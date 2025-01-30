Forgot password
Pokémon Gem Pack Vol. 1 list
Remix by Dot Esports
Category:
Pokémon

All Pokémon Gem Pack Vol. 1 list

These are some must-have exclusives.
Image of Josh Challies
Josh Challies
|

Published: Jan 30, 2025 10:59 am

The Pokémon TCG is growing rapidly in China and the launch of Gem Pack Volume One has collectors around the world with their eyes cast to the market. If you want to know everything the set contains, we’ve got all the details you need to know.

Pokémon is making a splash in China, with the recently released 151 set, the first of four in the country, containing exclusive artworks, while an ultra-rare Mew card is also up for grabs in a lottery with only 1,051 copies being produced.

The Chinese Gem Pack contains some stunning designs for a host of fan-favorite Pokémon, and we’ve got every card detailed in this guide.

Full Pokémon Gem Pack Vol. 1 card list

The Chinese Pokémon Gem Pack is a special set which contains 18 different artworks, although the majority have variants with different patterns. This includes nine designs for the Paldea starters; Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly, as well as Pikachu—including the Pokémon Horizons designs featuring Pokémon and their trainers.

Floragato, Crocalor, and Quaxwell have eight holo designs each, while Vulpix, Pawmo, Fidough, Sudowoodo, Paldean Wooper, Maschiff, Chansey, and Lechonk have five designs—all of which included Masterballs, stamped cards, and more.

Every card in the Chinese Pokémon Gem set is a holo, with each booster pack containing four cards. Sealed boxes come with 15 packs.

Note: Try as I might, I couldn’t find the specific holofoil pattern for the ’04’ cards in the set. I’ve used the placeholder ‘rotary’ in the meantime and will update this article if a precise name is found.

ImageNameSet NumberHolo Pattern
A Sprigatito card from the Chinese gem pack with an energy holofoil pattern.Sprigatito0101/09Energy
A Sprigatito card from the Chinese gem pack with a Pokeball pattern.Sprigatito0102/09Pokéball
A Sprigatito card from the Chinese gem pack with a starry holo pattern.Sprigatito0103/09Stars
A Sprigatito card from the Chinese gem pack with a rotary pattern.Sprigatito0104/09Rotary
A Sprigatito card from the Chinese gem pack with a masterball pattern.Sprigatito0105/09Masterball
A shiny Sprigatito card from the Chinese gem pack.Sprigatito0106/09Shiny
A stamped Sprigatito card from the Chinese gem pack.Sprigatito0107/09Stamped
A full art Sprigatito card from the Chinese gem pack.Sprigatito0108/09Full Art
A Horizons Sprigatito card from the Chinese gem pack.Sprigatito0109/09Horizons Full Art
An energy Floragato card from the Chinese gem pack.Floragato0201/09Energy
A Floragato Pokeball card from the Chinese gem pack.Floragato0202/09Pokéball
A Floragato star card from the Chinese gem pack.Floragato0203/09Star
A Floragato rotary card from the Chinese gem pack.Floragato0204/09Rotary
A Masterball Floragato card from the Chinese gem pack.Floragato0205/09Masterball
A shiny floragato card from the Chinese gem pack.Floragato0206/09Shiny
A Stamped Floragato card from the Chinese gem pack.Floragato0207/09Stamped
A full art Floragato card from the Chinese gem pack.Floragato0208/09Full Art
Fuecoco energy card from the Chinese gem pack.Fuecoco0301/09Energy
Fuecoco Pokeball card from the Chinese gem pack.Fuecoco0302/09Pokéball
A Fuecoco stars card from the Chinese gem pack.Fuecoco0303/09Stars
A Fuecoco rotary card from the Chinese gem pack.Fuecoco0304/09Rotary
A Fuecoco masterball card from the Chinese gem pack.Fuecoco0305/09Masterball
A Shiny fuecoco card from the Chinese gem pack.Fuecoco0306/09Shiny
A Stamped Fuecoco card from the Chinese gem pack.Fuecoco0307/09Stamped
A full art Fuecoco card from the Chinese gem pack.Fuecoco0308/09Full Art
A Horizons full art Fuecoco card from the Chinese gem pack.Fuecoco0309/09Horizons Full Art
A Crocalor energy card from the Chinese gem pack.Crocalor0401/09Energy
A Crocalor Pokeball card from the Chinese gem pack.Crocalor0402/09Pokéball
A Crocalor stars card from the Chinese gem pack.Crocalor0403/09Stars
A Crocalor rotary card from the Chinese gem pack.Crocalor0404/09Rotary
A Masterball Crocalor card from the Chinese gem pack.Crocalor0405/09Masterball
A Shiny Crocalor card from the Chinese gem pack.Crocalor0406/09Shiny
A stamped Crocalor card from the Chinese gem pack.Crocalor0407/09Stamped
A full art Crocalor card from the Chinese gem pack.Crocalor0408/09Full Art
A Quaxly energy card from the Chinese gem pack.Quaxly0501/09Energy
A Quaxly Pokeball card from the Chinese gem pack.Quaxly0502/09Pokéball
A Quaxly stars card from the Chinese gem pack.Quaxly0503/09Stars
A Quaxly rotary card from the Chinese gem pack.Quaxly0504/09Rotary
A Masterball Quaxly card from the Chinese gem pack.Quaxly0505/09Masterball
A Shiny Quaxly card from the Chinese gem pack.Quaxly0506/09Shiny
A Stamped Quaxly card from the Chinese gem pack.Quaxly0507/09Stamped
A full art Quaxly card from the Chinese gem pack.Quaxly0508/09Full Art
A full art Horizons card from the Chinese gem pack.Quaxly0509/09Horizons Full Art
Quaxwell energy card from the Chinese gem pack.Quaxwell0601/09Energy
Quaxwell Pokeball card from the Chinese gem pack.Quaxwell0602/09Pokéball
Quaxwell star card from the Chinese gem pack.Quaxwell0603/09Stars
Quaxwell rotary card from the Chinese gem pack.Quaxwell0604/09Rotary
Quaxwell Masterball card from the Chinese gem pack.Quaxwell0605/09Masterball
Shiny Quaxwell card from the Chinese gem pack.Quaxwell0606/09Shiny
Stamped Quaxwell card from the Chinese gem pack.Quaxwell0607/09Stamped
Quaxly full art card from the Chinese gem pack.Quaxwell0608/09Full Art
Pikachu energy card from the Chinese gem pack.Pikachu0701/09Energy
Pikachu Pokeball card from the Chinese gem pack.Pikachu0702/09Pokéball
Pokeball stars card from the Chinese gem pack.Pikachu0703/09Stars
Pikachu rotary card from the Chinese gem pack.Pikachu0704/09Rotary
Pikachu masterball card from the Chinese gem pack.Pikachu0705/09Masterball
Shiny Pikachu card from the Chinese gem pack.Pikachu0706/09Shiny
Pikachu stamped card from the Chinese gem pack.Pikachu0707/09Stamped
Full art Pikachu card from the Chinese gem pack.Pikachu0708/09Full Art
Horizons Pikachu card from the Chinese gem pack.Pikachu0709/09Horizons Full Art
Vulpix energy card from the Chinese gem pack.Vulpix0801/05Energy
Vulpix Pokeball card from the Chinese gem pack.Vulpix0802/05Pokéball
Vulpix stars card from the Chinese gem pack.Vulpix0803/05Stars
Vulpix Masterball card from the Chinese gem pack.Vulpix0804/05Masterball
Vulpix stamped card from the Chinese gem pack.Vulpix0805/05Stamped
Pawmo energy card from the Chinese gem pack.Pawmo0901/05Energy
Pawmo pokeball card from the Chinese gem pack.Pawmo0902/05Pokéball
Pawmo stars card from the Chinese gem pack.Pawmo0903/05Stars
Pawmo Masterball card from the Chinese gem pack.Pawmo0904/05Masterball
Pawmo stamped card from the Chinese gem pack.Pawmo0905/05Stamped
Fidough energy card from the Chinese gem pack.Fidough1001/05Energy
Fidough Pokeball card from the Chinese gem pack.Fidough1002/05Pokéball
Fidough stars card from the Chinese gem pack.Fidough1003/05Stars
Masterball Fidough card from the Chinese gem pack.Fidough1004/05Masterball
Fidough stamped card from the Chinese gem pack.Fidough1005/05Stamped
Sudowoodo energy card from the Chinese gem pack.Sudowoodo1101/05Energy
Pokeball Sudowoodo card from the Chinese gem pack.Sudowoodo1102/05Pokéball
Sudowoodo stars card from the Chinese gem pack.Sudowoodo1103/05Stars
Sudowoodo MasterballSudowoodo1104/05Masterball
Sudowoodo Stamped card from the Chinese gem pack.Sudowoodo1105/05Stamped
Paldean Wooper energy card from the Chinese gem pack.Paldean Wooper1201/05Energy
Paldean Wooper Pokeball card from the Chinese gem pack.Paldean Wooper1202/05Pokéball
Paldean Wooper Stars card from the Chinese gem pack.Paldean Wooper1203/05Stars
Paldean Wooper Masterball card from the Chinese gem pack.Paldean Wooper1204/05Masterball
Paldean Wooper Stamped card from the Chinese gem pack.Paldean Wooper1205/05Stamped
Maschiff energy card from the Chinese gem pack.Maschiff1301/05Energy
Maschiff pokeball card from the Chinese gem pack.Maschiff1302/05Pokéball
Maschiff stars card from the Chinese gem pack.Maschiff1303/05Stars
Maschiff Masterball card from the Chinese gem pack.Maschiff1304/05Masterball
Maschiff stamped card from the Chinese gem pack.Maschiff1305/05Stamped
Chansey energy card from the Chinese gem pack.Chansey1401/05Energy
Chansey Pokeball card from the Chinese gem pack.Chansey1402/105