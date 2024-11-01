Forgot password
Cosmetics in the Pokémon TCG Pocket Wonder Event featuring Meowth shown side-by-side.
Images via The Pokémon Company, Remix by Dot Esports
All Promos, cosmetics, and missions in Pokémon TCG Pocket Wonder Pick Event

If you want to see all of the available rewards in the Pokémon TCG Pocket Wonder Pick Event, you're in the right place.
Image of Josh Challies
Josh Challies
|

Published: Nov 1, 2024 05:38 am

Pokémon TCG Pocket will introduce regular live events offering special promo cards and cosmetics, including the Wonder Pick Event focused around the Wonder Pick feature in the game—and we’ve got all the details you need.

Wonder Picks in Pokémon TCG Pocket allow you to pick a card randomly from a pack recently opened by a friend or another player without stealing the item for them and are a great way to boost your collection.

With the Wonder Pick Event, there’s even more reason to get involved, as some exclusive goodies are only available for a short time. To make sure you don’t miss out, we’ve collected everything you need to know.

We’re using this article as a hub for all Pokémon TCG Pocket Wonder Pick Events, so bookmark this page and check back in the future!

All Pokémon TCG Pocket Wonder Pick Event Promos

An image showing Chansey and Meowth promos side-by-side in Pokemon TCG Pocket.
Limited time rewards. Image via The Pokémon Company. Remix by Dot Esports

Promos in the Pokémon TCG Pocket Wonder Pick Event have notable differences from their standard counterparts, either featuring a stamp in the bottom-right of the artwork, alternative artwork for the card, or both.

Part One of the Pokémon TCG Pocket Wonder Pick Event centered around Meowth and Chansey, both of which received new cards. You can see all the details on the Promos below, including the available dates.

ImageSet NumberNameEventDates available
A Chansey promo card in Pokemon TCG Pocket.Promo-A 11/P-AChanseyWonder Pick Event Pt. 1Nov. 1 – Nov. 22, 2024.
A Meowth Promo card in Pokemon TCG Pocket.Promo-A 12/P-AMeowthWonder Pick Event Pt. 1Nov. 1 – Nov. 22, 2024.

All Pokémon TCG Pocket Wonder Pick Event Cosmetics

Below is a full list of available cosmetic rewards from the Pokémon TCG Pocket Wonder Pick Event, including cost details and available dates. You must complete all available missions to claim all the rewards in the event.

ImageNameCostEventDates available
The Meowth backdrop in Pokemon TCG Pocket.Meowth Backdrop3x Event Shop TicketsWonder Pick Event Pt. 1Nov. 1 – Nov. 22, 2024.
Meowth binder cover in Pokemon TCG pocket.Meowth Cover3x Event Shop TicketsWonder Pick Event Pt. 1Nov. 1 – Nov. 22, 2024.
A Pink Desk Frame Display Board in Pokemon TCG Pocket.Pink Desk Frame3x Event Shop TicketsWonder Pick Event Pt. 1Nov. 1 – Nov. 22, 2024.

All Pokémon TCG Pocket Wonder Pick Event Missions

Wonder Pick Event Pt. 1

There are seven missions in Part One of the Pokémon TCG Pocket Wonder Pick Event, providing a total of nine Event Shop Tickets. You must complete all missions to claim the available cosmetic rewards, though you can do them in any order.

MissionRewards
Collect one Chansey Card1x Event Shop Ticket
Collect two Chansey cards1x Event Shop Ticket
Collect one Meowth card1x Event Shop Ticket
Collect two Meowth cards1x Event Shop Ticket
Wonder Pick three times1x Event Shop Ticket
Wonder Pick five times1x Event Shop Ticket
Wonder Pick seven times3x Event Shop Ticket
