Best decks in Pokémon TCG Pocket, ranked

Building a deck in Pokémon TCG Pocket is completely different from building one in the standard TCG, as the strategy, card quantity, and playstyle are unique to the mobile app. While it is possible to perform well with any of the decks in the game, some stand out from the crowd as must-plays.

Here’s a complete tier list for the best decks in Pokémon TCG Pocket, including the key cards for each entry and tips on how to play them effectively.

Pokémon TCG Pocket best decks tier list

As decks in Pokémon TCG Pocket only have 20 cards, it’s likely that you’ll be able to build most of the decks in this list or at least find a working variant of them. Full card lists will vary depending on where you look, but we’ll be sure to include our best deck lists as we create them, so check back.

If you’re missing a key card and you’re out of packs or points, take a look at Wonder Pick and see if you can spin the wheel to get a copy from a friend. It’s not guaranteed that you’ll get the card you need, of course, but strong cards can appear in Wonder Pick, so it’s worth checking.

We’ve ranked these decks from worst to best, but all five of them are competitively viable and worth trying out if you have the cards.

Charizard ex

Sabrina is essential in a Charizard deck. Images via The Pokémon Company, remix by Dot Esports

Charizard ex is a powerhouse in the standard form of the Pokémon TCG, and it’s already made a splash in Pokémon TCG Pocket. With tanky attacks and a sturdy HP pool, Charizard ex is almost unstoppable if you pair it with the right support Pokémon and Trainers.

A good Charizard deck list in Pokemon TCG Pocket should feature two copies of Charmander, Charmeleon, and Charizard ex, along with one or two Moltres ex copies. Some variants may include the Arcanine ex line, too, as Arcanine ex is a sturdy attacker.

Charizard ex is the star of the show in terms of damage output and survivability, and the inclusion of Moltres ex provides an extra source of damage if needed. Sabrina is an essential Trainer for this deck, giving the user control over the opponent’s cards.

Charizard ex can struggle to get off the ground thanks to its high Energy requirements, but with the right Trainers and support, it’s a lethal deck.

Venusaur ex

Venusaur ex is one of the best starters in the game. Images via The Pokémon Company, remix by Dot Esports

Out of all the starter Pokémon decks, Venusaur ex stands out from the crowd. It has high potential damage, alongside plenty of Energy control and self-healing abilities.

Featuring the maximum copies of Bulbasaur, Ivysaur, and Venusaur ex, this deck usually features the Lilligant line for extra Energy movement or the Victreebel line for additional control. Venusaur ex is a tank in terms of HP, and the extra utility of Giant Bloom healing while doing damage is invaluable.

Erika and Sabrina should be at the top of the list if you’re planning to play this deck. Erika’s ability to top up Grass-type Pokémon with 50 HP can come in handy while setting up, and Sabrina is inarguably one of the most essential Supporters in the game.

Mewtwo ex

Mewtwo ex and Gardevoir make a lethal combo. Images via The Pokémon Company, remix by Dot Esports

With a similar ability to its standard Pokémon TCG counterpart, Gardevoir is one of the most interesting Stage Two Pokémon that you can add to a Psychic-type deck. It fits into the Mewtwo ex deck list perfectly, offering unparalleled control and easy set-up.

It’s not the most lethal in terms of damage, but being able to move Energy around so freely every turn makes setting up a breeze—and it’s an incredible tool to have on hand when trying to set up Mewtwo ex with Psydrive, too.

There aren’t too many Mewtwo ex variants kicking around the game right now, although this is likely to change as the meta develops further. The inclusion of a Pokémon like Hypno could prove to be valuable, for example, thanks to its ability’s chance to put an enemy ‘mon to sleep.

Pikachu ex

An electrifying roster of cards. Images via The Pokémon Company, remix by Dot Esports

Seeing Magneton, Pikachu ex, and Zapdos ex lumped together may look strange at first, but this is currently one of the biggest decks in Pokémon TCG Pocket.

This trio of zappy critters has the potential to one-shot a large portion of opponents, thanks to the Circle Circuit and Thundering Hurricane attacks. Magneton is an easy set-up choice, too, thanks to its Volt Charge ability, and Supporters like Lt. Surge help to make Energy movement painless.

If you’re keen on playing fast-paced decks that involve a little RNG, make sure to take a look at our guide to the best Pikachu ex deck list in the game.

It’s a lot of fun to bring to a battle, and it’s not overly complex or heavy on set-up requirements either.

Starmie ex

One of the strongest cards in the meta right now. Images via The Pokémon Company, remix by Dot Esports

Finally, Starmie ex is the unlikely hero of Pokémon TCG Pocket right now. With no Retreat Cost and a remarkably cheap 90 damage attack, this strange aquatic critter is a lethal weapon on the battlefield.

Pairing it with Articuno ex—and sometimes, the Greninja line for Bench sniping capabilities—makes this deck incredibly aggressive. Articuno ex can whittle away at Benched Pokémon while dealing 80 damage to the Active, and it’s sturdy enough to survive a few hits.

Misty is an invaluable addition to this deck, and she’s arguably one of the most impressive Supporters in the game alongside Sabrina. Despite being a little RNG-dependent with the coin flipping, this Trainer can theoretically set up either Starmie ex or Articuno ex in an instant.

Alongside Misty and Sabrina, this deck usually features the irritating combination of Giovanni and Red Card to help your Pokémon hit even harder and prevent the opponent from being able to set up effectively.

The Pokémon TCG Pocket meta is still growing and adapting, but if you pull any of the cards listed above when ripping packs, make sure to try out a new deck or two. Playing with rental decks is also worthwhile, as some of the pre-mades in the game are powerful and feature unique Pokémon combinations.

