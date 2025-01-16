Pokémon TCG Pocket finally details upcoming trading feature, and it sounds disappointing

After waiting for news on a card trading feature since launch, Pokémon TCG Pocket has finally outlined how it will work when it comes later this month.

Unfortunately, many Pokémon TCGP players are underwhelmed with the news coming from the game’s developers, with one huge reason why: “Items must be consumed in order to trade.” As with other mobile games, many are assuming this to mean a new, paid consumable.

We had some fun, Mew. Image via The Pokémon Company

There are even more limitations to how trades will work, however. Trades can only be done between friends, they must contain cards of the same rarity, and only cards from one-to-four diamonds and one star can be traded. “Certain cards” from Genetic Apex and Mythical Island will be tradable at launch, but that’s it for now.

“Thank you for having fun with us—opening packs, collecting cards, and enjoying the game each day,” the developers said in a social media post. “We’re continuously working to make the game even more fun for everyone and are excited to share some new updates with you.”

The good news, though, is that the game is now confirmed to release a new booster pack in January. Its official release date was not revealed, but many are eyeing the end of the month, likely Jan. 28, for the new booster pack’s launch.

The developer said that it will “continue to monitor player feedback and assess future updates to the trade feature while keeping in mind how to balance both the ease and enjoyability of collecting.”

The full reaction to trading in Pokémon TCGP will have to wait until the next update when the mechanic is introduced, but if it ends up being too pricey, it will likely squash most if not all of the excitement that players have been building up since the game launched this past October.

One other highly-requested feature, a more fleshed out card battle mode like a ranked ladder, was not mentioned in the announcement.

