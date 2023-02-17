MiHoYo won’t confirm leaked Honkai: Star Rail release date or Genshin Impact coming to Nintendo Switch

Both active Genshin Impact players and those hoping to play the next installment of miHoYo’s Honkai series Honkai: Star Rail have eagerly been anticipating some important updates for quite some time. Genshin players have been waiting on updated news since the game first launched since it was also supposed to be released on the Nintendo Switch while prospective Honkai: Star Rail players have been waiting over a year since the first teaser dropped for the game to officially launch.

Now, a journalist has had a chat with miHoYo and uncovered some answers regarding both of the complex situations that fans of both games have been facing. No release date or timeline for the Nintendo Switch version of Genshin has ever previously been shared by miHoYo or been uncovered through leaks, but Honkai: Star Rail recently had a reliable leak that suggested the game might finally be released on April 26, 2023.

Image via miHoYo

While Honkai: Star Rail seems to be moving forward in the right direction, the situation for prospective Genshin Nintendo Switch players continues to look rather grim.

During a conversation with miHoYo, a reporter could not get a definitive answer on whether the previously leaked April 26 release date for Honkai: Star Rail was the official release date for the upcoming 3D roleplaying game or not. This release date was first discovered on the Apple App Store when fans noticed that it said “expected April 26, 2023” under the words “Coming Soon” on the official download page.

This date is still up on the App Store, which means that prospective players can see it for themselves, but miHoYo has never officially confirmed or denied whether this date is accurate.

Screengrab via Apple

MiHoYo did confirm to the journalist that talked with them that they are planning on giving an official update on the game, which is currently in a closed beta state, as soon as they are able to do so but would not share any information about whether the leaked release date was true.

When the reporter asked about Genshin for the Nintendo Switch, no new information was given. The reporter did say that a member of miHoYo let out a chuckle at the question but nothing beyond this which has the reporter wondering if Genshin is actually still in development for the Nintendo Switch at all.

I'll have more from our chat in the newsletter next week.



But, folks, I regret to inform you that I failed to get an update on whether Genshin Impact for Switch is still happening. I asked. Got a chuckle. Not sure the person I was chatting with would know. — Stephen Totilo (@stephentotilo) February 16, 2023

Considering that the last actual update players got about Genshin for the Nintendo Switch took place in May 2022, this concern is also shared by most players who have understandably been concerned about the progress behind developing Genshin for the platform.

The lack of updates on the progress combined with the fact that Genshin itself first launched back on Sept. 28, 2020, with the promise of a Nintendo Switch version of the game has long had players frustrated. The frustration among players at the situation is even more understandable considering that miHoYo first shared a teaser for the Nintendo Switch platform on Jan. 13, 2020, which is almost an entire year before Genshin itself even launched.

Image via miHoYo

Players have been anticipating the official release of Genshin on this platform for years, especially considering that the initial Nintendo Switch teaser from 2020 includes the phrase “coming soon,” but miHoYo has provided almost no updates since. Thus, most fans are presently worried that Genshin will never actually make its way to the Nintendo Switch and the conversation that this reporter had with miHoYo does not provide any hope otherwise.

While the information uncovered by the journalist regarding Genshin is certainly a bit concerning, it is also quite possible that miHoYo simply cannot talk about Nintendo Switch progress for the moment. They might also have chosen to place priority elsewhere with the many games they are running plus the next massive landmark update of Genshin that will release later this year and introduce the Hydro region of Fontaine into Teyvat.

Image via miHoYo

Genshin players that are hoping to experience the game on Nintendo Switch will simply have to continue waiting for more official information on the situation to arise, but miHoYo fans can at least stay excited for Honkai: Star Rail since this game seems to be on track for some kind of progress update from miHoYo somewhat soon release even if the April 26 release date ends up not being true.