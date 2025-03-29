Which ex Starter Deck should you pick in Pokémon TCG Pocket?

Pokémon TCG Pocket's Shining Revelry launch introduced new ex Starter Decks. Here are the best picks for solo and Ranked matches.

The launch of Shining Revelry in Pokémon TCG Pocket introduced nine ex Starter Decks for players to choose from, adding heaps of variety to the already explosive competitive scene. While they’re all viable to some extent, some of the deck lists stand out as spectacular picks.

Below, we’ve listed which ex Starter Deck to pick in Pocket, looking at both solo player content and the recently introduced Ranked matches for competitive players.

Which ex Starter Deck is strongest in Pocket?

You can pick one ex Starter Deck in the Shop. Image by Dot Esports

Introduced with the release of Shining Revelry, there are nine different ex Starter Decks to pick from in Pocket, each representing a different type. The options are:

Beedrill ex

Bibarel ex

Charizard ex

Giratina ex

Lucario ex

Paldean Clodsire ex

Pikachu ex

Tinkaton ex

Wugtrio ex

To get one of these decks, you need to complete an event mission—running until April 27—which tasks you with opening five booster packs, either with stamina or Pack Hourglasses. This will give you a Deck Ticket which can be redeemed in the store.

Best ex Starter Deck for solo players in Pocket

If you prefer to tackle solo battles in Pocket, the best ex Starter Deck for you is Beedrill ex. This Grass-type deck offers a number of viable cards, working perfectly in solo battles as is or with further customization.

Beedrill ex itself is punchy, dealing 80 damage for just two Energy and discarding a random Energy Token from the opponent’s Active. This card helps to give you more control during difficult matches, and it’s surprisingly tanky with 170 HP.

It’s a little fiddly to set up, as it’s a Stage Two ‘mon, but Meowscarada and Lopunny help with additional damage and support to fill in the blanks while you’re focusing on getting Beedrill ex into position. Pinsir is a great source of extra damage in the early game, too.

Best ex Starter Deck for Ranked Pocket matches

If you’re a Ranked player, the best ex Starter Deck is Paldean Clodsire ex, closely followed by Charizard ex.

Paldean Clodsire ex works perfectly alongside the Poison Special Condition, dealing 60 base damage with an additional 60 stacking if the opponent has been Poisoned.

This can be achieved easily with the addition of the Grafaiai and Arbok lines, along with Paldean Wooper, all of which have access to Poison. It’s a fun and surprisingly tanky deck, and the cards featured in the list can fit a number of other meta decks like Darkrai Weavile ex and Scolipede Weezing.

Remember, you only have one Deck Ticket to spend, and it’ll be gone after April 27, so read through the deck lists in the store before making your selection.

