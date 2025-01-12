Prismatic Evolutions full Pokémon card set list

Prismatic Evolutions is a Pokémon Trading Card Game special set that could, in theory, knock legendary sets like Evolving Skies out of the water in terms of hype. Players have anxiously awaited it ever since its announcement, thanks to the beloved Eeveelutions taking center stage.

Here, we’ve gathered every card in Pokémon TCG Prismatic Evolutions to help you build your next deck, including their card number, type, and rarity. There’s also a separate section for the set’s promo cards to help you figure out what to add to your collection next.

Please note—the set is not out yet at the time of writing, so we do not yet have an image for every card, and details for a couple of other sections are missing. We’ll update this guide once the set drops, so check back for further details.

Every card in Pokémon TCG Prismatic Evolutions

Releasing on Jan. 17, 2025 as the follow-up to the highly popular Terastal Festival ex set, Pokémon TCG Prismatic Evolutions features a number of striking cards. With a mix of standard Pokémon, ex cards, full arts, and ACE SPECs, there’s plenty to pick up and add to your next deck.