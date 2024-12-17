Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Dedenne, Mew ex and Vaporeon from the Mythical Island set in Pokemon TCG Pocket.
Images via The Pokemon Company/Remix by Dot Esports
Category:
Pokémon

Mythical Island (A1a) full card list in Pokémon TCG Pocket

Even more to collect.
Image of Josh Challies
Josh Challies
|

Published: Dec 17, 2024 05:32 am

Pokémon TCG Pocket players have been given a fresh bunch of cards to add to their collection, and the launch of the Mythical Island set has plenty to discover. If you’re looking for all of the cards in the set, we’ve got you covered.

Recommended Videos

Mythical Island is the first mini-set in Pokémon TCG Pocket, introducing new Pokémon, different artworks, new trainer cards, and more. The arrival will shake up the meta, leading to plenty of changes in the most popular decks and giving collectors stunning art to secure.

Although completing the set should be easier than Genetic Apex, which contains over 280 cards, it will still have some challenges. We’ve got the full card list below so you can see exactly what you’re missing.

Full Mythical Island set list in Pokémon TCG Pocket

A comprehensive list of every card in the Mythical Island set in Pokémon TCG Pocket is found below, with details including images of the cards, their set number, name, type, and rarity.

The Mythical Island set in Pokémon TCG Pocket is a mini set, so, unlike Genetic Apex, there is only one type of pack art and no pack exclusives for specific artwork. Instead, the full set is pulled from Mythical Island booster packs.

ImageNumberNameCard TypeRarity
The Exeggcute card from Mythical Island in Pokemon TCG Pocket1ExeggcutePokémon
The Exeggutor card from Mythical Island in Pokemon TCG Pocket2ExeggutorPokémon◊◊
The Celebi ex card from Mythical Island in Pokemon TCG Pocket3Celebi exPokémon◊◊◊◊
The Snivy card from Mythical Island in Pokemon TCG Pocket4SnivyPokémon
The Servine card from Mythical Island in Pokemon TCG Pocket5ServimePokémon◊◊
The Serperior card from Mythical Island in Pokemon TCG Pocket6SerperiorPokémon◊◊◊
The Morelull card from Mythical Island in Pokemon TCG Pocket7MorelullPokémon
The Shiinotic card from Mythical Island in Pokemon TCG Pocket8ShiinoticPokémon◊◊
The Dhelmise card from Mythical Island in Pokemon TCG Pocket9DhelmisePokémon◊◊
The Ponyta card from Mythical Island in Pokemon TCG Pocket10PonytaPokémon
The Rapidash card from Mythical Island in Pokemon TCG Pocket11RapidashPokémon◊◊
The Magmar card from Mythical Island in Pokemon TCG Pocket12MagmarPokémon◊◊
The Larvesta card from Mythical Island in Pokemon TCG Pocket13LarvestaPokémon
The Volcarona card from Mythical Island in Pokemon TCG Pocket14VolcaronaPokémon◊◊◊
The Salandit card from Mythical Island in Pokemon TCG Pocket15SalanditPokémon
The Salazzle card from Mythical Island in Pokemon TCG Pocket16SalazzlePokémon
The Magikarp card from Mythical Island in Pokemon TCG Pocket17MagikarpPokémon
The Gyarados ex card from Mythical Island in Pokemon TCG Pocket18Gyarados exPokémon◊◊◊◊
The Vaporeon card from Mythical Island in Pokemon TCG Pocket19VaporeonPokémon◊◊◊
The Finneon card from Mythical Island in Pokemon TCG Pocket20FinneonPokémon
The Lumineon card from Mythical Island in Pokemon TCG Pocket21LumineonPokémon◊◊
The Chewtle card from Mythical Island in Pokemon TCG Pocket22ChewtlePokémon
The Drednaw card from Mythical Island in Pokemon TCG Pocket23DrednawPokémon◊◊
The Cramorant card from Mythical Island in Pokemon TCG Pocket24CramorantPokémon
The Pikachu card from Mythical Island in Pokemon TCG Pocket25PikachuPokémon
The Raichu card from Mythical Island in Pokemon TCG Pocket26RaichuPokémon◊◊◊
The Electabuzz card from Mythical Island in Pokemon TCG Pocket27ElectabuzzPokémon◊◊
The Joltik card from Mythical Island in Pokemon TCG Pocket28JoltikPokémon
The Galvantula card from Mythical Island in Pokemon TCG Pocket29GalvantulaPokémon◊◊
The Dedenne card from Mythical Island in Pokemon TCG Pocket30DedennePokémon
The Mew card from Mythical Island in Pokemon TCG Pocket31MewPokémon◊◊◊
The Mew ex card from Mythical Island in Pokemon TCG Pocket32Mew exPokémon◊◊◊◊
The Sigilyph card from Mythical Island in Pokemon TCG Pocket33SigilyphPokémon◊◊
The Elgyem card from Mythical Island in Pokemon TCG Pocket34ElgyemPokémon
The Beheeyem card from Mythical Island in Pokemon TCG Pocket35BeheeyemPokémon◊◊
The Flabebe card from Mythical Island in Pokemon TCG Pocket36FlabebePokémon
The Floette card from Mythical Island in Pokemon TCG Pocket37FloettePokémon
The Florges card from Mythical Island in Pokemon TCG Pocket38FlorgesPokémon◊◊
The Swirlix card from Mythical Island in Pokemon TCG Pocket39SwirlixPokémon
The Slurpuff card from Mythical Island in Pokemon TCG Pocket40SlurpuffPokémon
The Mankey card from Mythical Island in Pokemon TCG Pocket41MankeyPokémon
The Primeape card from Mythical Island in Pokemon TCG Pocket42PrimeapePokémon
The Geodude card from Mythical Island in Pokemon TCG Pocket43GeodudePokémon
The Graveler card from Mythical Island in Pokemon TCG Pocket44GravelerPokémon◊◊
The Golem card from Mythical Island in Pokemon TCG Pocket45GolemPokémon◊◊◊
The Aerodactyl ex card from Mythical Island in Pokemon TCG Pocket46Aerodactyl exPokémon◊◊◊◊
The Marshadow card from Mythical Island in Pokemon TCG Pocket47MarshadowPokémon◊◊◊
The Stonjourner card from Mythical Island in Pokemon TCG Pocket48StonjournerPokémon◊◊
The Koffing card from Mythical Island in Pokemon TCG Pocket49KoffingPokémon
The Weezing card from Mythical Island in Pokemon TCG Pocket50WeezingPokémon◊◊
The Purrloin card from Mythical Island in Pokemon TCG Pocket51PurrloinPokémon
The Liepard card from Mythical Island in Pokemon TCG Pocket52LiepardPokémon
The Venipede card from Mythical Island in Pokemon TCG Pocket53VenipedePokémon
The Whirlipede card from Mythical Island in Pokemon TCG Pocket54WhirlipedePokémon
The Scolipede card from Mythical Island in Pokemon TCG Pocket55ScolipedePokémon◊◊
The Druddigon card from Mythical Island in Pokemon TCG Pocket56DruddigomPokémon◊◊
The Pidgey card from Mythical Island in Pokemon TCG Pocket57PidgeyPokémon
The Pidgeotto card from Mythical Island in Pokemon TCG Pocket58PidgeottoPokémon
The Pidgeot ex card from Mythical Island in Pokemon TCG Pocket59Pidgeot exPokémon◊◊◊◊
The Tauros card from Mythical Island in Pokemon TCG Pocket60TaurosPokémon◊◊◊
The Eevee card from Mythical Island in Pokemon TCG Pocket61EeveePokémon
The Chatot card from Mythical Island in Pokemon TCG Pocket62ChatotPokémon
The Old Amber card from Mythical Island in Pokemon TCG Pocket63Old AmberTrainer
The Pokemon Flute card from Mythical Island in Pokemon TCG Pocket64Pokemon FluteTrainer◊◊
The Mythical Slab card from Mythical Island in Pokemon TCG Pocket65Mythical SlabTrainer◊◊
The Budding Expeditioner card from Mythical Island in Pokemon TCG Pocket66Budding ExpeditionerTrainer◊◊
The Blue card from Mythical Island in Pokemon TCG Pocket67BlueTrainer◊◊
The Leaf card from Mythical Island in Pokemon TCG Pocket68LeafTrainer◊◊
The Exeggutor art rare card from Mythical Island in Pokemon TCG Pocket69ExeggutorPokémon
The Serperior art rare card from Mythical Island in Pokemon TCG Pocket70SerperiorPokémon
The Salandit art rare card from Mythical Island in Pokemon TCG Pocket71SalanditPokémon
The Vaporeon art rare card from Mythical Island in Pokemon TCG Pocket72VaporeonPokémon
The Dedenne art rare card from Mythical Island in Pokemon TCG Pocket73DedennePokémon
The Marshadow art rare card from Mythical Island in Pokemon TCG Pocket74MarshadowPokémon
The Celebi ex card from Mythical Island in Pokemon TCG Pocket75Celebi exPokémon
The Gyarados ex card from Mythical Island in Pokemon TCG Pocket76Gyarados exPokémon☆☆
The Mew ex card from Mythical Island in Pokemon TCG Pocket77Mew exPokémon☆☆
The Aerodactyl ex card from Mythical Island in Pokemon TCG Pocket78Aerodactyl exPokémon☆☆
The Pidgeot ex card from Mythical Island in Pokemon TCG Pocket79Pidgeot exPokémon☆☆
The Budding Expeditioner card from Mythical Island in Pokemon TCG Pocket80Budding ExpeditionerTrainer☆☆
The Blue card from Mythical Island in Pokemon TCG Pocket81BlueTrainer☆☆