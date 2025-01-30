Pokémon TCG Pocket error code 102-256-014, explained

Getting hit with an error code when logging into Pokémon TCG Pocket and opening up your daily booster packs can be irritating, especially if you know you’ve got Pack Hourglasses to burn.

Recommended Videos

One of the most frustrating error codes in Pocket is 102-256-014. Here’s a breakdown of the key reasons this error code appears frequently in the game, when it occurs, and whether you can do anything about it.

Can you fix Pokémon TCG Pocket error code 102-256-014?

This error code generally suggests that the Pocket team is experiencing server issues for the game. Image by Dot Esports

Based on our research and community reports, Pokémon TCG Pocket error code 102-256-014 appears whenever the game experiences server issues or a player has a bad signal. The error code’s text refers to a “communication error” and instructs the user to check their signal.

It’s not a crash error. It often appears in the game while you attempt to open packs or switch tabs, and we’ve seen it widely reported during high-traffic periods, such as the release of a new expansion set.

This means there are two possible causes to explore—either your signal isn’t strong, or the game has server issues. If you’ve not seen any community reports about ongoing problems and there aren’t any events going on in the game currently, it may just be your Wi-Fi connection.

It’s a good idea to check community forums and social media trends to see if other players are experiencing the same issues as you.

If you try to play the game during the release of a new set of cards or themed booster pack, Pocket will likely experience high traffic, which will cause server problems.

It’s worth checking out the official Pocket account on X (formerly Twitter) to see if the team has made any announcements. They have a very active social media team that keeps players informed about events and any ongoing problems, so if it’s a widespread issue, there may be more information there.

If server issues are ongoing, there’s not much you can do. You can reduce lag somewhat by heading to Settings and choosing the High Performance option in the Display, but this will not prevent server problems or error codes from appearing.

If your signal is fine and your Wi-Fi is working, it’s simply a case of waiting for the Pocket team to fix any issues and relogging into the app.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy