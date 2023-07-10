Genshin Impact Neuvillette leaks: Star rarity, element, weapon type, and more

Genshin Impact‘s next era is upon us, and Neuvillette is already a name many will remember after the release of the upcoming region Fontaine’s official trailer.

Neuvillette is shown walking alongside Clorinde in the castle of Fontaine’s main city, displaying his high title in the game. And in the last scene, this is confirmed by seeing him sitting on an armchair, serving as Chief Justice of Fontaine.

He was one of the characters who gained the most screen time in the teaser, which made a lot of players curious about him. He’s likely to bear a crucial role in the main story of Fontaine, similar to the probable main antagonist also revealed in the trailer, Arlecchino.

That said, we still don’t know much about him. Here is some more information you can get before the developer shares information on Neuvillette.

All Neuvillette Genshin Impact leaks

Since upcoming region Fontaine’s release is only a few months away, according to leaks, players will likely know more about Neuvillette very soon. Since he seems to live and work in Fontaine’s main city, there are also high chances we’ll meet him not too far down the line when stepping into the Hydro continent.

Who is Neuvillette?

Neuvillette on duty. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Neuvillette’s official title is Chief of Justice in Fontaine. His clothes hint at his eminent status, with brooches and shoulder pieces. This role makes him particularly powerful in Fontaine in particular because the Archon of the region is considered the God of Justice, as explained in Sumeru’s Archon quests.

Furina is up to no good. Screenshot by Dot Esports

On the other side, he might not be the most powerful character depicted in the Overture teaser. Towards the end of the video, Furina is seen standing away from him, looking at him from a higher ground and burning a photo like he’s part of her plan and she’s playing with his destiny. For this reason, some speculate Furina could be the Hydro Archon.

Will Neuvillette be playable in Genshin Impact?

Since Neuvillette is depicted as a central character from the main story in Fontaine, it’s unclear whether he’ll be playable. But leaks have hinted at a positive answer to this question.

Prior to the teaser’s release, Neuvillette was included in a leak revealing the names and some information on six characters expected to join Genshin‘s roster in the main story arc of Fontaine.

All those names, except the one of the Hydro Archon, were later revealed in the Overture teaser, so it’s safe to assume Neuvillette will become playable at some point.

What element is Neuvillette?

Clorinde and Neuveillette are tied in the story. Screenshot by Dot Esports

According to leaks, Neuvilette will wield the element of Hydro. This can be further confirmed by his design seen in the Overture teaser since he mainly wears clothes from the color palette of this element.

You can also spot a blue gem that resembles the one worn by Furina, shaped as a tear, further referencing it. Still, this overall style can be justified by the fact that Hydro is the key element of Fontaine, and Neuvillette is in the government’s high spheres—without referring to his affiliated Element as a playable character. So that information should be taken with a grain of salt.

What is Neuvillette’s weapon type?

The same leak indicates that Neuvillette’s weapon will be a Claymore, but it’s dubbed as a “rumor,” which makes it even less reliable than the leak indicating his Element.

In the Overture teaser, there’s no hint players can pick up to guess what his weapon will be. Maybe he’ll use a gun, similarly to his apparent colleague, Clorinde. Everything is conceivable at the time of writing.

What rarity is Neuvillette?

Neuvillette is a pawn in Furina’s plans. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The leak indicated that Neuvillette would be a five-star character upon release in Genshin —and we don’t need much more to believe it. The character was central to the Overture teaser, which revealed that he would play a key part in Fontaine’s story arc, which makes a four-star rarity highly unlikely.

When will Neuvillette release?

That final question is even more challenging to answer than all previous ones in that article. Fontaine’s release date is expected for August, but a precise date is still shrouded in mystery—similar to most of the content that will release as part of the next era of Genshin.

We’re likely to know more about that in the coming months, but there’s no telling whether we’ll get information on Neuvillette as an upcoming character anytime soon.

