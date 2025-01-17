Forgot password
N's Reshiram, Iono's Bellibolt and Hop's Zacian from Japanese Battle Partners set
Battle Partners full Pokémon card set list

Trainer's Pokémon are coming back!
Image of Josh Challies
Josh Challies
|

Published: Jan 17, 2025 09:02 am

Pokémon’s TCG is having a spike of interest, and the next Japanese set lined up for releases is Battle Partners, which is stacked full of amazing cards—and we’ve got a list of them all.

Battle Partners follows on from Pokémon’s success in Terastal Festival and Prismatic Evolutions, which have seen a surge of interest in the hobby, and prices for the Japanese set are already rising ahead of the full release.

If you want to know everything you can pull from Battle Partners, we’ve got all the details you need.

Every card in Pokémon TCG Battle Partners

Releasing in Japan on Jan. 24, Battle Partners’ main draw is the return of Trainer’s Pokémon, although those featured are limited as the set only includes N, Hop, and Iono, while Marnie has a separate deck available.

The cards featured in Battle Partners will make up March’s Journey Together set in the west, along with the Starter Deck ex Japanese cards that were not included in Prismatic Evolutions.

CardCard nameCard numberTypeRarity
Caterpie from the Japanese Battle Partners setCaterpie001/100GrassC
Metapod from Japanese Battle Partners setMetapod002/100GrassC
Butterfree from Japanese Battle Partners setButterfree003/100GrassU
Paras from Japanese Battle Partners setParas004/100GrassC
Parasect from Japanese Battle Partners setParasect005/100GrassC
Maractus from Japanese Battle Partners setMaractus006/100GrassU
Karrablast from Japanese Battle Partners setKarrablast007/100GrassC
Shelmet from Japanese Battle Partners setShelmet008/100GrassC
Accelgor from Japanese Battle Partners setAccelgor009/100GrassU
Sprigatito from Japanese Battle Partners setSprigatito010/100GrassC
Floragato from Japanese Battle Partners setFloragato011/100GrassC
Meowscarada from Japanese Battle Partners setMeowscarada012/100GrassR
Magmar from Japanese Battle Partners setMagmar013/100FireC
Magmortar from Japanese Battle Partners setMagmortar014/100FireR
N's Darumaka from Japanese Battle Partners setN’s Darumaka015/100FireC
N's Darmanitan from Japanese Battle Partners setN’s Darmanitan016/100FireU
Volcanion ex from Japanese Battle Partners setVolcanion ex017/100FireRR
Articuno from Japanese Battle Partners setArticuno018/100WaterU
Remoraid from Japanese Battle Partners setRemoraid019/100WaterC
Octillery from Japanese Battle Partners setOctillary020/100WaterU
Lotad from Japanese Battle Partners setLotad021/100WaterC
Lombre from Japanese Battle Partners setLombre022/100WaterC
Ludicolo from Japanese Battle Partners setLudicolo023/100WaterU
Wailmer from Japanese Battle Partners setWailmer024/100WaterC
Wailord from Japanese Battle Partners setWailord025/100WaterR
Iono's Voltorb from Japanese Battle Partners setIono’s Voltorb026/100ElectricC
Iono's Electrode from Japanese Battle Partners setIono’s Electrode027/100ElectricU
N's Joltik from Japanese Battle Partners setN’s Joltik028/100ElectricC
Iono's Tadbulb from Japanese Battle Partners setIono’s Tadbulb029/100ElectricC
Iono's Bellibolt ex from Japanese Battle Partners setIono’s Bellibolt ex030/100ElectricRR
Iono's Wattrel from Japanese Battle Partners setIono’s Wattrel031/100ElectricC
Iono's Kilowattrel from Japanese Battle Partners setIono’s Kilowattrel032/100ElectricR
Lillie's Clefairy ex from Japanese Battle Partners setLillie’s Clefairy ex033/100PsychicRR
Mr Mime from Japanese Battle Partners setMr. Mime034/100PsychicC
Shuppet from Japanese Battle Partners setShuppet035/100PsychicC
Banette from Japanese Battle Partners setBanette036/100PsychicU
Beldum from Japanese Battle Partners setBeldum037/100PsychicC
Metang from Japanese Battle Partners setMetang038/100PsychicC
Metagrass from Japanese Battle Partners setMetagross039/100PsychicU
N's Sigilyph from Japanese Battle Partners setN’s Sigilyph040/100PsychicC
Lillie's Cutiefly from Japanese Battle Partners setLillie’s Cutiefly041/100PsychicC
Lillie's Ribombee from Japanese Battle Partners setLillie’s Ribombee042/100PsychicU
Lillie's Comfey from Japanese Battle Partners setLillie’s Comfey043/100PsychicC
Swinub from Japanese Battle Partners setSwinub044/100FightingC
Piloswine from Japanese Battle Partners setPiloswine045/100FightingC
Mamoswine ex from Japanese Battle Partners setMamoswine ex046/100FightingRR
Larvitar from Japanese Battle Partners setLarvitar047/100FightingC
Pupitar from Japanese Battle Partners setPupitar048/100FightingC
Regirock from Japanese Battle Partners setRegirock049/100FightingU
Pancham from Japanese Battle Partners setPancham050/100FightingC
Rockruff from Japanese Battle Partners setRockruff051/100FightingC
Lycanroc from Japanese Battle Partners setLycanroc052/100FightingR
Hop's Silicobra from Japanese Battle Partners setHop’s Silicobra053/100FightingC
Hop's Sandaconda from Japanese Battle Partners setHop’s Sandaconda054/100FightingU
Klawf from Japanese Battle Partners setKlawf055/100FightingU
Koffing from Japanese Battle Partners setKoffing056/100DarknessC
Weezing from Japanese Battle Partners setWeezing057/100DarknessU
Tyranitar from Japanese Battle Partners setTyranitar058/100DarknessR
N's Purrloin from Japanese Battle Partners setN’s Purrloin059/100DarknessC
N's Zorua from Japanese Battle Partners setN’s Zorua060/100DarknessC
N's Zoroark ex from Japanese Battle PartnersN’s Zoroark ex061/100DarknessRR
Pangoro from Japanese Battle Partners setPangoro062/100DarknessU
Escavalier from Japanese Battle Partners setEscavalier063/100MetalU
N's Klink from Japanese Battle Partners setN’s Klink064/100MetalC
N's Klang from Japanese Battle Partners setN’s Klang065/100MetalC
N's Klinklang from Japanese Battle Partners setN’s Klinklang066/100MetalU
Magearna from Japanese Battle Partners setMagearna067/100MetalR
Hop's Corvinight from Japanese Battle Partners setHop’s Corviknight068/100MetalU
Hop's Zacian ex from Japanese Battle Partners setHop’s Zacian ex069/100MetalRR
Bagon from Japanese Battle Partners setBagon070/100DragonC
Shelgon from Japanese Battle partners setShelgon071/100DragonC
Salamence ex from Japanese Battle partners setSalamence ex072/100DragonRR
Druddigon from Japanese Battle partners setDruddigon073/100DragonC
N's Reshiram from Japanese Battle Partners setN’s Reshiram074/100DragonR
Hop's Snorlax from Japanese Battle Partners setHop’s Snorlax075/100ColorlessR
Sentret from Japanese Battle Partners setSentret076/100ColorlessC
Furret from Japanese Battle Partners set