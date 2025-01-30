All Pokémon Gem Pack Vol. 1 list

The Pokémon TCG is growing rapidly in China and the launch of Gem Pack Volume One has collectors around the world with their eyes cast to the market. If you want to know everything the set contains, we’ve got all the details you need to know.

Pokémon is making a splash in China, with the recently released 151 set, the first of four in the country, containing exclusive artworks, while an ultra-rare Mew card is also up for grabs in a lottery with only 1,051 copies being produced.

The Chinese Gem Pack contains some stunning designs for a host of fan-favorite Pokémon, and we’ve got every card detailed in this guide.

Full Pokémon Gem Pack Vol. 1 card list

The Chinese Pokémon Gem Pack is a special set which contains 18 different artworks, although the majority have variants with different patterns. This includes nine designs for the Paldea starters; Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly, as well as Pikachu—including the Pokémon Horizons designs featuring Pokémon and their trainers.

Floragato, Crocalor, and Quaxwell have eight holo designs each, while Vulpix, Pawmo, Fidough, Sudowoodo, Paldean Wooper, Maschiff, Chansey, and Lechonk have five designs—all of which included Masterballs, stamped cards, and more.

Every card in the Chinese Pokémon Gem set is a holo, with each booster pack containing four cards. Sealed boxes come with 15 packs.

Note: Try as I might, I couldn’t find the specific holofoil pattern for the ’04’ cards in the set. I’ve used the placeholder ‘rotary’ in the meantime and will update this article if a precise name is found.