All Pokémon TCG Pocket Palkia pack exclusives in Space-Time Smackdown

Pokémon TCG Pocket has expanded once again with the addition of Space-Time Smackdown, but you can’t pull the cards you’re chasing from any set. Instead, exclusives are split between the two packs available—and we’ve got a full list of the cards you can only get from Palkia packs.

The situation is thankfully more kind than it was with Genetic Apex, which had three pack varieties to choose from, as Space-Time Smackdown in Pokémon TCG Pocket only has two: Palkia and Dialga. In theory, this should make it easier to complete your collection.

If you’re chasing down a particular card and want to know whether it’s obtainable from Palkia packs, we’ve got the answer.

All Palkia pack exclusives in Space-Time Smackdown

Palkia, unsurprisingly, is the standout card from Palkia packs in Space-Time Smackdown, with all rarities of the ex card only obtainable through this pack artwork. Thankfully, the two gold cards are the exception to this and can be pulled from either pack.

Palkia packs are also the ones to choose if you’re hunting down cards for Garchomp and Cynthia, as well as Cresselia. The full art cards for that trio are undoubtedly three of the chase cards in the entire set, making the Palkia packs extremely valuable.

Use the table below to see every exclusive card that you can only pull from Palkia packs in Space-Time Smackdown.

Image Card Name Set Number Type Rarity Turtwig 10/155 Grass ◊ Grotle 11/155 Grass ◊◊ Torterra 12/155 Grass ◊◊◊ Kricketot 13/155 Grass ◊ Kricketune 14/155 Grass ◊ Carnivine 19/155 Grass ◊◊ Magmar 23/155 Fire ◊ Magmortar 24/155 Fire ◊◊◊ Chimchar 27/155 Fire ◊ Monferno 28/155 Fire ◊◊ Infernape ex 29/155 Fire ◊◊◊◊ Regice 34/155 Water ◊◊ Piplup 35/155 Water ◊ Prinplup 36/155 Water ◊◊ Empoleon 37/155 Water ◊◊◊ Shellos 40/155 Water ◊ Gastrodon 41/155 Water ◊◊ Glaceon 46/155 Water ◊◊◊ Palkia ex 49/155 Water ◊◊◊◊ Manaphy 50/155 Water ◊◊ Pachirisu ex 61/155 Electric ◊◊◊◊ Rotom 62/155 Electric ◊ Misdreavus 66/155 Psychic ◊ Mismagius ex 67/155 Psychic ◊◊◊◊ Giratina 78/155 Psychic ◊◊◊ Cresselia 79/155 Psychic ◊◊◊ Rhyhorn 80/155 Fighting ◊ Rhydon 81/155 Fighting ◊◊ Rhyperior 82/155 Fighting ◊◊◊ Hippopotas 93/155 Fighting ◊ Hippowdon 94/155 Fighting ◊◊ Sneasel 98/155 Darkness ◊ Weavile ex 99/155 Darkness ◊◊◊◊ Spiritomb 104/155 Darkness ◊◊ Shieldon 113/155 Metal ◊◊ Bastiodon 114/155 Metal ◊◊◊ Wormadam 115/155 Metal ◊ Gible 121/155 Dragon ◊ Gabite 122/155 Dragon ◊◊ Garchomp 123/155 Dragon ◊◊◊ Lickitung 124/155 Colorless ◊ Lickilicky ex 125/155 Colorless ◊◊◊◊ Porygon 127/155 Colorless ◊ Porygon2 128/155 Colorless ◊◊ Porygon-Z 129/155 Colorless ◊◊◊ Starly 132/155 Colorless ◊ Staravia 133/155 Colorless ◊ Staraptor 134/155 Colorless ◊◊ Glameow 139/155 Colorless ◊ Purugly 140/155 Colorless ◊◊ Chatot 141/155 Colorless ◊ Armor Fossil 145/155 Trainer ◊ Rocky Helmet 148/155 Pokemon Tool ◊◊ Lum Berry 149/155 Pokemon Tool ◊◊ Cyrus 150/155 Supporter ◊◊ Cynthia 152/155 Supporter ◊◊ Mars 155/155 Supporter ◊◊ Carnivine 158/155 Grass ☆ Gastrodon 161/155 Water ☆ Manaphy 162/155 Water ☆ Rotom 164/155 Electric ☆ Giratina 167/155 Psychic ☆ Cresselia 168/155 Psychic ☆ Rhyperior 169/155 Fighting ☆ Hippopotas 171/155 Fighting ☆ Spiritomb 172/155 Darkness ☆ Garchomp 175/155 Dragon ☆ Staraptor 176/155 Colorless ☆ Glameow 178/155 Colorless ☆ Infernape ex 181/155 Fire ☆☆ Palkia ex 182/155 Water ☆☆ Mismagius ex 184/155 Psychic ☆☆ Weavile ex 186/155 Darkness ☆☆ Lickilicky ex 189/155 Colorless ☆☆ Cyrus 190/155 Supporter ☆☆ Cynthia 192/155 Supporter ☆☆ Mars 195/155 Supporter ☆☆ Infernape ex 197/155 Fire ☆☆ Mismagius ex 199/155 Psychic ☆☆ Weavile ex 201/155 Darkness ☆☆ Lickilicky ex 203/155 Colorless ☆☆ Palkia ex 204/155 Water ☆☆☆

