Best Scolipede Weezing Pokémon TCG Pocket deck build list

Making use of the Poison mechanic beautifully, Scolipede Weezing is one of the most disruptive decks in the Pokémon TCG Pocket competitive scene right now. It doesn’t feature any ex Pokémon and instead relies on setting up Special Conditions to disrupt and secure the win.

Below, we’ve listed every card you’ll need to build the best Weezing Scolipede Pocket deck, along with a breakdown of how it all works and the key strengths and weaknesses to watch out for when queuing up for matches.

Best Weezing Scolipede TCG Pocket deck list

As the name suggests, this Pocket deck predominantly features the Weezing and Scolipede evolution lines, using cards from Mythical Island and Genetic Apex to maximize potential damage output.

The Genetic Apex Weezing provides a valuable tool with the Gas Leak ability, allowing the user to Poison once per turn if Weezing is the Active ‘mon. Scolipede gains a massive damage boost if the target has been Poisoned, making these two critters perfectly matched.

Tauros helps with countering decks like Mew ex, working with any Energy type, and providing extra damage if a Pokémon ex card is in the opponent’s Active position.

Card Card name Card number Quantity Set Source Venipede 53/68 Two Mythical Island Mythical Island booster packs or exchanged for Pack Points Whirlipede 54/68 Two Mythical Island Mythical Island booster packs or exchanged for Pack Points Scolipede 55/68 Two Mythical Island Mythical Island booster packs or exchanged for Pack Points Koffing 49/68 Two Mythical Island Mythical Island booster packs or exchanged for Pack Points Weezing 177/226 Two Genetic Apex Genetic Apex booster packs or exchanged for Pack Points



Tauros 60/68 One Mythical Island Mythical Island booster packs or exchanged for Pack Points Koga 222/226 Two Genetic Apex Genetic Apex booster packs or exchanged for Pack Points



Leaf 68/68 Two Mythical Island Mythical Island booster packs or exchanged for Pack Points Professor’s Research 7/P-A Two Promo-A In-game store, exchanged for Shop Tickets



Poké Ball 5/P-A Two Promo-A In-game store, exchanged for Shop Tickets



Sabrina 225/226 One Genetic Apex Genetic Apex booster packs or exchanged for Pack Points





The fact that this deck list doesn’t require any ex cards makes it much more accessible and easier to build. If you’re just getting started in Pocket and want to play around with Special Conditions, this is the perfect deck to pick up and take into a match.

With the Weezing and Scolipede lines, our deck list prioritizes easy movement, Poison application, and damage output. There are plenty of other variations on this deck available to experiment with in the community, each putting their own twist on the playstyle.

Adding any of these cards to a Scolipede Weezing list can be effective. Images via The Pokémon Company, remix by Dot Esports

If you’re looking for variations to experiment with, try swapping in any of the following cards to your Weezing Scolipede deck list:

Giovanni for an extra boost of damage, particularly useful in the early game

for an extra boost of damage, particularly useful in the early game Salandit from Mythical Island for a Colorless attack that gains a boost if the enemy is Poisoned

from Mythical Island for a Colorless attack that gains a boost if the enemy is Poisoned Mew ex for relative tankiness and Genome Hacking, opening up new offensive capabilities

for relative tankiness and Genome Hacking, opening up new offensive capabilities Farfetch’d from Genetic Apex for quick and easy Colorless damage in the early game

from Genetic Apex for quick and easy Colorless damage in the early game The Muk line from Genetic Apex for Poison-centric damage

from Genetic Apex for Poison-centric damage The Arbok line from Genetic Apex for secondary damage and control

You can also experiment with Item and Supporter quantities. While we wouldn’t advise dropping any copies of Koga and Leaf when playing with this deck, you could swap a copy of Professor’s Research for an extra Sabrina, for example.

How the Weezing Scolipede deck works

This deck is perfect for fans of Poison-centric gameplay. Images via The Pokemon Company, remix by Dot Esports

In this deck, Weezing is the source of Poison, while Scolipede is the predominant attacker. The other cards are present to help with the admittedly lengthy setup process, protect the key players, and disrupt the opponent’s gameplay.

The Gas Leak ability lets Weezing inflict Poison on the opponent’s Active once per turn, applying DoT (damage over time) and setting them up to take extra damage from Scolipede.

Scolipede has the attack Venoshock, which applies a base 70 damage but an extra 50 on top of this if the opponent’s Active Pokémon has been Poisoned. With 120 damage on the table for just two Energy Tokens, this can be a game-changing move in the later stages of a match.

The aim of the game is to get both Scolipede and Weezing evolved and on the board, with Tauros acting as a secondary source of damage and as a potential stall in the earlier stages of the match. It has 100 HP, which isn’t overly tanky when compared to beasts like Gyarados ex, but it can take a hit or two.

Its attack Fighting Tackle deals 40 damage for three Energy Tokens, dealing an extra 80 damage if the opponent’s Active Pokémon is an ex Pokémon. 120 damage from a Basic ‘mon is nothing to sneeze at and it can make quick work of an opponent’s Stage One critters before they’re evolved.

This deck has plenty of Trainers to help with movement and draw power. Poké Ball and Professor’s Research ensure you can draw what you need to get started, while Koga and Leaf help with easy movement. The copy of Sabrina adds a small level of disruption to the game.

Strengths and weaknesses

Being able to access a Special Condition of any kind in Pocket is a huge bonus, as they can make the game almost unplayable for the opponent in most cases. Sleep and Paralysis are valuable, but Poison is arguably the strongest as it chips away at the opponent’s HP pool over time.

The synergy between Weezing and Scolipede is impressive and feels fantastic to play with during a match. Having two potential sources of 120 damage means there are multiple win conditions to chase with the deck.

Scolipede and Weezing are also in a prime position in terms of typing, too. Psychic-type decks like Mew ex and Mewtwo ex are exceptionally popular in the competitive meta right now, and they’re weak to Dark-type damage, making this deck a perfect pick.

Weezing shines when it comes to early game disruption, too. If you’re playing against an opponent that needs to set up multiple evolutions to succeed—for example, evolving Ralts and Kirlia to get Gardevoir for the Psy Shadow ability—then using Gas Leak can prevent them from doing so.

While the deck offers several win conditions and useful bits of tech, there are issues that you’ll need to keep in mind while playing.

The Weezing Scolipede deck list can be slow to get started, as both of its key players require at least one evolution. Some of the most powerful decks in Pocket don’t require any evolution to get started, like Pikachu ex and Celebi ex, meaning this list can be outsped easily.

Additionally, Fighting-type decks are becoming more prominent with the introduction of Aerodactyl ex from Mythical Island. Dark-type decks are weak to this typing, meaning it can be an uphill battle to fight against these opponents.

Despite these quirks, Scolipede Weezing is a fantastic deck to pick up and experiment with in Pocket‘s current state. It gives fan-favorite ex decks a run for their money and can easily match into some of the most popular lists in the game right now.

