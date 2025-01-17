Battle Partners full Pokémon card set list

Pokémon’s TCG is having a spike of interest, and the next Japanese set lined up for releases is Battle Partners, which is stacked full of amazing cards—and we’ve got a list of them all.

Battle Partners follows on from Pokémon’s success in Terastal Festival and Prismatic Evolutions, which have seen a surge of interest in the hobby, and prices for the Japanese set are already rising ahead of the full release.

If you want to know everything you can pull from Battle Partners, we’ve got all the details you need.

Every card in Pokémon TCG Battle Partners

Releasing in Japan on Jan. 24, Battle Partners’ main draw is the return of Trainer’s Pokémon, although those featured are limited as the set only includes N, Hop, and Iono, while Marnie has a separate deck available.

The cards featured in Battle Partners will make up March’s Journey Together set in the west, along with the Starter Deck ex Japanese cards that were not included in Prismatic Evolutions.