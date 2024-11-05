All Promo-A cards and how to get them in Pokémon TCG Pocket

Pokémon TCG Pocket has a lot of cards to begin with, but there are even rarer ones to find when you start looking away from packs, with special Promo cards on offer outside of the base expansion sets.

These are known as Promo-A cards and are likely the first in a long line of exclusive alternative artwork cards that trainers can try to find and add to their collections. In truth, it’s unlikely you’ll be able to get every one of them by yourself, and you might need to use the future trading feature to get some of the rarer cards. Some cards in the set are also still unavailable but are likely to drop in time.

How to get every Promo-A card in Pokémon TCG Pocket

Over 20 Promo-A cards are available in Pokémon TCG Pocket, but not every single one is available at the time of writing.

To snag them all, you need to either buy them from the in-game store, be a Premium Pass member, or get rare Promo Packs or Wonder Pick options that can only appear randomly or during certain events. Some of these Promo-A cards are useful to have in decks, with trainer cards being hard to find in the base Genetic Apex pack at the best of times.

So, if you want to snag some cool cards, here are all the ones on offer and how you can get each one.

Image Set Number Card Name Card type How to Get it Promo-A

1 / P-A Potion Trainer Bought from the Shop Promo-A

2 / P-A X Speed Trainer Bought from the Shop Promo-A

3 / P-A Hand Scope Trainer Bought from the Shop Promo-A

4 / P-A Pokédex Trainer Bought from the Shop Promo-A

5 / P-A Poké Ball Trainer Bought from the Shop Promo-A

6 / P-A Red Card Trainer Bought from the Shop Promo-A

7 / P-A Professor’s Research Supporter Bought from the Shop ??? Promo-A

8 / P-A ??? ??? ??? Promo-A

9 / P-A Pikachu Pokémon Bought from the Shop Promo-A

10 / P-A Mewtwo Pokémon Acquired through in-game missions. Promo-A

11 / P-A Chansey Pokémon Obtained via Wonder Pick in Wonder Pick Event Pt.1 Promo-A

12 / P-A Meowth Pokémon Obtained via Wonder Pick in Wonder Pick Event Pt.1 Promo-A

13 / P-A Butterfree Pokémon Obtained via Promo pack in Lapras ex Drop Event. Promo-A

14 / P-A Lapras ex Pokémon Obtained via Promo pack in Lapras ex Drop Event. Promo-A

15 / P-A Pikachu Pokémon Obtained via Promo pack in Lapras ex Drop Event. Promo-A

16 / P-A Clefairy Pokémon Obtained via Promo pack in Lapras ex Drop Event. Promo-A

17 / P-A Mankey Pokémon Obtained via Promo pack in Lapras ex Drop Event. Promo-A

18 / P-A Venasaur Pokémon Promo pack offer Promo-A

19 / P-A Greninja Pokémon Promo pack offer Promo-A

20 / P-A Haunter Pokémon Promo pack offer Promo-A

21 / P-A Onix Pokémon Promo pack offer Promo-A

22 / P-A Jigglypuff Pokémon Promo pack offer Promo-A

23 / P-A Bulbasaur Pokémon Promo pack offer Promo-A

24 / P-A Magnemite Pokémon Promo pack offer

Some cards are currently unavailable we will update the list with them in time. Equally, cards like the ones on offer in the Promo packs don’t seem to be available right now. They have a pretty cool, unique stamp, but for the most part, all of these cards can be found in packs, or they offer an alternative artwork over their usual counterparts.

