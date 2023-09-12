New Genshin Impact 4.1 leaks give fans first glimpse of possible character banners

With Genshin Impact version 4.1 only a few weeks away, new leaks have appeared about what character banners we can expect.

Fresh leaks by HXG on Sept. 11, and by Uncle SG today, revealed that alongside already announced Fontaine characters Neuvilette and Wriothesley, we can expect to see the return of Hu Tao and Venti.

First phase:

Neuvillette (5-star)

Hu Tao (5-star)

Xingqiu (4-star)

Fischl (4-star)

Diona (4-star)

Second phase:

Wriothesley (5-star)

Venti (5-star)

Thoma (4-star)

Chongyun (4-star)

Dori (4-star)

Neuvillette is rumored to be a hydro on-field DPS character who uses a catalyst. This can make him a worthy pick since there are only two other hydro damage dealers: Tartaglia and Ayato. He will appear in the first phase along with Hu Tao who is a good choice for newcomers, especially since her best support character, Xingqiu, is on the same banner. Fischl and Diona are also great 4-star characters to have in case you are missing them.

The second phase 5-stars are Wriothesley and Venti. Wriothesley seems to be a cryo on-field DPS wielding a catalyst too, making for an interesting choice between him and Neuvillette. He will fight similarly to Heizou by punching his enemies and applying cryo. The 4-star characters on the banner can work well with him although they aren’t the best in the game.

As mentioned, these leaks are not confirmed, so take this with a grain of salt. We can likely expect a version 4.1 official livestream sometime next week where banners will be announced.

