Mythical Island (A1a) full card list in Pokémon TCG Pocket

Pokémon TCG Pocket players have been given a fresh bunch of cards to add to their collection, and the launch of the Mythical Island set has plenty to discover. If you’re looking for all of the cards in the set, we’ve got you covered.

Mythical Island is the first mini-set in Pokémon TCG Pocket, introducing new Pokémon, different artworks, new trainer cards, and more. The arrival will shake up the meta, leading to plenty of changes in the most popular decks and giving collectors stunning art to secure.

Although completing the set should be easier than Genetic Apex, which contains over 280 cards, it will still have some challenges. We’ve got the full card list below so you can see exactly what you’re missing.

Full Mythical Island set list in Pokémon TCG Pocket

A comprehensive list of every card in the Mythical Island set in Pokémon TCG Pocket is found below, with details including images of the cards, their set number, name, type, and rarity.

The Mythical Island set in Pokémon TCG Pocket is a mini set, so, unlike Genetic Apex, there is only one type of pack art and no pack exclusives for specific artwork. Instead, the full set is pulled from Mythical Island booster packs.