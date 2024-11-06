Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
eevee pristmatic evolutions key art
Image via The Pokémon Company
Category:
Pokémon
TCG

All Prismatic Evolution products and release date for Pokémon TCG

The biggest set yet has a ton of different products and cards releasing over the course of 2025.
Image of Adam Newell
Adam Newell
|

Published: Nov 6, 2024 09:18 am

Prismatic Evolutions is a special Pokémon Trading Card Game Set focused around Eevee and its main evolutions, with multiple sets coming out throughout 2025 for trainers to collect.

Recommended Videos

Unlike usual expansion sets, Prismatic Evolutions doesn’t have a standard booster set release, with it following the 151 collections formula. Instead of booster boxes and packs, you must buy special products with backs inside, making the set incredibly expensive and likely sold out everywhere.

The set features over 175 cards and introduces two sets of new reverse holo cards with either a Poké Ball or Master Ball design etched into the card’s background. The Pokémon Company used this formula in Japan before, but this marks the first time a Western release has included this effect.

With so much on offer, it can be daunting to know what’s available and when things are coming out, so use this handy list to keep track of everything available if you are hunting down that master’s set.

All Prismatic Evolutions TCG special set release dates

Prismatic Evolutions Elite Trainer Box (available Jan. 17, 2025)

Prismatic Evolutions etb with 9 packsm cards, a book, and a selection of other goodies
Not a bad place to start. Image via Pokémon Company

Includes nine Prismatic Evolutions booster packs, one illustration rare-style promo card featuring Eevee, and various accessories. There is also a Pokémon Center exclusive version with the same amount of packs but a few extra exclusives for those in the U.S., U.K., or Canada.

Prismatic Evolutions Binder Collection (available Jan. 17, 2025)

Prismatic Evolutions binder collection with a binder and 5 packs inside a cardboard box
Great way to store everything. Image via Pokémon Company

Includes five Prismatic Evolutions booster packs and one nine-pocket album.

Prismatic Evolutions Poster Collection (available Jan. 17, 2025)

Prismatic Evolutions poster collection with three packs, a stunning jolteon, flareon,a nd vaporeon cards
Great for keeping track of what you need to get. Image via Pokémon Company

Includes three Prismatic Evolutions booster packs, three promo cards featuring Vaporeon, Jolteon, and Flareon, and one full-size, two-sided poster.

Prismatic Evolutions Tech Sticker Collection (available Jan. 17, 2025)

Prismatic Evolutionssticker features a glaceon card
One of three. Image via Pokémon Company.

Includes three Prismatic Evolutions booster packs: one foil promo card featuring Leafeon, Glaceon, or Sylveon, and one sticker.

Prismatic Evolutions Mini Tin (available Feb. 7, 2025)

eight tins feature all of eevees evolutions that when combined make a stunning group picture
The tins make a complete picture. Image via Pokémon Company

Includes two Prismatic Evolutions booster packs: one art card, tin, and coin.

Prismatic Evolutions Surprise Box (available Feb. 7, 2025)

a black Prismatic Evolutions with different eevee art etched on the side
Which one will you get? Image via Pokémon Company

Includes four Prismatic Evolutions booster packs, a storage box, and one random etched promo card featuring Eevee or one of its Evolutions. The promo cards are different versions of the already available ex Stellar cards.

Scarlet & Violet—Prismatic Evolutions Booster Bundle (available March 7, 2025)

Prismatic Evolutions booster bundle box that has six card packs inside of it
It’s a shame this one comes out so late. Image via Pokémon Company

Includes six Prismatic Evolutions booster packs.

Prismatic Evolutions Accessory Pouch Special Collection (available April 25, 2025)

Prismatic Evolutions accesory puch collection that shows 5 packs and a weird looking eevee face bag thats more creepy then it should be
The Eevee face is a little bit terrifying. Image via Pokémon Company.

Includes five Prismatic Evolutions booster packs and one fun accessory pouch featuring Eevee’s face. Perfect for any accessories.

Prismatic Evolutions Super-Premium Collection (available May 16, 2025)

No current information is available about this product at the time of writing.

Prismatic Evolutions Premium Figure Collection (available September 26, 2025)

No current information is available about this product at the time of writing.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Adam Newell
Adam Newell
Assigning Editor. In 2015, Adam graduated from the University of Aberystwyth with a bachelor's in Media and Communications. Working in the industry for over ten years. If it has anything to do with Nintendo and Pokémon chances are you will see me talking about it, covering, and likely not sleeping while playing it.
twitter