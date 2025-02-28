All secret missions and rewards in Pokémon TCG Pocket

Pokémon TCG Pocket is stacked with packs to rip and cards to collect, with the quest to catch ’em all also broken down into specific missions—but not all of them will appear in the game as secret missions are only visible once you have completed them.

Secret missions in Pokémon TCG Pocket provide a variety of rewards, ranging from exclusive cards and emblems to Hourglasses to use opening packs and in Wonder Trade, but, unlike other Themed Collections, you can’t check your progress in the game and, usually, these challenges take a lot longer to complete.

If you want to get your hands on everything that Pokémon TCG Pocket has to offer in secret missions, we’ve got everything you need to know in this guide.

Pokémon TCG Pocket secret missions and rewards

There are 19 secret missions in Pokémon TCG Pocket at the time of writing, split across the four different sets: Genetic Apex, Mythical Island, Space-Time Smackdown, and Triumphant Light.

The devs will add secret missions with every new set in Pokémon TCG Pocket, so we’ll keep this article updated with all the latest details.

