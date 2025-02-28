All secret missions and rewards in Pokémon TCG Pocket

Pokémon TCG Pocket is stacked with packs to rip and cards to collect, with the quest to catch ’em all also broken down into specific missions—but not all of them will appear in the game as secret missions are only visible once you have completed them.
Secret missions in Pokémon TCG Pocket provide a variety of rewards, ranging from exclusive cards and emblems to Hourglasses to use opening packs and in Wonder Trade, but, unlike other Themed Collections, you can’t check your progress in the game and, usually, these challenges take a lot longer to complete.
If you want to get your hands on everything that Pokémon TCG Pocket has to offer in secret missions, we’ve got everything you need to know in this guide.
Pokémon TCG Pocket secret missions and rewards
There are 19 secret missions in Pokémon TCG Pocket at the time of writing, split across the four different sets: Genetic Apex, Mythical Island, Space-Time Smackdown, and Triumphant Light.
The devs will add secret missions with every new set in Pokémon TCG Pocket, so we’ll keep this article updated with all the latest details.
|Name
|How to complete
|Set
|Rewards
|Complete the Kanto Pokédex
|Collect one variant of all 150 Gen 1 Pokémon.
|Genetic Apex
|Mew Immersive Art Card
|Genetic Apex Museum 1 (Charizard)
|Collect full art variants of Alakazam, Charmander, Gloom, Lapras, Meowth, Pinsir, Rapidash, and Slowpoke
|Genetic Apex (Charizard)
|– 12x Pack Hourglass
– 36x Wonder Hourglass
– 10x Shop Ticket
|Genetic Apex Museum 2 (Mewtwo)
|Collect full art variants of Bulbasaur, Cubone, Ditto, Dragonite, Golbat, Pidgeot, Porygon, and Weezing
|Genetic Apex (Mewtwo)
|– 12x Pack Hourglass
– 36x Wonder Hourglass
– 10x Shop Ticket
|Genetic Apex Museum 3 (Pikachu)
|Collect full art variants of Diglett, Electrode, Eevee, Gyarados, Nidoking, Nidoqueen, Snorlax, and Squirtle
|Genetic Apex (Pikachu)
|– 12x Pack Hourglass
– 36x Wonder Hourglass
– 10x Shop Ticket
|The Gym Leaders of the Kanto Region 2
|Collect full art variants of the eight Kanto gym leaders; Blaine, Brock, Erika, Giovanni, Koga, Lt. Surge, Misty, Sabrina
|Genetic Apex
|– 12x Pack Hourglass
– 48x Wonder Hourglass
– 10x Shop Ticket
|The Legendary Flight Continues
|Collect full art variants of Moltres ex, Zapdos ex, and Articuno ex
|Genetic Apex
|– 12x Pack Hourglass
– 48x Wonder Hourglass
– Emblem
|Mythical Island Tale of Adventure
|Collect Mythical Slab, Budding Expeditioner, Mew ex Immersive Artwork, and Celebi ex Immersive Artwork
|Mythical Island
|Celebi Emblem
|Mythical Island Museum 1
|Collect full art variants of Executor, Serperior, Vaporeon, Marshadow, Dedenne, and Salandit
|Mythical Island
|– 12x Pack Hourglass
– 36x Wonder Hourglass
– 10x Shop Tickets
|Mythical Island Museum 2
|Collect full art variants of Mew ex and Aerodactyl ex
|Mythical Island
|– 12x Pack Hourglass
– 36x Wonder Hourglass
– 10x Shop Tickets
|Mew ex Museum
|Collect all four Mew ex variants in Mythical Island
|Mythical Island
|– 12x Pack Hourglass
– 36x Wonder Hourglass
– 10x Shop Ticket
|Space-Time Smackdown Museum 1
|Collect full art versions of Tangrowth, Shaymin, Combee, Shinx, Drifloon, Lucario, Mesprit, Bidoof, Heatran, Croagunk, and Regigigas
|Space-Time Smackdown (Dialga)
|– 12x Pack Hourglass
– 36x Wonder Hourglass
– 10x Shop Ticket
|Space-Time Smackdown Museum 2
|Collect full art versions of Rhyperior, Glameow, Spiritomb, Staraptor, Garchomp, Hoppopotas, Carnivine, Gastrodon, Manaphy, Cresselia, and Rotom.
|Space-Time Smackdown (Palkia)
|– 12x Pack Hourglass
– 36x Wonder Hourglass
– 10x Shop Ticket
|Space-Time Smackdown Museum 3
|Collect full art variants of Yanmega ex, Pachirisu ex, Gallade ex, and Darkrai ex.
|Space-Time Smackdown (Dialga)
|– 12x Pack Hourglass
– 36x Wonder Hourglass
– 10x Shop Ticket
|Space-Time Smackdown Museum 4
|Collect full art variants of Infernape ex, Mismagius ex, Lickilicky ex, and Weavile ex.
|Space-Time Smackdown (Palkia)
|– 12x Pack Hourglass
– 36x Wonder Hourglass
– 10x Shop Ticket
|Champion of the Sinnoh region
|Collect full art versions of Spiritomb, Gastrodon, Lucario, Garchomp, and Cynthia.
|Space-Time Smackdown
|– Garchomp Emblem
|Triumphant Light Museum 1
|Collect full art versions of Houndoom, Marill, Unown, Sudowoodo, Magnemite, and Shaymin.
|Triumphant Light
|– 36x Wonder Hourglass
– 12x Pack Hourglass
– 10x Shop Ticket
|Triumphant Light Museum 2
|Collect full art versions of Leafeon ex, Glaceon ex, Garcjomp ex, and Probopass ex.
|Triumphant Light
|– 36x Wonder Hourglass
– 12x Pack Hourglass
– 10x Shop Ticket
|Triumphant Light Museum 3
|Collect all versions of Arceus and Arceus ex.
|Triumphant Light
|– 36x Wonder Hourglass
– 12x Pack Hourglass
– 10x Shop Ticket
|Pokémon from Ancient Records
|Collect Heatran, Origin Forme Palkia, Origin Forme Dialga, Giratina, Arceus ex, Shaymin, and Celestic Town Elder.
|Triumphant Light
|Shaymin Emblem
