Best Celebi ex Pokémon TCG Pocket deck build list

Celebi ex is one of the strongest decks to come out of the Pokémon TCG Pocket Mythical Island expansion set and is staking a claim to be part of the meta due to its strong ability to deal a bunch of damage to overthrow any deck—including Pikachu ex and Mewtwo ex.

Recommended Videos

It works similarly to the Mewtwo deck, where you stack your backline with a certain grass Pokémon to boost your attack chances, but it has a mix of other strategies in play, too. But how does it work? And what is the best deck list to field?

The best Celebi ex Pokémon TCG Pocket decklist

Lots to get used to. Image via The Pokémon Company

Image Card Amount Set Set number Obtained by Celebi ex x2 Mythical Island 3/68 500 Pack Points Snivy x2 Mythical Island 4/68 35 Pack Points Servine x2 Mythical Island 5/68 35 Pack Points Serperior x2 Mythical Island 6/68 70 Pack Points Erika x2 Genetic Apex (Charizard) 219/226 70 Pack Points Sabrina x2 Genetic Apex (Charizard) 225/226 70 Pack Points X Speed x2 Promo-A 2/P-A Shop Potion x2 Promo-A 1/P-A Shop Poké Ball x2 Promo-A 5/P-A Shop Professor’s Research x2 Promo-A 7/P-A Shop

How Celebi ex works in TCG Pocket

Celebi ex only works thanks to Serperior, which was also added to the Mythical Island expansion set. Celebi’s main gimmick is that it needs two Grass Energy to use its attack, which flips a coin for every Grass Energy attached to it and deals 50 damage per heads. Sounds simple enough at first.

Only when you add in Serperior does the deck really become broken. Serperior’s ability lets each Grass Nergy attached to your Grass Pokémon provide two Energy. The effect doesn’t stack, but it means your Grass Energy now counts for two instead of one. As you can imagine, if you attach two Grass Energy to Celebi and have Serperior in the backline, you can suddenly flip four coins instead of two. Three Energy? You now have six flips.

Outside of the two Pokémon, the rest of the cards are pretty standard as is the win condition. Like Mewtwo ex, get your Pokémon out as fast as possible and pray for some lucky draws, and you’ll be snowballing to a victory in no time. There are other deck variants, too, but it’s just down to RNG.

The main weakness of Celebi ex in TCG Pocket

Charizard decks and poor coin tosses are the bane of your existence. While the deck can deal a bunch of damage, you are relying on coin flips to deal damage. Eight coin flips aren’t doing you any good if most of them end up tails. As such, while the deck has high potential, it is completely reliant on drawing the cards you need at the right time and on your ability to get successive heads when flipping a coin.

And as mentioned, with Celebi ex popular at launch, Charizard and Fire-decks are running rampant to counteract them in a similar way. We saw Marowak ex try to tackle the Pikachu and Mewtwo ex dominance the past few weeks. Due to Celebi ex’s low HP, it won’t take one or two turns for the onion to be pan-fried, so pray for better RNG than your opponent if you come across any type of Fire-type deck.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy