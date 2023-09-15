Genshin Impact gets new stealth mechanic in Patch 4.1’s infiltration missions

Genshin Impact‘s Special Program revealed what’s to come with Patch 4.1 on Sept. 15, and players will have a lot to discover. In addition to third-anniversary events and new characters, the update will bring a new story with infiltration mechanics.

On Sept. 27, Patch 4.1 will bring the Traveler to the underwater Fortress of Meropide, where they’ll have to wear a disguise to sneak their way through it.

In addition, it will celebrate its third anniversary and more. Here is everything that was revealed with Patch 4.1’s livestream on Sept. 15.

New Archon quests and an infiltration mission

Screenshot by Dot Esports

New Archon quests are the main highlight of Patch 4.1, the first one to add content since Fontaine was released in August. Genshin players will be able to pick up the story where it ended with the initial patch and get further, discovering new areas and characters.

The true novelty, however, lies in exclusive stealth mechanics. The Archon quests will include an infiltration mission where you’ll have to slip through enemies without being spotted. It’s still unclear how the mechanics will work, however, as the developer didn’t give away any details on the matter.

All we have is a short scene showing the Traveler crouching hidden behind boxes while getting closer to enemies. This will take place in the Fortress of Meropide, an underwater prison and place of exile for convicts.

New characters: Neuvillette and Wriothesley

He’s the first character to fight with his fists. Screenshot by Dot Esports Neuvillette can shoot a water cannon. Because why not. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Leaks had already pointed at these two characters some time ago, but it’s now finally confirmed by the developer. Neuvillette will be the featured five-star character of the first phase, alongside returning banner Hu Tao.

Wriothesley will join the roster a bit later, in the second Phase of the update, alongside Anemo Archon Venti. In the livestream, the developer also revealed their element, weapon, and abilities.

Neuvillette is a five-star Hydro character who will dish out tremendous amounts of Elemental damage. His main strength lies in his Charged Attack, which can be enhanced when using his abilities through the generation of Spheres. Those will quicken his Charge and regenerate his HP. The Charged Attack unleashes an impressive Water Cannon.

Wriothesley will feature a completely different playstyle. Contrary to Neuvillette, he has high mobility and uses his fists to defeat his enemies. He can also regain HP by hitting enemies, making him a very aggressive character.

Third-Anniversary Event: Primogems and minigames

Genshin Impact was released in September 2020, and for its third anniversary, an event will launch to offer lots of rewards and original minigames to complete. The rewards will consist of precious Primogems, as well as various XP materials to get into the festive mood.

Players will get over 10 wishes through the event. Screenshot by Dot Esports

But there’s more. The developer was extra generous with the yearly event and will hand up to the equivalent of 10 Intertwined Fates to Genshin players via a simple check-in activity.

Overall, players who are willing to complete all quests and activities will have some work to do. They’ll also have until Sept. 27 to get to the end of 4.0’s content and complete events before they expire.

About the author