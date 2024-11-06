All Prismatic Evolution products and release date for Pokémon TCG

Prismatic Evolutions is a special Pokémon Trading Card Game Set focused around Eevee and its main evolutions, with multiple sets coming out throughout 2025 for trainers to collect.

Unlike usual expansion sets, Prismatic Evolutions doesn’t have a standard booster set release, with it following the 151 collections formula. Instead of booster boxes and packs, you must buy special products with backs inside, making the set incredibly expensive and likely sold out everywhere.

The set features over 175 cards and introduces two sets of new reverse holo cards with either a Poké Ball or Master Ball design etched into the card’s background. The Pokémon Company used this formula in Japan before, but this marks the first time a Western release has included this effect.

With so much on offer, it can be daunting to know what’s available and when things are coming out, so use this handy list to keep track of everything available if you are hunting down that master’s set.

Prismatic Evolutions Elite Trainer Box (available Jan. 17, 2025)

Not a bad place to start. Image via Pokémon Company

Includes nine Prismatic Evolutions booster packs, one illustration rare-style promo card featuring Eevee, and various accessories. There is also a Pokémon Center exclusive version with the same amount of packs but a few extra exclusives for those in the U.S., U.K., or Canada.

Prismatic Evolutions Binder Collection (available Jan. 17, 2025)

Great way to store everything. Image via Pokémon Company

Includes five Prismatic Evolutions booster packs and one nine-pocket album.

Prismatic Evolutions Poster Collection (available Jan. 17, 2025)

Great for keeping track of what you need to get. Image via Pokémon Company

Includes three Prismatic Evolutions booster packs, three promo cards featuring Vaporeon, Jolteon, and Flareon, and one full-size, two-sided poster.

Prismatic Evolutions Tech Sticker Collection (available Jan. 17, 2025)

One of three. Image via Pokémon Company.

Includes three Prismatic Evolutions booster packs: one foil promo card featuring Leafeon, Glaceon, or Sylveon, and one sticker.

Prismatic Evolutions Mini Tin (available Feb. 7, 2025)

The tins make a complete picture. Image via Pokémon Company

Includes two Prismatic Evolutions booster packs: one art card, tin, and coin.

Prismatic Evolutions Surprise Box (available Feb. 7, 2025)

Which one will you get? Image via Pokémon Company

Includes four Prismatic Evolutions booster packs, a storage box, and one random etched promo card featuring Eevee or one of its Evolutions. The promo cards are different versions of the already available ex Stellar cards.

Scarlet & Violet—Prismatic Evolutions Booster Bundle (available March 7, 2025)

It’s a shame this one comes out so late. Image via Pokémon Company

Includes six Prismatic Evolutions booster packs.

Prismatic Evolutions Accessory Pouch Special Collection (available April 25, 2025)

The Eevee face is a little bit terrifying. Image via Pokémon Company.

Includes five Prismatic Evolutions booster packs and one fun accessory pouch featuring Eevee’s face. Perfect for any accessories.

Prismatic Evolutions Super-Premium Collection (available May 16, 2025)

No current information is available about this product at the time of writing.

Prismatic Evolutions Premium Figure Collection (available September 26, 2025)

No current information is available about this product at the time of writing.

