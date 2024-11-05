Forgot password
All Promo-A cards and how to get them in Pokémon TCG Pocket

Exclusive and hard to find.
Adam Newell
  and 
Josh Challies
|

Published: Nov 5, 2024 04:18 am

Pokémon TCG Pocket has a lot of cards to begin with, but there are even rarer ones to find when you start looking away from packs, with special Promo cards on offer outside of the base expansion sets.

These are known as Promo-A cards and are likely the first in a long line of exclusive alternative artwork cards that trainers can try to find and add to their collections. In truth, it’s unlikely you’ll be able to get every one of them by yourself, and you might need to use the future trading feature to get some of the rarer cards. Some cards in the set are also still unavailable but are likely to drop in time.

How to get every Promo-A card in Pokémon TCG Pocket

Over 20 Promo-A cards are available in Pokémon TCG Pocket, but not every single one is available at the time of writing.

To snag them all, you need to either buy them from the in-game store, be a Premium Pass member, or get rare Promo Packs or Wonder Pick options that can only appear randomly or during certain events. Some of these Promo-A cards are useful to have in decks, with trainer cards being hard to find in the base Genetic Apex pack at the best of times.

So, if you want to snag some cool cards, here are all the ones on offer and how you can get each one.

ImageSet NumberCard NameCard typeHow to Get it
Promo-A
1 / P-A		PotionTrainerBought from the Shop
Promo-A
2 / P-A		X SpeedTrainerBought from the Shop
Promo-A
3 / P-A		Hand ScopeTrainerBought from the Shop
Promo-A
4 / P-A		PokédexTrainerBought from the Shop
Promo-A
5 / P-A		Poké BallTrainerBought from the Shop
Promo-A
6 / P-A		Red CardTrainerBought from the Shop
Promo-A
7 / P-A		Professor’s ResearchSupporterBought from the Shop
???Promo-A
8 / P-A		?????????
Promo-A
9 / P-A		PikachuPokémonBought from the Shop
Promo-A
10 / P-A		MewtwoPokémonAcquired through in-game missions.
Promo-A
11 / P-A		ChanseyPokémonObtained via Wonder Pick in Wonder Pick Event Pt.1
Promo-A
12 / P-A		MeowthPokémonObtained via Wonder Pick in Wonder Pick Event Pt.1
Promo-A
13 / P-A		ButterfreePokémonObtained via Promo pack in Lapras ex Drop Event.
A Lapras ex Promo Card in Pokemon TCG Pocket.Promo-A
14 / P-A		Lapras exPokémonObtained via Promo pack in Lapras ex Drop Event.
Promo-A
15 / P-A		PikachuPokémonObtained via Promo pack in Lapras ex Drop Event.
Promo-A
16 / P-A		ClefairyPokémonObtained via Promo pack in Lapras ex Drop Event.
Promo-A
17 / P-A		MankeyPokémonObtained via Promo pack in Lapras ex Drop Event.
Promo-A
18 / P-A		VenasaurPokémonPromo pack offer
Promo-A
19 / P-A		GreninjaPokémonPromo pack offer
Promo-A
20 / P-A		HaunterPokémonPromo pack offer
Promo-A
21 / P-A		OnixPokémonPromo pack offer
Promo-A
22 / P-A		JigglypuffPokémonPromo pack offer
Promo-A
23 / P-A		BulbasaurPokémonPromo pack offer
Promo-A
24 / P-A		MagnemitePokémonPromo pack offer

Some cards are currently unavailable we will update the list with them in time. Equally, cards like the ones on offer in the Promo packs don’t seem to be available right now. They have a pretty cool, unique stamp, but for the most part, all of these cards can be found in packs, or they offer an alternative artwork over their usual counterparts.

