Genshin Impact for Nintendo Switch still under development, miHoYo says

A release window has yet to be revealed, however.

MiHoYo’s Genshin Impact launched over a year ago and it’s still going strong. The game surpassed $3 billion in mobile revenue last month, making it one of the most profitable games in the global industry.

And soon, it might become available for an even wider audience with a release on Nintendo Switch, adding to the already long list of platforms including Android, iOS, PC, Playstation 4, and PlayStation 5.

Although the silence from the developer might indicate that this version had been canceled and wasn’t on the agenda anymore, miHoYo’s global PR specialist Xin Yang suggests otherwise, according to Nintendo News.

He confirmed that the Nintendo Switch version of Genshin Impact was “still in development,” adding more information would be revealed “as we progress further along.”

The Japanese platform has been experiencing consistent success since its launch, selling over 100 million copies sold since its launch, according to Nintendo.

The developer had mentioned Genshin Impact would launch on the console a few weeks before the game’s release, but it didn’t put an emphasis on it, save for an interview with RPG Site.

“The Switch version of Genshin Impact is currently under development,” miHoYo’s head of communication Sam Lai said. “More information regarding Switch beta testing and launch dates will be announced at a later time.”

In May 2021, Screen Rant revealed a report that indicated the developer was struggling to adapt the game for the Japanese game console due to its “weaker hardware.” But the report account has been deleted since and it was unclear if the development had been effectively delayed.

Players can be assured to play the game on their favorite platform for free one day, but it probably won’t be soon, so they’ll have to try it on another platform to bide their time until then.