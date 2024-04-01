Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Ranked Battle Regulation G ruleset, explained

All the information on Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s Regulation G ruleset has been released, and it promises a huge shakeup in the VGC meta. There’s no going back from here.

So far, each new regulation in Scarlet and Violet has gradually added more Pokémon into the mix, including the Paradox Pokémon, Treasures of Ruin, transfer ‘mons, and new releases from the DLC. Likewise, Regulation G will continue this trend, but it’ll be bringing in some of the strongest Pokémon around, completely changing the meta we’ve grown accustomed to in Regulation F.

Here’s everything you need to know about Regulation G in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

What is Regulation G in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet VGC?

It’s finally time for Koraidon and Miraidon to shine. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Regulation G adds restricted Pokémon to VGC, but you will be limited to one per team. In other words, a bunch of Legendary Pokémon are either returning or making their VGC debuts. This excludes Mythical or event Pokémon like Mew and Pecharunt. All other obtainable or transferrable Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet are legal.

The following restricted Pokémon will be added to Scarlet and Violet VGC in Regulation G:

Mewtwo

Lugia

Ho-Oh

Kyogre

Groudon

Rayquaza

Dialga

Palkia

Giratina

Zekrom

Reshiram

Kyurem

Cosmog

Cosmoem

Solgaleo

Lunala

Necrozma

Zacian

Zamazenta

Eternatus

Calyrex

Koraidon

Miraidon

Terapagos

The Gen IX Legendary Pokémon, Koraidon, Miraidon, and Terapagos, will finally make their debuts in competitive play, joining The Teal Mask’s Ogerpon. If Ogerpon’s dominant performance is any indication, the three other Gen IX Legendary ‘mons should also be able to make a name for themselves in VGC. I’m especially hopeful for Koraidon and Miraidon, with their ability to set up weather and terrain for their fellow Paradox Pokémon. But Terapagos might surprise us with the underutilized Stellar Tera Type.

It will also be interesting to see what will happen when the biggest threats from the past make their return. In particular, I’m looking at broken Legendary Pokémon like Calyrex’s Shadow Rider and Ice Rider forms, in addition to Gen VIII’s best dog, Zacian, who did receive an unfortunate nerf in Scarlet and Violet. I can also see Groudon being great with past Paradox Pokémon like Flutter Mane because it can set the sun up to activate Protosynthesis.

When does Regulation G start in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Regulation G begins on May 1 and will run until Aug. 31. This means it will be the ruleset for one of the biggest international events, the North America International Championships (June 7 to 9). Given that Worlds typically takes place in August, Regulation G will likely be our final ruleset to round out the 2024 season.

