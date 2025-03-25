How to get Mega Tokens in Roblox The Hunt How to play The Demon’s Hand Black Ops 6 Zombies camo challenges list Fortnite season start and end dates
Vanillite is Pokémon Go’s April 2025 Community Day frosty treat

Published: Mar 25, 2025 12:01 pm

Niantic has revealed the flagship Pokémon for its April 2025 Pokémon Go Community Day, with one of Unova’s frosty treats highlighting the festivities.

Vanillite, the Fresh Snow Pokémon, will be the main Pokémon to catch on April 27 from 2pm to 5pm local time. As with usual Community Day events in Pokémon Go, trainers will have an increased chance to catch a Shiny version, which is perfect if you missed out on getting one during the Unova tour.

As with usual Community Days, there are a bunch of bonuses for trainers taking part. For starters, evolving Vannillish (Vanillite’s evolution) into Vanilluxe from the beginning of the event until May 4 will give Vanilluxe the exclusive Charged Attack Avalanche. Vanilluxe will not be able to learn this move by any other means, so make the most of it to get this powerful Ice-type move for your snow cone Pokémon. Avalanche is a 90-power move in Trainer Battles, while it only deals 85-power during Gyms and Raids.

Specific Event Bonuses will also be active over the three hours. These include:

  • 3x XP for catching Pokémon
  • 2x Candy for catching Pokémon
  • 2x chance for Trainers level 31 and up to receive Candy XL from catching Pokémon
  • Lure Modules active during the event last for three hours instead of one.
  • Incense lasts three hours
  • Surprise Snapshots with Vanillite
  • One additional special trade can be made for a maximum of two for the day
  • Trades require 50 percent less Stardust

There will also be additional paid tickets for those who want to get Special Research during Community Day. Each ticket costs $2, and you get three encounters with a Vanillite with a special background, additional Vanillite encounters, a Premium Battle Pass, and 1 Rare Candy XL. You can only complete the research during Community Day, however.

Lastly, like with previous Community Days, free Timed Research will last for the entire week after Community Day concludes to give you additional encounters and items, so make the most of everything on offer.

