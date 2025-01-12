Prismatic Evolutions full Pokémon card set list

Prismatic Evolutions is a Pokémon Trading Card Game special set that could, in theory, knock legendary sets like Evolving Skies out of the water in terms of hype. Players have anxiously awaited it ever since its announcement, thanks to the beloved Eeveelutions taking center stage.
Here, we’ve gathered every card in Pokémon TCG Prismatic Evolutions to help you build your next deck, including their card number, type, and rarity. There’s also a separate section for the set’s promo cards to help you figure out what to add to your collection next.
Please note—the set is not out yet at the time of writing, so we do not yet have an image for every card, and details for a couple of other sections are missing. We’ll update this guide once the set drops, so check back for further details.
Every card in Pokémon TCG Prismatic Evolutions
Releasing on Jan. 17, 2025 as the follow-up to the highly popular Terastal Festival ex set, Pokémon TCG Prismatic Evolutions features a number of striking cards. With a mix of standard Pokémon, ex cards, full arts, and ACE SPECs, there’s plenty to pick up and add to your next deck.
|Card
|Card Name
|Card Number
|Type
|Rarity
|Exeggcute
|001/131
|Grass
|–
|Exeggutor
|002/131
|Grass
|–
|Pinsir
|003/131
|Grass
|–
|Budew
|004/131
|Grass
|–
|Leafeon
|005/131
|Grass
|–
|Leafeon ex
|006/131
|Grass
|–
|Cottonee
|007/131
|Grass
|Whimsicott
|008/131
|Grass
|Applin
|009/131
|Grass
|Dipplin
|010/131
|Grass
|Hydrapple ex
|011/131
|Grass
|Teal Mask Ogerpon ex
|012/131
|Grass
|–
|Flareon
|013/131
|Fire
|–
|Flareon ex
|014/131
|Fire
|Litleo
|015/131
|Fire
|–
|Pyroar
|016/131
|Fire
|–
|Hearthflame Mask Ogerpon ex
|017/131
|Fire
|–
|Slowpoke
|018/131
|Water
|–
|Slowking
|019/131
|Water
|–
|Goldeen
|020/131
|Water
|Seaking
|021/131
|Water
|–
|Vaporeon
|022/131
|Water
|–
|Vaporeon ex
|023/131
|Water
|–
|Suicune
|024/131
|Water
|–
|Glaceon
|025/131
|Water
|–
|Glaceon ex
|026/131
|Water
|–
|Wellspring Mask Ogerpon ex
|027/131
|Water
|–
|Pikachu ex
|028/131
|Lightning
|–
|Jolteon
|029/131
|Lightning
|–
|Jolteon ex
|030/131
|Lightning
|–
|Iron Hands ex
|031/131
|Lightning
|Iron Thorns ex
|032/131
|Lightning
|Espeon
|033/131
|Psychic
|–
|Espeon ex
|034/131
|Psychic
|–
|Duskull
|035/131
|Psychic
|Dusclops
|036/131
|Psychic
|Dusknoir
|037/131
|Psychic
|Spritzee
|038/131
|Psychic
|–
|Aromatisse
|039/131
|Psychic
|–
|Sylveon
|040/131
|Psychic
|–
|Sylveon ex
|041/131
|Psychic
|–
|Scream Tail
|042/131
|Psychic
|Flutter Mane
|043/131
|Psychic
|Munkidori
|044/131
|Psychic
|Fezandipiti
|045/131
|Psychic
|Iron Boulder
|046/131
|Psychic
|Larvitar
|047/131
|Fighting
|–
|Pupitar
|048/131
|Fighting
|–
|Groudon
|049/131
|Fighting
|–
|Riolu
|050/131
|Fighting
|–
|Lucario ex
|051/131
|Fighting
|–
|Hippopotas
|052/131
|Fighting
|–
|Hippowdon
|053/131
|Fighting
|–
|Bloodmoon Ursaluna
|054/131
|Fighting
|Great Tusk
|055/131
|Fighting
|Sandy Shocks ex
|056/131
|Fighting
|Okidogi
|057/131
|Fighting
|Cornerstone Mask Ogerpon ex
|058/131
|Fighting
|Umbreon
|059/131
|Dark
|–
|Umbreon ex
|060/131
|Dark
|–
|Sneasel
|061/131
|Dark
|–
|Houndour
|062/131
|Dark
|–
|Houndoom
|063/131
|Dark
|–
|Tyranitar ex
|064/131
|Dark
|Roaring Moon
|065/131
|Dark
|–
|Bronzor
|066/131
|Steel
|–
|Bronzong
|067/131
|Steel
|–
|Heatran
|068/131
|Steel
|–
|Duraludon
|069/131
|Steel
|–
|Archaludon
|070/131
|Steel
|–
|Dreepy
|071/131
|Dragon
|–
|Drakloak
|072/131
|Dragon
|–
|Dragapult ex
|073/131
|Dragon
|–
|Eevee
|074/131
|Colorless
|Eevee ex
|075/131
|Colorless
|–
|Snorlax ex
|076/131
|Colorless
|–
|Hoothoot
|077/131
|Colorless
|–
|Noctowl
|078/131
|Colorless
|–
|Dunsparce
|079/131
|Colorless
|–
|Dudunsparce
|080/131
|Colorless
|–
|Miltank
|081/131
|Colorless
|–
|Lugia ex
|082/131
|Colorless
|–
|Buneary
|083/131
|Colorless
|–
|Lopunny
|084/131
|Colorless
|–
|Fan Rotom
|085/131
|Colorless
|Regigigas
|086/131
|Colorless
|Shaymin
|087/131
|Colorless
|Furfrou
|088/131
|Colorless
|–
|Hawlucha
|089/131
|Colorless
|–
|Noibat
|090/131
|Colorless
|–
|Noivern ex
|091/131
|Colorless
|–
|Terapagos ex
|092/131
|Colorless
|Amarys
|093/131
|Supporter
|–
|Area Zero Underdepths
|094/131
|Stadium
|Binding Mochi
|095/131
|Pokémon Tool
|Black Belt’s Practice
|096/131
|Supporter
|–
|Black Belt’s Practice
|097/131
|Supporter
|–
|Black Belt’s Practice
|098/131
|Supporter
|–
|Black Belt’s Practice
|099/131
|Supporter
|–
|Briar
|100/131
|Supporter
|Buddy-Buddy Poffin
|101/131
|Item
|Bug Catching Set
|102/131
|Item
|Carmine
|103/131
|Supporter
|Ciphermaniac’s Codebreaking
|104/131
|Supporter
|Crispin
|105/131
|Supporter
Published: Jan 12, 2025 03:53 pm