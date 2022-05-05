Genshin Impact has grossed over $3 billion since its release, making it one of the most profitable games in history

Chinese ARPG game Genshin Impact has quickly become one of the fastest-growing video games after its release in September 2020, and it shows no sign of slowing down.

It has surpassed three billion dollars in mobile revenue, according to Store Intelligence‘s 2022 first-quarter revenue data. It continues to be the top-grossing mobile game, 18 months after its release. Although it was also released on PC, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5, the game was specifically designed for mobile, and the platform gathers the most significant part of its player base.

The consistent popularity of Genshin Impact comes as no surprise. The developer has continued to roll out major patches since the game’s release, with a new patch releasing every six weeks from January to March this year, introducing additional characters and more content.

The game grossed over two billion dollars in mobile revenue within its first year, which makes it one of the most profitable games in the video game industry’s history. It’s currently the third-highest global revenue-generating mobile game, behind Honor of Kings and PUBG Mobile.