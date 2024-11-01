All Promos, cosmetics, and missions in Pokémon TCG Pocket Wonder Pick Event

Pokémon TCG Pocket will introduce regular live events offering special promo cards and cosmetics, including the Wonder Pick Event focused around the Wonder Pick feature in the game—and we’ve got all the details you need.

Wonder Picks in Pokémon TCG Pocket allow you to pick a card randomly from a pack recently opened by a friend or another player without stealing the item for them and are a great way to boost your collection.

With the Wonder Pick Event, there’s even more reason to get involved, as some exclusive goodies are only available for a short time. To make sure you don’t miss out, we’ve collected everything you need to know.

All Pokémon TCG Pocket Wonder Pick Event Promos

Limited time rewards. Image via The Pokémon Company. Remix by Dot Esports

Promos in the Pokémon TCG Pocket Wonder Pick Event have notable differences from their standard counterparts, either featuring a stamp in the bottom-right of the artwork, alternative artwork for the card, or both.

Part One of the Pokémon TCG Pocket Wonder Pick Event centered around Meowth and Chansey, both of which received new cards. You can see all the details on the Promos below, including the available dates.

Image Set Number Name Event Dates available Promo-A 11/P-A Chansey Wonder Pick Event Pt. 1 Nov. 1 – Nov. 22, 2024. Promo-A 12/P-A Meowth Wonder Pick Event Pt. 1 Nov. 1 – Nov. 22, 2024.

All Pokémon TCG Pocket Wonder Pick Event Cosmetics

Below is a full list of available cosmetic rewards from the Pokémon TCG Pocket Wonder Pick Event, including cost details and available dates. You must complete all available missions to claim all the rewards in the event.

Image Name Cost Event Dates available Meowth Backdrop 3x Event Shop Tickets Wonder Pick Event Pt. 1 Nov. 1 – Nov. 22, 2024. Meowth Cover 3x Event Shop Tickets Wonder Pick Event Pt. 1 Nov. 1 – Nov. 22, 2024. Pink Desk Frame 3x Event Shop Tickets Wonder Pick Event Pt. 1 Nov. 1 – Nov. 22, 2024.

All Pokémon TCG Pocket Wonder Pick Event Missions

Wonder Pick Event Pt. 1

There are seven missions in Part One of the Pokémon TCG Pocket Wonder Pick Event, providing a total of nine Event Shop Tickets. You must complete all missions to claim the available cosmetic rewards, though you can do them in any order.

Mission Rewards Collect one Chansey Card 1x Event Shop Ticket Collect two Chansey cards 1x Event Shop Ticket Collect one Meowth card 1x Event Shop Ticket Collect two Meowth cards 1x Event Shop Ticket Wonder Pick three times 1x Event Shop Ticket Wonder Pick five times 1x Event Shop Ticket Wonder Pick seven times 3x Event Shop Ticket

