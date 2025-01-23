All Pokémon TCG Pocket Space-Time Smackdown (A2) cards

Pokémon TCG Pocket’s next mainline set has been revealed with Space-Time Smackdown and a major update introducing trading. If you want to know all the cards you can get your hands on, we’ve got the details you need.

Space-Time Smackdown is the second main set in Pokémon TCG Pocket, following on from Genetic Apex and the Mythical Island mini set. The meta is shifting with the addition of over 100 new Pokémon to the game, along with new Trainer and Supporter cards.

Pokémon TCG Pocket Space-Time Smackdown (A2) card list

Releasing worldwide on Jan. 30, the Space-Time Smackdown set in Pokémon TCG Pocket is focused on the Sinnoh region, introducing the likes of Lucario, Glaceon, Leafeon, Dialga, and Palkia to the game. However, the set is unlikely to be entirely Gen 4 Pokémon.

Just like Genetic Apex, some cards will only be available in a specific pack type, but there are now only two choices: Dialga and Palkia. The table below shows all available cards and details on which pack you need to open to have a chance of pulling them.

Set numbers for Space-Time Smackdown are unknown and will be added in a future update, along with further details. We’ll also add better resolution images when available.

Card Card name Set number Type Rarity Booster pack Chimchar TBC Fire ◊ TBC Turtwig TBC Water ◊ TBC Piplup TBC Water ◊ TBC Leafeon TBC Grass TBC TBC Honchkrow TBC Darkness TBC TBC Gible TBC Dragon TBC TBC Cresselia TBC Psychic TBC TBC Dialga ex TBC Metal ◊◊◊◊ Dialga Palkia ex TBC Water ◊◊◊◊ Palkia Pachirisu ex TBC Electric ◊◊◊◊ TBC Lucario TBC Fighting ☆ TBC Cynthia TBC Trainer TBC TBC

The set list for Space-Time Smackdown is not yet complete, but we’ll continue to update the article as soon as we have new cards to add.

