontaine’s promotional material, so if you want to learn more about her ahead of your arrival then you may be looking for leaks surrounding her full character design.

All Navia Genshin Impact leaks

Here is everything that has been leaked about the upcoming character Navia so far.

Like most future recruits, Navia is likely still being actively developed by miHoYo, which means all information surrounding her could change. As any new leaks surrounding Navia surface or as existing ones change, the information here will be updated.

Who is Navia in Genshin Impact?

Navia is a Fontaine character that players will meet in the Version 4.0 update. She will be a key force in the next part of the Archon quest as the Traveler will team up with her after Fontaine launches.

In the Version 4.0 Special Program video teasing all that will be arriving in the Fontaine update, Navia is described as an “optimistic lady with a kind heart” who also “behaves in a rather unconventional fashion.”

Navia is also said to have a “complicated connection” with Clorinde, another Fontaine unit you’ll meet after Version 4.0 releases. Fontaine’s first trailer teased a confrontation between Navia and Clorinde with the Traveler at Navia’s side, so you can expect to see their complex dynamic play out in the main storyline.

She has an extremely unique appearance compared to most other Teyvat recruits. Image via miHoYo

Beyond this vague information, Navia is currently somewhat of an enigma. When she originally surfaced among many other leaked Fontaine units, some players speculated that she might be a member of the Hexenzirkel due to her witchy-looking appearance and parasol that fits well with the Hexenzirkel’s tea party aesthetic.

However, Navia doesn’t really seem to be a potential Hexenzirkel anymore based on what is known about her. This could certainly change in the future, but for now, she seems to be unrelated to the witchy group.

Will Navia be playable in Genshin Impact?

MiHoYo has not officially confirmed Navia’s status as a playable character, but it is highly likely she will become playable in the future.

The oldest Navia leaks had originally speculated that she was a model of the old Hydro Archon who was deceased and replaced by Furina, which meant that she wouldn’t be playable. However, Navia has now been officially confirmed to be a separate unit and has all the makings of a playable character.

Navia is a detailed character with a complex design, a strong indicator that she will become playable. NPCs usually have simple, more muted designs, but Navia has a very striking and bold appearance.

The Fontaine character also appears prominently on the key artwork for Fontaine’s launch. So far, every character that has previously appeared in key artwork has later become playable except for Charlotte, who is expected to release later on in Fontaine, and Il Dottore, a Fatui Harbinger who is also expected to release sometime in the future.

What element is Navia in Genshin Impact?

Navia has a Geo Vision attached to a bow tied on her arm, so she is a Geo character. The last Geo character to join Teyvat as a playable unit was Yun Jin, who launched on Jan. 5, 2022, so the arrival of another Geo recruit has the Genshin community fairly excited.

What is Navia’s weapon type in Genshin Impact?

In the Version 4.0 As Light Rain Falls Without Reason trailer, Navia is seen wielding the Whiteblind claymore into battle, which means that she is a Geo Claymore character. This will make her the second five-star Geo Claymore character ever and the fifth five-star Claymore character overall.

Although Navia wielding power over the Geo element has the community excited, her claymore status hasn’t been received quite as well. Since Arataki Itto already exists as a five-star Geo Claymore character focused on DPS abilities, most Travelers are hoping Navia will have a more support-centric or secondary damage-dealing skillset so she won’t feel like a copy of Itto, but the details of Navia’s skills are currently entirely unknown.

What rarity is Navia in Genshin Impact?

Navia’s star rarity is currently unknown, but her overall design and aesthetic point to her being a five-star unit. If you compare the general look of playable four-star characters to playable five-star characters, you’ll likely notice that five-star recruits tend to be more detailed and intricate looking than the former.

When will Navia release in Genshin Impact?

Navia’s release date is currently unknown, but some leaks within the Genshin community have placed her possible arrival in the Version 4.3 update. This would mean you can expect to see her after three full Fontaine patches have been released and that she is quite a while away from making her official debut.

If Navia doesn’t release until Version 4.3, it will be about four and a half to five months until her debut depending on whether she is a featured character in the first or second half of the update. There are many other powerful new recruits who are expected to arrive before Navia, ranging from the Hydro Archon Furina herself to Chief Justice Neuvillette, so you’ll want to plan your Primogem usage carefully to ensure you can add Navia to your roster when she does finally arrive.

