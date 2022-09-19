When is Genshin Impact coming to Nintendo Switch?

The rich world of Genshin Impact launched in September 2020 and has since grown into a massively popular game beloved by players worldwide. Back when Genshin Impact first launched, miHoYo revealed the game would be released across many platforms, including the Nintendo Switch.

The world of Teyvat boasts unique characters, featuring creative elemental powers on a vast and ever-growing map. Genshin’s countless enemies, deep and impactful storyline with tons of variety makes the game unique.

Understandably, fans want to access the title on their chosen platform.

It’s a game that always offers something new and keeps players constantly coming back for more. But can you come back for more on Nintendo Switch?

Image via miHoYo

Why isn’t Genshin Impact on Nintendo Switch yet?

Nintendo Switch is an incredibly popular portable system and the developers have shared that it will be making its way over to the hand-held console. So why isn’t it available yet?

Unfortunately, there has been no rumbling from the Nintendo gods, as of yet. They’ve kept their cards close to their chest, most likely due to ensuring the game transitions to its fullest potential on the Switch.

Players want to know exactly when they can add the game to their Nintendo Switch collection, but fans will have to be patient and await more info.

It was confirmed in an official promotional trailer, that Genshin would make its way onto the Nintendo Switch. It’s been two years since the trailer release and fans are itching for any gossip and news they can get their mitts on.

For now, sit tight; the port is taking it’s time, which means it should be good!

“Open-world ARPG game Genshin Impact will come to Nintendo Switch in the future,” miHoYo said in the description for this trailer.

While Genshin has been confirmed to be in development for the Nintendo Switch, there is no official release date or time frame, so far. Although it is not yet available on the Nintendo Switch, the massive world of Teyvat in Genshin is still available for exploration on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, iOS, Android, and PC.