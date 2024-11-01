All Promos, cosmetics, and missions in Pokémon TCG Pocket Wonder Pick Event

Pokémon TCG Pocket will introduce regular live events offering special promo cards and cosmetics, including the Wonder Pick Event focused around the Wonder Pick feature in the game—and we’ve got all the details you need.
Wonder Picks in Pokémon TCG Pocket allow you to pick a card randomly from a pack recently opened by a friend or another player without stealing the item for them and are a great way to boost your collection.
With the Wonder Pick Event, there’s even more reason to get involved, as some exclusive goodies are only available for a short time. To make sure you don’t miss out, we’ve collected everything you need to know.
We’re using this article as a hub for all Pokémon TCG Pocket Wonder Pick Events, so bookmark this page and check back in the future!
All Pokémon TCG Pocket Wonder Pick Event Promos
Promos in the Pokémon TCG Pocket Wonder Pick Event have notable differences from their standard counterparts, either featuring a stamp in the bottom-right of the artwork, alternative artwork for the card, or both.
Part One of the Pokémon TCG Pocket Wonder Pick Event centered around Meowth and Chansey, both of which received new cards. You can see all the details on the Promos below, including the available dates.
|Image
|Set Number
|Name
|Event
|Dates available
|Promo-A 11/P-A
|Chansey
|Wonder Pick Event Pt. 1
|Nov. 1 – Nov. 22, 2024.
|Promo-A 12/P-A
|Meowth
|Wonder Pick Event Pt. 1
|Nov. 1 – Nov. 22, 2024.
All Pokémon TCG Pocket Wonder Pick Event Cosmetics
Below is a full list of available cosmetic rewards from the Pokémon TCG Pocket Wonder Pick Event, including cost details and available dates. You must complete all available missions to claim all the rewards in the event.
|Image
|Name
|Cost
|Event
|Dates available
|Meowth Backdrop
|3x Event Shop Tickets
|Wonder Pick Event Pt. 1
|Nov. 1 – Nov. 22, 2024.
|Meowth Cover
|3x Event Shop Tickets
|Wonder Pick Event Pt. 1
|Nov. 1 – Nov. 22, 2024.
|Pink Desk Frame
|3x Event Shop Tickets
|Wonder Pick Event Pt. 1
|Nov. 1 – Nov. 22, 2024.
All Pokémon TCG Pocket Wonder Pick Event Missions
Wonder Pick Event Pt. 1
There are seven missions in Part One of the Pokémon TCG Pocket Wonder Pick Event, providing a total of nine Event Shop Tickets. You must complete all missions to claim the available cosmetic rewards, though you can do them in any order.
|Mission
|Rewards
|Collect one Chansey Card
|1x Event Shop Ticket
|Collect two Chansey cards
|1x Event Shop Ticket
|Collect one Meowth card
|1x Event Shop Ticket
|Collect two Meowth cards
|1x Event Shop Ticket
|Wonder Pick three times
|1x Event Shop Ticket
|Wonder Pick five times
|1x Event Shop Ticket
|Wonder Pick seven times
|3x Event Shop Ticket
Published: Nov 1, 2024 05:38 am