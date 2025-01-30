10 best Space-Time Smackdown cards you need to pull right now in Pokémon TCG Pocket

Space-Time Smackdown is shaking up the meta once again in Pokémon TCG Pocket with over 200 cards added. With so many cards added to the game, finding the right deck can be difficult, but we’re here to help by highlighting 10 of the very best cards in the set.

Space-Time Smackdown in Pokémon TCG Pocket focuses on the Sinnoh region, with cards split into two packs: Palkia and Dialga. Among them are a host of ex cards, new Supporters, Pokémon Tools, and more.

If you’re wondering what cards you should be chasing down or eyeing in Wonder Trades with your friends, here’s our pick of the 10 best.

The best cards from Space-Time Smackdown | Pokémon TCG Pocket

Infernape ex

Huge damage. Image via The Pokemon Company

A two-energy attack for 140 damage is nothing to be sniffed at, despite the fact the energy used is discarded after the attack and you can’t stack more on to counteract. The bright side is Infernape ex has no retreat cost, so you can bounce it in and out of your active slot as required.

Darkrai ex

Chip away. Image via The Pokemon Company

Darkrai ex’s three-energy attack may not be the strongest going, but the Nightmare Aura ability is particularly strong, dealing 20 damage to your opponent’s Active Pokémon whenever a Darkness energy is attached—even if it is on the bench. Pair this with the likes of Weavile ex (more on that later) and you’re laughing.

Weavile ex

Ready to pounce. Image via The Pokemon Company

The aforementioned Weavile ex is the perfect partner for the Darkrai ex, with a one-energy ability that does 30 base damage but an additional 40 if the opponent’s Active Pokémon already has damage on it. With Weavile ex on the front foot, attach a Darkness energy to Darkrai ex for 20 damage, activating the additional damage from Weavile ex’s Scratching Nails.

Bastiodon

Tanky. Image via The Pokemon Company

If you’re looking to frustrate your opponent, Bastiodon may be the way to go. This third-stage evolution has an impressive ability, Guarded Grill, that results in minus 100 damage from an opponent’s attack if you land heads from a coin flip. If luck is on your side, you can power your way through most battles, and even if you land a tails, 160 HP means Bastiodon is already difficult to take down.

Gallade ex

Fighting strong. Image via The Pokemon Company

Gallade ex is the perfect counter to any opposing Pokémon that requires a lot of energy to attack, with Energized Blade dealing 70 base damage and an addition 20 for each energy attached to your opponent’s Active Pokémon. With two energy attached to the opponent’s Pokémon, for example, this two-energy attack deals 110 damage.

Mars

Out of this world. Image via The Pokemon Company

Mars is effectively a new version of Red Card in Pokémon TCG Pocket, but rather than your opponent drawing three cards after shuffling their hand into their deck, they draw a card for each remaining point they need to win—so anything from three to one. If used at the right time, you can restrict your opponent significantly and give yourself a big advantage.

Cyrus

Powerful ally. Image via The Pokemon Company

Cyrus is the perfect counter for when an opponent retreats their Active Pokémon to prevent it from being knocked out, as using this Trainer switches in a Benched Pokémon with damage on it to the Active Spot. When used effectively, it’s great for securing knockouts—especially on an ex Pokémon for double the Points.

Rocky Helmet

Damage control. Image via The Pokemon Company

Pokémon Tools are a new addition to Pokémon TCG Pocket with the Space-Time Smackdown set, and while they all have their uses, Rocky Helmet is the strongest. When the Pokémon this card is attached to is damaged, it deals 20 damage to the attacking Pokémon. This card works brilliantly with Druddigon, in particular, due to the Rough Skin ability—resulting in 40 damage being dealt to an attacking Pokémon if Druddigon is in the active spot.

Mismagius ex

Magical. Image via The Pokemon Company

Mismagius ex is a great troll card for frustrating your opponent, with a two-energy attack, Magical Delusion, which deals 70 damage and renders the opposing Pokémon confused. The opponent will then have to rely on a coin flip if their attack is successful when the Pokémon is confused, and even if they are, you can just confuse them again next turn.

Togekiss

Fly away home. Image via The Pokemon Company

Togekiss is quite evolution-heavy and will take a bit of work to get into play, but once there, it can be a heavy hitter. Using Overdrive Smash, which costs two energy, on repeated turns, doubles the damage from 60 to 120, which can then be increased by a further 50 by playing Cynthia for a total of 170 damage. With the right deck, Togekiss can be an absolute menace.

