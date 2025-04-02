Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Ranked Battle Regulation I ruleset, explained

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s next competitive format, Regulation I, is set to bring even more power and redefine the VGC meta—just in time for the 2025 World Championships.
The past two rulesets in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet were very different from each other, with Regulation G allowing one restricted Legendary per team, and Regulation H removing all Legendaries and Paradox Pokémon. Now, Reg I is ready to shake things up once more.
Here’s everything you need to know about the Regulation I format in Scarlet and Violet.
What is Regulation I in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet VGC?
According to the official Scarlet and Violet site, Regulation I allows players to have up to two restricted Legendary Pokémon on their competitive teams in addition to most other Pokémon available in the game (except for Mythical Pokémon). It is essentially the same as Reg G but with one extra restricted Legendary on each team. This means you could run a team with both Miraidon and Koraidon, or one with Groudon and Koraidon for double sun. That’s right—you no longer have to resort to using a Ditto to copy your opponent’s restricted Pokémon just to have an extra one on your side.
Here is the full list of restricted Legendary Pokémon:
- Mewtwo
- Lugia
- Ho-Oh
- Kyogre
- Groudon
- Rayquaza
- Dialga
- Origin Forme Dialga
- Palkia
- Origin Forme Palkia
- Altered Forme Giratina
- Origin Forme Giratina
- Reshiram
- Zekrom
- Kyurem
- White Kyurem
- Black Kyurem
- Cosmog
- Cosmoem
- Solgaleo
- Lunala
- Necrozma
- Dusk Mane Necrozma
- Dawn Wings Necrozma
- Zacian
- Zamazenta
- Eternatus
- Calyrex
- Ice Rider Calyrex
- Shadow Rider Calyrex
- Koraidon
- Miraidon
- Terapagos
We can expect the usual suspects like Calyrex and Miraidon to still be good in this new format, but now other Legendaries will have more opportunities to shine in that second restricted slot. We also can’t forget other major meta threats like Incineroar, Urshifu, Ogerpon, and Amoonguss.
When does Regulation I start in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?
Regulation I will begin on Wednesday, April 30 at 7pm CT and end on Sunday, Aug. 31 at 6:59pm CT. With the North America International Championships happening June 13 to 15 and Worlds set for Aug. 15 to 17, Regulation I will be the format for both events to wrap up the 2025 season.
Published: Apr 1, 2025 10:18 pm