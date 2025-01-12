Forgot password
Prismatic Evolutions Scarlet and Violet Pokémon TCG logo on Espeon ex background.
Images via The Pokémon Company, remix by Dot Esports
Category:
Pokémon

Prismatic Evolutions full Pokémon card set list

Pokemon TCG Prismatic Evolutions is packed to the brim with beautiful art. Here's a card list for the special set.
Em Stonham
Em Stonham
|

Published: Jan 12, 2025 03:53 pm

Prismatic Evolutions is a Pokémon Trading Card Game special set that could, in theory, knock legendary sets like Evolving Skies out of the water in terms of hype. Players have anxiously awaited it ever since its announcement, thanks to the beloved Eeveelutions taking center stage.

Here, we’ve gathered every card in Pokémon TCG Prismatic Evolutions to help you build your next deck, including their card number, type, and rarity. There’s also a separate section for the set’s promo cards to help you figure out what to add to your collection next.

Please note—the set is not out yet at the time of writing, so we do not yet have an image for every card, and details for a couple of other sections are missing. We’ll update this guide once the set drops, so check back for further details.

Every card in Pokémon TCG Prismatic Evolutions

Releasing on Jan. 17, 2025 as the follow-up to the highly popular Terastal Festival ex set, Pokémon TCG Prismatic Evolutions features a number of striking cards. With a mix of standard Pokémon, ex cards, full arts, and ACE SPECs, there’s plenty to pick up and add to your next deck.

CardCard NameCard NumberTypeRarity
Blank card outline with 'card image not currently available' in black text in the middle.Exeggcute001/131Grass
Blank card outline with 'card image not currently available' in black text in the middle.Exeggutor002/131Grass
Blank card outline with 'card image not currently available' in black text in the middle.Pinsir003/131Grass
Blank card outline with 'card image not currently available' in black text in the middle.Budew004/131Grass
Blank card outline with 'card image not currently available' in black text in the middle.Leafeon 005/131Grass
Blank card outline with 'card image not currently available' in black text in the middle.Leafeon ex006/131Grass
Cottonee Pokémon card.Cottonee007/131GrassBlack circle.
Whimsicott Pokémon card.Whimsicott008/131GrassBlack star.
Dipplin Pokémon card.Applin009/131GrassBlack circle.
Dipplin Pokémon card.Dipplin010/131GrassBlack diamond.
Hydrapple ex Pokémon card.Hydrapple ex011/131GrassBlack stars.
Blank card outline with 'card image not currently available' in black text in the middle.Teal Mask Ogerpon ex012/131Grass
Blank card outline with 'card image not currently available' in black text in the middle.Flareon013/131Fire
Flareon ex Pokémon card screenshot.Flareon ex014/131FireBlack stars.
Blank card outline with 'card image not currently available' in black text in the middle.Litleo015/131Fire
Blank card outline with 'card image not currently available' in black text in the middle.Pyroar016/131Fire
Blank card outline with 'card image not currently available' in black text in the middle.Hearthflame Mask Ogerpon ex017/131Fire
Blank card outline with 'card image not currently available' in black text in the middle.Slowpoke018/131Water
Blank card outline with 'card image not currently available' in black text in the middle.Slowking019/131Water
Goldeen Pokémon card.Goldeen020/131WaterBlack circle.
Blank card outline with 'card image not currently available' in black text in the middle.Seaking021/131Water
Blank card outline with 'card image not currently available' in black text in the middle.Vaporeon022/131Water
Blank card outline with 'card image not currently available' in black text in the middle.Vaporeon ex023/131Water
Blank card outline with 'card image not currently available' in black text in the middle.Suicune024/131Water
Blank card outline with 'card image not currently available' in black text in the middle.Glaceon025/131Water
Blank card outline with 'card image not currently available' in black text in the middle.Glaceon ex026/131Water
Blank card outline with 'card image not currently available' in black text in the middle.Wellspring Mask Ogerpon ex027/131Water
Blank card outline with 'card image not currently available' in black text in the middle.Pikachu ex028/131Lightning
Blank card outline with 'card image not currently available' in black text in the middle.Jolteon029/131Lightning
Blank card outline with 'card image not currently available' in black text in the middle.Jolteon ex030/131Lightning
Iron Hands ex Pokémon card.Iron Hands ex031/131LightningBlack stars.
Iron Thorns ex Pokémon card.Iron Thorns ex032/131LightningBlack stars.
Blank card outline with 'card image not currently available' in black text in the middle.Espeon033/131Psychic
Blank card outline with 'card image not currently available' in black text in the middle.Espeon ex034/131Psychic
Duskull Pokémon card.Duskull035/131PsychicBlack circle.
Dusclops Pokémon card.Dusclops036/131PsychicBlack circle.
Dusknoir Pokémon card.Dusknoir037/131PsychicBlack star.
Blank card outline with 'card image not currently available' in black text in the middle.Spritzee038/131Psychic
Blank card outline with 'card image not currently available' in black text in the middle.Aromatisse039/131Psychic
Blank card outline with 'card image not currently available' in black text in the middle.Sylveon040/131Psychic
Blank card outline with 'card image not currently available' in black text in the middle.Sylveon ex041/131Psychic
Scream Tail Pokémon card.Scream Tail042/131PsychicBlack diamond.
Flutter Mane Pokémon card.Flutter Mane043/131PsychicBlack star.
Munkidori Pokémon card.Munkidori044/131PsychicBlack star.
Fezandipiti Pokémon card.Fezandipiti045/131PsychicBlack star.
Iron Boulder Pokémon card.Iron Boulder046/131PsychicBlack star.
Blank card outline with 'card image not currently available' in black text in the middle.Larvitar047/131Fighting
Blank card outline with 'card image not currently available' in black text in the middle.Pupitar048/131Fighting
Blank card outline with 'card image not currently available' in black text in the middle.Groudon049/131Fighting
Blank card outline with 'card image not currently available' in black text in the middle.Riolu050/131Fighting
Blank card outline with 'card image not currently available' in black text in the middle.Lucario ex051/131Fighting
Blank card outline with 'card image not currently available' in black text in the middle.Hippopotas052/131Fighting
Blank card outline with 'card image not currently available' in black text in the middle.Hippowdon053/131Fighting
Bloodmoon Ursaluna Pokémon card.Bloodmoon Ursaluna054/131FightingBlack star.
Great Tusk Pokémon card.Great Tusk055/131FightingBlack diamond.
Sandy Shocks ex Pokémon card.Sandy Shocks ex056/131FightingBlack stars.
Okidogi Pokémon card.Okidogi057/131FightingBlack star.
Cornerstone Mask Ogerpon ex Pokémon card.Cornerstone Mask Ogerpon ex058/131FightingBlack stars.
Blank card outline with 'card image not currently available' in black text in the middle.Umbreon059/131Dark
Blank card outline with 'card image not currently available' in black text in the middle.Umbreon ex060/131Dark
Blank card outline with 'card image not currently available' in black text in the middle.Sneasel061/131Dark
Blank card outline with 'card image not currently available' in black text in the middle.Houndour062/131Dark
Blank card outline with 'card image not currently available' in black text in the middle.Houndoom063/131Dark
Tyranitar ex Pokémon card.Tyranitar ex064/131DarkBlack stars.
Blank card outline with 'card image not currently available' in black text in the middle.Roaring Moon065/131Dark
Blank card outline with 'card image not currently available' in black text in the middle.Bronzor066/131Steel
Blank card outline with 'card image not currently available' in black text in the middle.Bronzong067/131Steel
Blank card outline with 'card image not currently available' in black text in the middle.Heatran068/131Steel
Blank card outline with 'card image not currently available' in black text in the middle.Duraludon 069/131Steel
Blank card outline with 'card image not currently available' in black text in the middle.Archaludon070/131Steel
Blank card outline with 'card image not currently available' in black text in the middle.Dreepy071/131Dragon
Blank card outline with 'card image not currently available' in black text in the middle.Drakloak072/131Dragon
Blank card outline with 'card image not currently available' in black text in the middle.Dragapult ex073/131Dragon
Eevee in a floral field Pokémon card.Eevee074/131ColorlessBlack circle.
Blank card outline with 'card image not currently available' in black text in the middle.Eevee ex075/131Colorless
Blank card outline with 'card image not currently available' in black text in the middle.Snorlax ex076/131Colorless
Blank card outline with 'card image not currently available' in black text in the middle.Hoothoot077/131Colorless
Blank card outline with 'card image not currently available' in black text in the middle.Noctowl078/131Colorless
Blank card outline with 'card image not currently available' in black text in the middle.Dunsparce079/131Colorless
Blank card outline with 'card image not currently available' in black text in the middle.Dudunsparce080/131Colorless
Blank card outline with 'card image not currently available' in black text in the middle.Miltank081/131Colorless
Blank card outline with 'card image not currently available' in black text in the middle.Lugia ex082/131Colorless
Blank card outline with 'card image not currently available' in black text in the middle.Buneary083/131Colorless
Blank card outline with 'card image not currently available' in black text in the middle.Lopunny084/131Colorless
Fan Rotom Pokémon card.Fan Rotom085/131ColorlessBlack diamond.
Regigigas Pokémon card.Regigigas086/131ColorlessBlack diamond.
Shaymin Pokémon card.Shaymin087/131ColorlessBlack diamond.
Blank card outline with 'card image not currently available' in black text in the middle.Furfrou088/131Colorless
Blank card outline with 'card image not currently available' in black text in the middle.Hawlucha089/131Colorless
Blank card outline with 'card image not currently available' in black text in the middle.Noibat090/131Colorless
Blank card outline with 'card image not currently available' in black text in the middle.Noivern ex091/131Colorless
Terapagos ex Pokémon card.Terapagos ex092/131ColorlessBlack stars.
Blank card outline with 'card image not currently available' in black text in the middle.Amarys093/131Supporter
Area Zero Underdepths Pokémon card.Area Zero Underdepths094/131Stadium Black diamond.
Binding Mochi Pokémon card.Binding Mochi095/131Pokémon ToolBlack diamond.
Blank card outline with 'card image not currently available' in black text in the middle.Black Belt’s Practice096/131Supporter
Blank card outline with 'card image not currently available' in black text in the middle.Black Belt’s Practice097/131Supporter
Blank card outline with 'card image not currently available' in black text in the middle.Black Belt’s Practice098/131Supporter
Blank card outline with 'card image not currently available' in black text in the middle.Black Belt’s Practice099/131Supporter
Briar Pokémon card.Briar100/131SupporterBlack diamond.
Buddy-Buddy Poffin Pokémon card.Buddy-Buddy Poffin101/131ItemBlack diamond.
Bug Catching Set Pokémon card.Bug Catching Set102/131ItemBlack diamond.
Carmine Pokémon card.Carmine103/131SupporterBlack diamond.
Ciphermaniac's Codebreaking Pokémon card.Ciphermaniac’s Codebreaking104/131SupporterBlack diamond.
Crispin Pokémon card.Crispin105/131SupporterBlack diamond.