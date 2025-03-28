Pokémon Scarlet and Violet 7-star Tyranitar Tera Raid: Dates, location, and best counters

Following the final Starter Tera Raid event in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, we’re headed in a new direction with seven-star raids—starting with the mighty Tyranitar.

Recommended Videos

Tyranitar might not be one of the Starter Pokémon we’ve seen in recent Tera Raid events, but it’s still a powerful and beloved pseudo-legendary worth battling and catching. Here’s everything you need to know about the seven-star raid event.

When is the seven-star Tyranitar Tera Raid event in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Seven-star Tyranitar Tera Raids will pop up in the Paldea region during two different event periods:

The Tyranitar raids will make their first appearance from Thursday, March 27 at 7:00pm CT to Sunday, March 30 at 6:59pm CT .

. They will appear once more the following week from Thursday, April 3 at 7:00pm CT until Sunday, April 6 at 6:59pm CT. There will also be special five-star Blissey Tera Raids during this period to help players farm useful items like Exp. Candies and Tera Shards.

How to find the seven-star Tyranitar Tera Raids in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

To find the special Tyranitar raid, you must have seven-star Tera Raids unlocked and access to the internet. Then follow these steps:

Connect to the internet during the event period, and make sure your Poké Portal news is up to date.

Open your Paldea map and search for a black Tera Raid icon with the Ghost Tera Type symbol. Set that as your destination, and fly to the nearest Pokémon Center or landmark.

Hop on Koraidon or Miraidon and follow the orange flag on the mini map until you reach your destination.

Interact with the black crystal and make sure it’s a seven-star raid with Tyranitar’s silhouette.

If you want to join online group raids hosted by other players, go to the Poké Portal and use the Tera Raid Battle Search feature. This requires a Nintendo Switch Online membership.

Can you catch more than one Tyranitar in the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Unrivaled Tera Raid event?

Because this Tyranitar comes with the rare Mightiest Mark, you are limited to catching one for this Tera Raid event. You can challenge the raid multiple times if you want to farm the other rewards, but you won’t be able to catch another Tyranitar with that same mark.

How to catch Tyranitar in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Outside of this specific Tera Raid event, Tyranitar can be obtained in a few different ways in Scarlet and Violet. It is a Scarlet-exclusive Pokémon, so it’ll be a little harder for Violet players to get their hands on it.

In Scarlet, Tyranitar can appear randomly in five- or six-star Tera Raids, but this requires you to manually check raid dens around the map to see if it’s the featured Pokémon in any of those raids. A more effective way to obtain the pseudo-legendary is to catch Larvitar or Pupitar and then evolve them into Tyranitar. Both Larvitar and Pupitar can be found in Alfornada Cavern in South Province (Area Six).

Tyranitar and its pre-evolutions do not appear naturally in Violet, so Violet players must either trade, use the Union Circle with a Scarlet player, or use the Tera Raid Battle Search feature.

What type is Unrivaled Tyranitar?

Ghost Tera Type is perfect for Tyranitar. Image via The Pokémon Company

Tyranitar is a Rock/Dark-type Pokémon with the Ghost Tera Type for this specific Tera Raid event. The Ghost Tera Type makes Tyranitar immune to incoming Fighting-type attacks that would normally deal quadruple damage. Instead, you should consider bringing Pokémon that know Dark or Ghost-type attacks to target its two defensive weaknesses.

What moves does Unrivaled Tyranitar know?

This Tyranitar is a physical attacker with four physical moves and two setup moves. It will open up the battle with a Focus Energy to boost its chances of landing critical hits. This is quite dangerous when paired with Stone Edge or Shadow Claw, which both have boosted crit rates.

Moves Additional moves Stone Edge Dragon Dance Crunch Focus Energy Shadow Claw Earthquake

Best counters for the Unrivaled Tyranitar Tera Raid in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

As you might expect from a pseudo-legendary, this Tyranitar puts up a tough fight and can deal major damage to your Pokémon if you aren’t careful. The key to beating this raid is to work around Tyranitar’s giant Attack stat and boosted critical hit ratio with the right counter. Thankfully, there’s one Pokémon that gets the job done—Crawdaunt.

Best Crawdaunt Tera Raid build in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Crawdaunt’s Shell Armor keeps it safe from Tyranitar’s critical hits. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Crawdaunt is an excellent counter for this Tyranitar raid because it has the type advantage with super-effective Dark attacks and access to a handy Ability called Shell Armor. The Shell Armor ability protects Crawdaunt from all critical hits, which is perfect since this Tyranitar boosts its crit chance with Focus Energy, Shadow Claw, and Stone Edge.

Tera Type Item Ability Nature Moveset EVs Dark Shell Bell Shell Armor Adamant (+ Attack, – Special Attack) Crunch

Swords Dance

Iron Defense

Protect 252 HP

252 Attack

4 Defense

You’ll want to use Iron Defense and Swords Dance to boost Crawdaunt’s Defense and Attack stats. Spam Crunch to deal super-effective damage, and use Protect on the turn when Tyranitar suppresses your Ability. If you’re soloing the raid, it helps to have NPC allies with Intimidate like Arcanine and Staraptor to continuously lower Tyranitar’s Attack.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy