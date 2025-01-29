All Pokémon TCG Pocket Palkia pack exclusives in Space-Time Smackdown

Pokémon TCG Pocket has expanded once again with the addition of Space-Time Smackdown, but you can’t pull the cards you’re chasing from any set. Instead, exclusives are split between the two packs available—and we’ve got a full list of the cards you can only get from Palkia packs.
The situation is thankfully more kind than it was with Genetic Apex, which had three pack varieties to choose from, as Space-Time Smackdown in Pokémon TCG Pocket only has two: Palkia and Dialga. In theory, this should make it easier to complete your collection.
If you’re chasing down a particular card and want to know whether it’s obtainable from Palkia packs, we’ve got the answer.
All Palkia pack exclusives in Space-Time Smackdown
Palkia, unsurprisingly, is the standout card from Palkia packs in Space-Time Smackdown, with all rarities of the ex card only obtainable through this pack artwork. Thankfully, the two gold cards are the exception to this and can be pulled from either pack.
Palkia packs are also the ones to choose if you’re hunting down cards for Garchomp and Cynthia, as well as Cresselia. The full art cards for that trio are undoubtedly three of the chase cards in the entire set, making the Palkia packs extremely valuable.
Use the table below to see every exclusive card that you can only pull from Palkia packs in Space-Time Smackdown.
|Image
|Card Name
|Set Number
|Type
|Rarity
|Turtwig
|10/155
|Grass
|◊
|Grotle
|11/155
|Grass
|◊◊
|Torterra
|12/155
|Grass
|◊◊◊
|Kricketot
|13/155
|Grass
|◊
|Kricketune
|14/155
|Grass
|◊
|Carnivine
|19/155
|Grass
|◊◊
|Magmar
|23/155
|Fire
|◊
|Magmortar
|24/155
|Fire
|◊◊◊
|Chimchar
|27/155
|Fire
|◊
|Monferno
|28/155
|Fire
|◊◊
|Infernape ex
|29/155
|Fire
|◊◊◊◊
|Regice
|34/155
|Water
|◊◊
|Piplup
|35/155
|Water
|◊
|Prinplup
|36/155
|Water
|◊◊
|Empoleon
|37/155
|Water
|◊◊◊
|Shellos
|40/155
|Water
|◊
|Gastrodon
|41/155
|Water
|◊◊
|Glaceon
|46/155
|Water
|◊◊◊
|Palkia ex
|49/155
|Water
|◊◊◊◊
|Manaphy
|50/155
|Water
|◊◊
|Pachirisu ex
|61/155
|Electric
|◊◊◊◊
|Rotom
|62/155
|Electric
|◊
|Misdreavus
|66/155
|Psychic
|◊
|Mismagius ex
|67/155
|Psychic
|◊◊◊◊
|Giratina
|78/155
|Psychic
|◊◊◊
|Cresselia
|79/155
|Psychic
|◊◊◊
|Rhyhorn
|80/155
|Fighting
|◊
|Rhydon
|81/155
|Fighting
|◊◊
|Rhyperior
|82/155
|Fighting
|◊◊◊
|Hippopotas
|93/155
|Fighting
|◊
|Hippowdon
|94/155
|Fighting
|◊◊
|Sneasel
|98/155
|Darkness
|◊
|Weavile ex
|99/155
|Darkness
|◊◊◊◊
|Spiritomb
|104/155
|Darkness
|◊◊
|Shieldon
|113/155
|Metal
|◊◊
|Bastiodon
|114/155
|Metal
|◊◊◊
|Wormadam
|115/155
|Metal
|◊
|Gible
|121/155
|Dragon
|◊
|Gabite
|122/155
|Dragon
|◊◊
|Garchomp
|123/155
|Dragon
|◊◊◊
|Lickitung
|124/155
|Colorless
|◊
|Lickilicky ex
|125/155
|Colorless
|◊◊◊◊
|Porygon
|127/155
|Colorless
|◊
|Porygon2
|128/155
|Colorless
|◊◊
|Porygon-Z
|129/155
|Colorless
|◊◊◊
|Starly
|132/155
|Colorless
|◊
|Staravia
|133/155
|Colorless
|◊
|Staraptor
|134/155
|Colorless
|◊◊
|Glameow
|139/155
|Colorless
|◊
|Purugly
|140/155
|Colorless
|◊◊
|Chatot
|141/155
|Colorless
|◊
|Armor Fossil
|145/155
|Trainer
|◊
|Rocky Helmet
|148/155
|Pokemon Tool
|◊◊
|Lum Berry
|149/155
|Pokemon Tool
|◊◊
|Cyrus
|150/155
|Supporter
|◊◊
|Cynthia
|152/155
|Supporter
|◊◊
|Mars
|155/155
|Supporter
|◊◊
|Carnivine
|158/155
|Grass
|☆
|Gastrodon
|161/155
|Water
|☆
|Manaphy
|162/155
|Water
|☆
|Rotom
|164/155
|Electric
|☆
|Giratina
|167/155
|Psychic
|☆
|Cresselia
|168/155
|Psychic
|☆
|Rhyperior
|169/155
|Fighting
|☆
|Hippopotas
|171/155
|Fighting
|☆
|Spiritomb
|172/155
|Darkness
|☆
|Garchomp
|175/155
|Dragon
|☆
|Staraptor
|176/155
|Colorless
|☆
|Glameow
|178/155
|Colorless
|☆
|Infernape ex
|181/155
|Fire
|☆☆
|Palkia ex
|182/155
|Water
|☆☆
|Mismagius ex
|184/155
|Psychic
|☆☆
|Weavile ex
|186/155
|Darkness
|☆☆
|Lickilicky ex
|189/155
|Colorless
|☆☆
|Cyrus
|190/155
|Supporter
|☆☆
|Cynthia
|192/155
|Supporter
|☆☆
|Mars
|195/155
|Supporter
|☆☆
|Infernape ex
|197/155
|Fire
|☆☆
|Mismagius ex
|199/155
|Psychic
|☆☆
|Weavile ex
|201/155
|Darkness
|☆☆
|Lickilicky ex
|203/155
|Colorless
|☆☆
|Palkia ex
|204/155
|Water
|☆☆☆
Published: Jan 29, 2025 12:35 pm