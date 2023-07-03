Genshin Impact Clorinde leaks: Star rarity, element, weapon type, and more

Clorinde has been officially revealed as one of the playable characters coming with Genshin Impact‘s next region, Fontaine, in a teaser from July 3.

The video is the first teaser entirely focused on Fontaine, whose release will mark the game’s new era this summer. It includes the reveal of a dozen characters from the region, and Clorinde was one of those who stirred the most reaction due to her weapon. She’s likely going to be the first Genshin character using a fire weapon, which also hints at potential significant lore revelations with Fontaine’s story arc.

In that sense, Clorinde is more than yet another character players will want to get into their rosters. She’ll also embody a change in the game’s lore. Here is everything we know about Genshin Impact’s Clorinde.

All Clorinde leaks in Genshin Impact

Clorinde is part of Fontaine’s main city guard. Screenshot by Dot Esports via HoYoverse

Clorinde was first officially revealed in June 3‘s Fontaine video trailer as a companion of Neuvilette, one of those who seem to be part of the story’s key characters.

She truly stood out in the massive character dump thanks to her weapon, as well as her overall design, with clothes that fully embody Fontaine’s French-inspired style.

Who is Clorinde in Genshin Impact?

Clorinde lives in Fontaine’s main city. Screenshot by Dot Esports via HoYoverse

As shown in the trailer, Clorinde is an ally of Neuvilette and seems to be part of Fontaine’s main city guards.

Neuvilette, one of Fontaine story’s key characters, is the Chief Justice of the region, so she could be at the center of the main city’s military power or simply be in charge of protecting him. There’s still too little we know about her to be sure, however.

Will Clorinde be playable in Genshin Impact?

HoYoverse is notable for making characters they showcase in trailers playable in the game eventually, but it’s not always the case.

Still, since Clorinde’s playstyle was hinted at through the scene where she shoots at the camera, it’s likely she’ll join the roster at some point.

What element is Clorinde?

Some players speculate Clorinde will be from the element of Electro due to her clothes. In Fontaine’s first teaser, she can be seen wearing a purple gem on a front knot. It could hint at the color theme of that element.

On the other side, it’s hard to predict because Fontaine’s color palette is focused on white and blue colors, which aren’t too far from Clorinde’s white and purple theme. So the gem could refer to her role in Fontaine’s government body rather than her element.

We can also go wilder and hope to see a new element come to Genshin, maybe the one of Metal, which could correspond to her gun.

Metal is part of the Wuxing, the Five elements from Chinese mythology (alongside Water, Wood, Fire, and Earth), so it wouldn’t be too surprising to see it come to HoYo’s flagship title in the future.

What is Clorinde’s weapon type?

Fontaine is a region with advanced technology. Screenshot by Dot Esports via HoYoverse

Clorinde’s weapon is what stirred the most reaction among the Genshin community. “A gun!” is a comment that can be found everywhere the video was shared on social media. It would be the first fire weapon to join the game.

After all, Fontaine seems to be a fairly technology advanced region. In the 3.8 livestream, the region’s first peek showed advanced transports, commercial routes, and strong architectural buildings.

What rarity is Clorinde in Genshin Impact?

It’s still unclear whether Clorinde will have a rarity of four or five stars. There’s no hint players could pick up from the trailer either, so it’ll be a piece of information leakers and data miners might discover later in the future.

When will Clorinde release in Genshin Impact?

As Fontaine has yet to release in Genshin Impact, there’s no telling who will be first to be showcased in the Hydro region’s banners.

We think Clorinde is unlikely to release alongside Fontaine in Patch 4.0, however. Shortly after sharing the video teaser for the upcoming region, HoYoverse shared three character cards, and Clorinde wasn’t one of them.

It means she’ll release after those, which can hint at 4.1, 4.2, or even further down the line before players can test her out. Fortunately, there’s a good chance we’ll see more of Clorinde as an NPC in the game while waiting to make her join the roster.

