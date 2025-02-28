Forgot password
Pokémon

All secret missions and rewards in Pokémon TCG Pocket

We've got all the details on secret missions in Pokémon TCG Pocket.
Published: Feb 28, 2025 08:05 am

Pokémon TCG Pocket is stacked with packs to rip and cards to collect, with the quest to catch ’em all also broken down into specific missions—but not all of them will appear in the game as secret missions are only visible once you have completed them.

Secret missions in Pokémon TCG Pocket provide a variety of rewards, ranging from exclusive cards and emblems to Hourglasses to use opening packs and in Wonder Trade, but, unlike other Themed Collections, you can’t check your progress in the game and, usually, these challenges take a lot longer to complete.

If you want to get your hands on everything that Pokémon TCG Pocket has to offer in secret missions, we’ve got everything you need to know in this guide.

Pokémon TCG Pocket secret missions and rewards

Mew card from Pokémon TCG Pocket.
Exclusive art. Remix by Dot Esports

There are 19 secret missions in Pokémon TCG Pocket at the time of writing, split across the four different sets: Genetic Apex, Mythical Island, Space-Time Smackdown, and Triumphant Light.

The devs will add secret missions with every new set in Pokémon TCG Pocket, so we’ll keep this article updated with all the latest details.

NameHow to completeSetRewards
Complete the Kanto PokédexCollect one variant of all 150 Gen 1 Pokémon.Genetic ApexMew Immersive Art Card
Genetic Apex Museum 1 (Charizard)Collect full art variants of Alakazam, Charmander, Gloom, Lapras, Meowth, Pinsir, Rapidash, and SlowpokeGenetic Apex (Charizard)– 12x Pack Hourglass
– 36x Wonder Hourglass
– 10x Shop Ticket
Genetic Apex Museum 2 (Mewtwo)Collect full art variants of Bulbasaur, Cubone, Ditto, Dragonite, Golbat, Pidgeot, Porygon, and WeezingGenetic Apex (Mewtwo)– 12x Pack Hourglass
– 36x Wonder Hourglass
– 10x Shop Ticket
Genetic Apex Museum 3 (Pikachu)Collect full art variants of Diglett, Electrode, Eevee, Gyarados, Nidoking, Nidoqueen, Snorlax, and SquirtleGenetic Apex (Pikachu)– 12x Pack Hourglass
– 36x Wonder Hourglass
– 10x Shop Ticket
The Gym Leaders of the Kanto Region 2Collect full art variants of the eight Kanto gym leaders; Blaine, Brock, Erika, Giovanni, Koga, Lt. Surge, Misty, SabrinaGenetic Apex– 12x Pack Hourglass
– 48x Wonder Hourglass
– 10x Shop Ticket
The Legendary Flight ContinuesCollect full art variants of Moltres ex, Zapdos ex, and Articuno exGenetic Apex– 12x Pack Hourglass
– 48x Wonder Hourglass
– Emblem
Mythical Island Tale of AdventureCollect Mythical Slab, Budding Expeditioner, Mew ex Immersive Artwork, and Celebi ex Immersive ArtworkMythical IslandCelebi Emblem
Mythical Island Museum 1Collect full art variants of Executor, Serperior, Vaporeon, Marshadow, Dedenne, and SalanditMythical Island– 12x Pack Hourglass
– 36x Wonder Hourglass
– 10x Shop Tickets
Mythical Island Museum 2Collect full art variants of Mew ex and Aerodactyl exMythical Island– 12x Pack Hourglass
– 36x Wonder Hourglass
– 10x Shop Tickets
Mew ex MuseumCollect all four Mew ex variants in Mythical IslandMythical Island– 12x Pack Hourglass
– 36x Wonder Hourglass
– 10x Shop Ticket
Space-Time Smackdown Museum 1Collect full art versions of Tangrowth, Shaymin, Combee, Shinx, Drifloon, Lucario, Mesprit, Bidoof, Heatran, Croagunk, and RegigigasSpace-Time Smackdown (Dialga)– 12x Pack Hourglass
– 36x Wonder Hourglass
– 10x Shop Ticket
Space-Time Smackdown Museum 2Collect full art versions of Rhyperior, Glameow, Spiritomb, Staraptor, Garchomp, Hoppopotas, Carnivine, Gastrodon, Manaphy, Cresselia, and Rotom.Space-Time Smackdown (Palkia)– 12x Pack Hourglass
– 36x Wonder Hourglass
– 10x Shop Ticket
Space-Time Smackdown Museum 3Collect full art variants of Yanmega ex, Pachirisu ex, Gallade ex, and Darkrai ex.Space-Time Smackdown (Dialga)– 12x Pack Hourglass
– 36x Wonder Hourglass
– 10x Shop Ticket
Space-Time Smackdown Museum 4Collect full art variants of Infernape ex, Mismagius ex, Lickilicky ex, and Weavile ex.Space-Time Smackdown (Palkia)– 12x Pack Hourglass
– 36x Wonder Hourglass
– 10x Shop Ticket
Champion of the Sinnoh regionCollect full art versions of Spiritomb, Gastrodon, Lucario, Garchomp, and Cynthia.Space-Time Smackdown– Garchomp Emblem
Triumphant Light Museum 1Collect full art versions of Houndoom, Marill, Unown, Sudowoodo, Magnemite, and Shaymin.Triumphant Light– 36x Wonder Hourglass
– 12x Pack Hourglass
– 10x Shop Ticket
Triumphant Light Museum 2Collect full art versions of Leafeon ex, Glaceon ex, Garcjomp ex, and Probopass ex.Triumphant Light– 36x Wonder Hourglass
– 12x Pack Hourglass
– 10x Shop Ticket
Triumphant Light Museum 3Collect all versions of Arceus and Arceus ex.Triumphant Light– 36x Wonder Hourglass
– 12x Pack Hourglass
– 10x Shop Ticket
Pokémon from Ancient RecordsCollect Heatran, Origin Forme Palkia, Origin Forme Dialga, Giratina, Arceus ex, Shaymin, and Celestic Town Elder.Triumphant LightShaymin Emblem
