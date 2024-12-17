Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
celebi ex deck image
Image via Pokémon Company, remix by Dot Esports
Category:
Pokémon

Best Celebi ex Pokémon TCG Pocket deck build list

Get the most out of the new star of the Pocket meta.
Image of Adam Newell
Adam Newell
|

Published: Dec 17, 2024 08:38 am

Celebi ex is one of the strongest decks to come out of the Pokémon TCG Pocket Mythical Island expansion set and is staking a claim to be part of the meta due to its strong ability to deal a bunch of damage to overthrow any deck—including Pikachu ex and Mewtwo ex.

Recommended Videos

It works similarly to the Mewtwo deck, where you stack your backline with a certain grass Pokémon to boost your attack chances, but it has a mix of other strategies in play, too. But how does it work? And what is the best deck list to field?

Table of contents

The best Celebi ex Pokémon TCG Pocket decklist

Lots to get used to. Image via The Pokémon Company
ImageCardAmountSetSet numberObtained by
The Celebi ex card from Mythical Island in Pokemon TCG PocketCelebi exx2Mythical Island3/68500 Pack Points
The Snivy card from Mythical Island in Pokemon TCG PocketSnivyx2Mythical Island4/6835 Pack Points
The Servine card from Mythical Island in Pokemon TCG PocketServinex2Mythical Island5/6835 Pack Points
The Serperior card from Mythical Island in Pokemon TCG PocketSerperiorx2Mythical Island6/6870 Pack Points
Erikax2Genetic Apex (Charizard)219/22670 Pack Points
Sabrinax2Genetic Apex (Charizard)225/22670 Pack Points
X Speedx2Promo-A2/P-AShop
Potionx2Promo-A1/P-AShop
Poké Ballx2Promo-A5/P-AShop
Professor’s Researchx2Promo-A7/P-AShop

How Celebi ex works in TCG Pocket

Celebi ex only works thanks to Serperior, which was also added to the Mythical Island expansion set. Celebi’s main gimmick is that it needs two Grass Energy to use its attack, which flips a coin for every Grass Energy attached to it and deals 50 damage per heads. Sounds simple enough at first.

Only when you add in Serperior does the deck really become broken. Serperior’s ability lets each Grass Nergy attached to your Grass Pokémon provide two Energy. The effect doesn’t stack, but it means your Grass Energy now counts for two instead of one. As you can imagine, if you attach two Grass Energy to Celebi and have Serperior in the backline, you can suddenly flip four coins instead of two. Three Energy? You now have six flips.

Outside of the two Pokémon, the rest of the cards are pretty standard as is the win condition. Like Mewtwo ex, get your Pokémon out as fast as possible and pray for some lucky draws, and you’ll be snowballing to a victory in no time. There are other deck variants, too, but it’s just down to RNG.

The main weakness of Celebi ex in TCG Pocket

Charizard decks and poor coin tosses are the bane of your existence. While the deck can deal a bunch of damage, you are relying on coin flips to deal damage. Eight coin flips aren’t doing you any good if most of them end up tails. As such, while the deck has high potential, it is completely reliant on drawing the cards you need at the right time and on your ability to get successive heads when flipping a coin.

And as mentioned, with Celebi ex popular at launch, Charizard and Fire-decks are running rampant to counteract them in a similar way. We saw Marowak ex try to tackle the Pikachu and Mewtwo ex dominance the past few weeks. Due to Celebi ex’s low HP, it won’t take one or two turns for the onion to be pan-fried, so pray for better RNG than your opponent if you come across any type of Fire-type deck.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Adam Newell
Adam Newell
Assigning Editor
Assigning Editor. In 2015, Adam graduated from the University of Aberystwyth with a bachelor's in Media and Communications. Working in the industry for over ten years. If it has anything to do with Nintendo and Pokémon chances are you will see me talking about it, covering, and likely not sleeping while playing it.
twitter