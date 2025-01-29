Forgot password
Cards for Cynthia, Palkia, and Infernape in Space-Time Smackdown
All Pokémon TCG Pocket Palkia pack exclusives in Space-Time Smackdown

Some sought-after cards to chase.
Image of Josh Challies
Josh Challies
|

Published: Jan 29, 2025 12:35 pm

Pokémon TCG Pocket has expanded once again with the addition of Space-Time Smackdown, but you can’t pull the cards you’re chasing from any set. Instead, exclusives are split between the two packs available—and we’ve got a full list of the cards you can only get from Palkia packs.

The situation is thankfully more kind than it was with Genetic Apex, which had three pack varieties to choose from, as Space-Time Smackdown in Pokémon TCG Pocket only has two: Palkia and Dialga. In theory, this should make it easier to complete your collection.

If you’re chasing down a particular card and want to know whether it’s obtainable from Palkia packs, we’ve got the answer.

All Palkia pack exclusives in Space-Time Smackdown

Palkia, unsurprisingly, is the standout card from Palkia packs in Space-Time Smackdown, with all rarities of the ex card only obtainable through this pack artwork. Thankfully, the two gold cards are the exception to this and can be pulled from either pack.

Palkia packs are also the ones to choose if you’re hunting down cards for Garchomp and Cynthia, as well as Cresselia. The full art cards for that trio are undoubtedly three of the chase cards in the entire set, making the Palkia packs extremely valuable.

Use the table below to see every exclusive card that you can only pull from Palkia packs in Space-Time Smackdown.

ImageCard NameSet NumberTypeRarity
Turtwig from Space-Time Smackdown in Pokemon TCG PocketTurtwig10/155Grass
Grotle from Space-Time Smackdown in Pokemon TCG PocketGrotle11/155Grass◊◊
Torterra from Space-Time Smackdown in Pokemon TCG PocketTorterra12/155Grass◊◊◊
Kricketot from Space-Time Smackdown in Pokemon TCG PocketKricketot13/155Grass
Kricketune from Space-Time Smackdown in Pokemon TCG PocketKricketune14/155Grass
Carnivine from Space-Time Smackdown in Pokemon TCG PocketCarnivine19/155Grass◊◊
Magmar from Space-Time Smackdown in Pokemon TCG PocketMagmar23/155Fire
Magmortar from Space-Time Smackdown in Pokemon TCG PocketMagmortar24/155Fire◊◊◊
Chimchar from Space-Time Smackdown in Pokemon TCG PocketChimchar27/155Fire
Monferno from Space-Time Smackdown in Pokemon TCG PocketMonferno28/155Fire◊◊
Infernape ex from Space-Time Smackdown in Pokemon TCG PocketInfernape ex29/155Fire◊◊◊◊
Regice from Space-Time Smackdown in Pokemon TCG PocketRegice34/155Water◊◊
Piplup from Space-Time Smackdown in Pokemon TCG PocketPiplup35/155Water
Prinplup from Space-Time Smackdown in Pokemon TCG PocketPrinplup36/155Water◊◊
Empoleon from Space-Time Smackdown in Pokemon TCG PocketEmpoleon37/155Water◊◊◊
Shellos from Space-Time Smackdown in Pokemon TCG PocketShellos40/155Water
Gastrodon from Space-Time Smackdown in Pokemon TCG PocketGastrodon41/155Water◊◊
Glaceon from Space-Time Smackdown in Pokemon TCG PocketGlaceon46/155Water◊◊◊
Palkia ex from the Space-Time Smackdown set in Pokemon TCG PocketPalkia ex49/155Water◊◊◊◊
Manaphy from Space-Time Smackdown in Pokemon TCG PocketManaphy50/155Water◊◊
Pachirisu ex from Space-Time Smackdown in Pokemon TCG PocketPachirisu ex61/155Electric◊◊◊◊
Rotom from Space-Time Smackdown in Pokemon TCG PocketRotom62/155Electric
Misdreavus from Space-Time Smackdown in Pokemon TCG PocketMisdreavus66/155Psychic
Mismagius ex from Space-Time Smackdown in Pokemon TCG PocketMismagius ex67/155Psychic◊◊◊◊
Giratina from Space-Time Smackdown in Pokemon TCG PocketGiratina78/155Psychic◊◊◊
Cresselia from Space-Time Smackdown in Pokemon TCG PocketCresselia79/155Psychic◊◊◊
Rhyhorn from Space-Time Smackdown in Pokemon TCG PocketRhyhorn80/155Fighting
Rhydon from Space-Time Smackdown in Pokemon TCG PocketRhydon81/155Fighting◊◊
Rhyperior from Space-Time Smackdown in Pokemon TCG PocketRhyperior82/155Fighting◊◊◊
Hippopotas from Space-Time Smackdown in Pokemon TCG PocketHippopotas93/155Fighting
Hippowdon from Space-Time Smackdown in Pokemon TCG PocketHippowdon94/155Fighting◊◊
Sneasel from Space-Time Smackdown in Pokemon TCG PocketSneasel98/155Darkness
Weavile ex from Space-Time Smackdown in Pokemon TCG PocketWeavile ex99/155Darkness◊◊◊◊
Spiritomb from Space-Time Smackdown in Pokemon TCG PocketSpiritomb104/155Darkness◊◊
Shieldon from Space-Time Smackdown in Pokemon TCG PocketShieldon113/155Metal◊◊
Bastiodon from Space-Time Smackdown in Pokemon TCG PocketBastiodon114/155Metal◊◊◊
Wormadam from Space-Time Smackdown in Pokemon TCG PocketWormadam115/155Metal
Gible from Space-Time Smackdown in Pokemon TCG PocketGible121/155Dragon
Gabite from Space-Time Smackdown in Pokemon TCG PocketGabite122/155Dragon◊◊
Garchomp from Space-Time Smackdown in Pokemon TCG PocketGarchomp123/155Dragon◊◊◊
Lickitung from Space-Time Smackdown in Pokemon TCG PocketLickitung124/155Colorless
Lickilicky ex from Space-Time Smackdown in Pokemon TCG PocketLickilicky ex125/155Colorless◊◊◊◊
Porygon from Space-Time Smackdown in Pokemon TCG PocketPorygon127/155Colorless
Porygon2 from Space-Time Smackdown in Pokemon TCG PocketPorygon2128/155Colorless◊◊
Porygon-Z from Space-Time Smackdown in Pokemon TCG PocketPorygon-Z129/155Colorless◊◊◊
Starly from Space-Time Smackdown in Pokemon TCG PocketStarly132/155Colorless
Staravia from Space-Time Smackdown in Pokemon TCG PocketStaravia133/155Colorless
Staraptor from Space-Time Smackdown in Pokemon TCG PocketStaraptor134/155Colorless◊◊
Glameow from Space-Time Smackdown in Pokemon TCG PocketGlameow139/155Colorless
Purugly from Space-Time Smackdown in Pokemon TCG PocketPurugly140/155Colorless◊◊
Chatot from Space-Time Smackdown in Pokemon TCG PocketChatot141/155Colorless
Armor Fossil from Space-Time Smackdown in Pokemon TCG PocketArmor Fossil145/155Trainer
Rocky Helmet from Space-Time Smackdown in Pokemon TCG PocketRocky Helmet148/155Pokemon Tool◊◊
Lum Berry from Space-Time Smackdown in Pokemon TCG PocketLum Berry149/155Pokemon Tool◊◊
Cyrus from Space-Time Smackdown in Pokemon TCG PocketCyrus150/155Supporter◊◊
Cynthia from Space-Time Smackdown in Pokemon TCG PocketCynthia152/155Supporter◊◊
Mars from Space-Time Smackdown in Pokemon TCG PocketMars155/155Supporter◊◊
Carnivine full art from Space-Time Smackdown in Pokemon TCG PocketCarnivine158/155Grass
Gastrodon full art from Space-Time Smackdown in Pokemon TCG PocketGastrodon161/155Water
Manaphy full art from Space-Time Smackdown in Pokemon TCG PocketManaphy162/155Water
Rotom full art from Space-Time Smackdown in Pokemon TCG PocketRotom164/155Electric
Giratina full art from Space-Time Smackdown in Pokemon TCG PocketGiratina167/155Psychic
Cresselia full art from Space-Time Smackdown in Pokemon TCG PocketCresselia168/155Psychic
Rhyperior full art from Space-Time Smackdown in Pokemon TCG PocketRhyperior169/155Fighting
Hippopotas full art from Space-Time Smackdown in Pokemon TCG PocketHippopotas171/155Fighting
Spiritomb full art from Space-Time Smackdown in Pokemon TCG PocketSpiritomb172/155Darkness
Garchomp full art from Space-Time Smackdown in Pokemon TCG PocketGarchomp175/155Dragon
Staraptor full art from Space-Time Smackdown in Pokemon TCG PocketStaraptor176/155Colorless
Glameow full art from Space-Time Smackdown in Pokemon TCG PocketGlameow178/155Colorless
Infernape ex full art from Space-Time Smackdown in Pokemon TCG PocketInfernape ex181/155Fire☆☆
Palkia ex full art from Space-Time Smackdown in Pokemon TCG PocketPalkia ex182/155Water☆☆
Mismagius ex full art from Space-Time Smackdown in Pokemon TCG PocketMismagius ex184/155Psychic☆☆
Weavile ex full art from Space-Time Smackdown in Pokemon TCG PocketWeavile ex186/155Darkness☆☆
Lickilicky ex full art from Space-Time Smackdown in Pokemon TCG PocketLickilicky ex189/155Colorless☆☆
Cyrus full art from Space-Time Smackdown in Pokemon TCG PocketCyrus190/155Supporter☆☆
Cynthia full art from Space-Time Smackdown in Pokemon TCG PocketCynthia192/155Supporter☆☆
Mars full art from Space-Time Smackdown in Pokemon TCG PocketMars195/155Supporter☆☆
Infernape art from Space-Time Smackdown in Pokemon TCG PocketInfernape ex197/155Fire☆☆
Mismagius art from Space-Time Smackdown in Pokemon TCG PocketMismagius ex199/155Psychic☆☆
Weavile art from Space-Time Smackdown in Pokemon TCG PocketWeavile ex201/155Darkness☆☆
Lickilicky art from Space-Time Smackdown in Pokemon TCG PocketLickilicky ex203/155Colorless☆☆
Palkia immersive art from Space-Time Smackdown in Pokemon TCG PocketPalkia ex204/155Water☆☆☆
