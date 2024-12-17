All Mythical Island Themed Collections in Pokémon TCG Pocket

Pokémon TCG Pocket completionists have been given even more tasks to complete with the release of the Mythical Island set—which introduces a bunch of new Themed Collections and rewards to earn.

Recommended Videos

Themed Collections in Pokémon TCG Pocket are mini-collection objectives to grind towards, each with a particular theme. If you want to find all of the Themed Collections there are to complete, we’ve got you covered.

All Mythical Island themed collections and rewards

Images via The Pokemon Company/Remix by Dot Esports

There are 13 Themed Collections to complete in the Mythical Island set, providing a variety of rewards, including cosmetic items, like Coins and Covers, to valuable Hourglasses that are used to open more packs.

For most Themed Collections, you only need to collect specific cards to unlock the rewards, so they will tick away in the background. There is one, however, that provides rewards once 60 packs have been opened using Pack Stamina.

Themed Collections are easy to track by selecting them in the menu, after clicking on the Missions tab in the bottom-right corner, with cards you are missing being highlighted—and this even tells you when they are available in a Wonder Pick.

The full list of Themed Collections for the Mythical Island set are below, including all required cards and rewards. Unless stated, it doesn’t matter which type of card you pull—so it can be a regular, ex, or Full Art, for example.

Name Required Cards Rewards Untouched Forest – Raichu

– Venipede

– Leipard

– Mankey

– Joltik

– Shiinotic

– Exeggutor – 5x Emblem Ticket (Mythical Island)

– Untouched Forest Cover Tranquil Lake – Cramorant

– Magikarp

– Gyarados

– Drednaw

– Rapidash – 12x Emblem Ticket (Mythical Island)

– Tranquil Lake Cover Scorching Wilderness – Geodude

– Salandit

– Weezing

– Magmar

– Volcarona – 7x Emblem Ticket (Mythical Island)

– Scorching Wilderness Cover Forgotten Ruins – Mythical Slab

– Stonjourner

– Beheeyem

– Serperior – 15x Emblem Ticket (Mythical Island)

– Forgotten Ruins Cover Catching Bugs – Larvesta

– Joltik

– Venipede

– Whirlipede

– Galvantula – 12x Wonder Hourglass

– 2x Emblem Ticket (Mythical Island)

– 2x Shop Ticket Pokemon That Fly – Cramorant

– Pidgey

– Pidgeotto

– Pidgeot

– Chatot

– Gyarados

– Flabebe

– Sigilyph

– Floette

– Volcarona – 12x Wonder Hourglass

– 2x Emblem Ticket (Mythical Island)

– 2x Shop Ticket Attacks with 20 Damage – Morelull

– Finneon

– Elgyem

– Mew

– Swirlix

– Mew ex

– Venipede

– Purrloin

– Pidgey

– Whirlipede – 12x Wonder Hourglass

– 2x Emblem Ticket (Mythical Island)

– 2x Shop Ticket Small Pokemon – Joltik

– Dedenne

– Eevee

– Chatot

– Pidgey

– Morelull

– Flabebe

– Floette

– Drednaw – 12x Wonder Hourglass

– 2x Emblem Ticket (Mythical Island)

– 2x Shop Ticket Tree of Repose – Mankey

– Pidgeotto

– Dedenne

– Drednaw – Tree of Repose Cover Flower Travelers – Flabebe

– Floette

– Florges – 12x Wonder Hourglass

– 2x Emblem Ticket (Mythical Island)

– 2x Shop Ticket Use Pack Stamina to open 60 Booster Packs N/A – Mythical Island Mew Playmat

– Mythical Island Mew Sleeves

– Mythical Island Mew Coin

– Mythical Island Mew Cover Collect three Mew cards 3x Mew Mew Icon Collect three Blue cards 3x Blue Blue Icon

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy