If you’re a Pokémon Trading Card Game collector looking for new and valuable hits to add to your binders, you need to dive into Prismatic Evolutions. This anxiously-awaited set is packed to the brim with interesting cards, some of which are already selling for huge numbers online.

Below, we’ve listed the 25 most expensive cards in Pokémon TCG Prismatic Evolutions, including a variety of Supporters, interesting Pokémon, and—of course—plenty of Eeveelutions.

Most valuable Pokémon cards in Prismatic Evolutions

Pokémon TCG Prismatic Evolutions comes out on Jan. 17, so as a result, we still don’t have final images for some of the cards, including the holo variants. We’ve used their equivalents from other sets or from Terastal Festival ex for now, and we’ll be updating post-launch with new images and information.

To gather the prices we’ve referenced in this article, we looked at data from Price Charting, CardMarket, TCGPlayer, eBay, and Collectr, focusing on live auctions with lots of participants in particular.

As the new cards settle into the competitive meta, it’s likely prices will go up and down, so it’s worth keeping an eye on any cards you’re keen on adding to your collection before buying. This set has been immensely popular online so far and it’s showing no sign of slowing down yet.

If there’s a card you like but it’s a little too high in price, it’s worth taking a look for its Terastal Festival ex equivalent. This is the Japanese counterpart to Prismatic Evolutions, and there can sometimes be price differences between the same cards based on language.

It’s not guaranteed and can lead to a higher price point depending on the card, but it’s worth a shot if you’ve got your heart set on a particular piece.

25) Friends in Paldea (137/131)

This card is sure to appeal to fans of the video games. Image via The Pokémon Company, remix by Dot Esports

Card Number Type Selling For Friends in Paldea 137/131 Ultra Rare Supporter $20—$27

If you enjoyed playing the Scarlet and Violet video games, you’re sure to love this card. Following the typical “Friends” format, this Supporter features popular characters like Arven in a bright, colorful design. It’s the cheapest card in our list, ranging from $20 to $27 across multiple platforms.

24) Iron Leaves ex (176/131)

Fans of Future ‘mons are in for a treat with this special set. Image via Bulbapedia, remix by Dot Esports

Card Number Type Selling For Iron Leaves ex 176/131 Hyper Rare Pokémon $20—$35

Despite looking like a more expensive Hyper Rare, this card is one of the cheaper entries in this list. Iron Leaves ex can be nabbed for around $20 to $35 online right now across several platforms, and it’s worth looking into if you’re a fan of the golden cards.

23) Eevee (173 BSP)

This promo card is set to provide collectors with plenty of value. Image via The Pokémon Company, remix by Dot Esports

Card Number Type Selling For Eevee 173 (Black Star Promo) Elite Trainer Box promo Pokémon $30

While this card technically isn’t in the main card list, it is part of the Prismatic Evolutions product line-up, so we’re saying it counts. This Eevee can be obtained by picking up the Elite Trainer Box for Prismatic Evolutions, and resellers have it going for around $30.

22) Bloodmoon Ursaluna ex (168/131)

In terms of sheer artistic value, this card is a masterpiece. Image via The Pokémon Company, remix by Dot Esports

Card Number Type Selling For Bloodmoon Ursaluna ex 168/131 Special Illustration Rare Pokémon $30—$40

This version of Bloodmoon Ursaluna ex has one of the most unique aesthetics in Prismatic Evolutions, looking more like a classic painting than a Pokémon card, thanks to the exquisite work of artist Yano Keiji. Auction prices place this card at around $30 to $40.

21) Kieran (174/131)

Currently, this is the main Supporter that’s being picked up online. Image via The Pokémon Company, remix by Dot Esports

Card Number Type Selling For Kieran 174/131 Special Illustration Rare Supporter $20—$50

Surprisingly, there aren’t too many full-art Supporters topping the charts of the most expensive Prismatic Evolutions cards right now. Usually, full-art Supporters give even the most cherished of Pokémon a run for their money.

If you’re hoping to grab a copy of this Special Illustration Rare supporter, prices for it currently range between $20 and $50.

20) Teal Mask Ogerpon ex (145/131)

For a vibrant SIR, this card can be found for relatively good prices. Image via The Pokémon Company, remix by Dot Esports

Card Number Type Selling For Teal Mask Ogerpon ex 145/131 Special Illustration Rare Pokémon $20—$50

Ogerpon is a favorite ‘mon for many, and as a result, cards that feature it are usually quite valuable. This Special Illustration Rare isn’t quite as expensive as you might think at first, though, with the most expensive listing we found for it being roughly $50.

Depending on the platform you use, it’s possible to get a good quality copy of the card for around $20, so shop around if it’s one you have your eye on.

19) Budew (004/131) (Master Ball version)

Based on Terastal Festival ex, this card’s value could go up. Image via The Pokémon Company, remix by Dot Esports

Card Number Type Selling For Budew 004/131 Master Ball Pokémon $30—$50

The standard Budew in Prismatic Evolutions isn’t likely to hold much value—although it is gearing up to be one of the most competitively necessary cards in the set—but its Master Ball iteration has been floating around resale platforms for around $30 to $50, with some auctions taking it higher.

If you’re a fan of the Budew but don’t want to stretch the budget, the Poké Ball version of the card has a unique holo aesthetic and can be found for significantly less money on platforms like eBay.

18) Suicune (024/131) (Master Ball version)

The Master Ball version of this card seems to be spiking in value. Image via The Pokémon Company, remix by Dot Esports

Card Number Type Selling For Suicune 024/131 Master Ball Pokémon $30—$50+

While the regular Suicune Basic in this set might not hold any value, the Master Ball holo version certainly does. We noticed striking price differences when digging into the card online, with most sitting anywhere between $30 to $50 and a few listings going much, much higher.

As mentioned, Prismatic Evolutions isn’t officially out yet and it’s an incredibly hype-driven set. Prices are likely to still go up and down over the coming weeks, so unless you’re in a rush to grab a particular card, it’s good to take your time finding a seller and a listing that fits your needs perfectly.

17) Gholdengo ex (164/131)

This is a visually striking piece that’s worth sleeving immediately. Image via The Pokémon Company, remix by Dot Esports

Card Number Type Selling For Gholdengo ex 164/131 Special Illustration Rare Pokémon $45—$50

Shigenori Negishi did a stellar job with this comic book-style card for Gholdengo ex. Not only is it viable for competitive play, it’s also relevant for collectors, with most auctions for it online currently indicating that its value sits at around $45 to $50.

16) Walking Wake ex (178/131)

There are several Ancient and Future Pokémon in this set. Image via Bulbapedia, remix by Dot Esports

Card Number Type Selling For Walking Wake ex 178/131 Hyper Rare Pokémon $30—$100

Out of all the cards we’ve featured in our ranking, this card had the most variety when it came to finding auction prices and resale data. If you’re a fan of Hyper Rares and Ancient ‘mons, we’d suggest keeping an eye out and monitoring several sites as you could get a nice quality copy for around $30.

15) Glaceon (025/131) (Master Ball version)

This card is fairly competitively viable. Image via The Pokémon Company, remix by Dot Esports

Card Number Type Selling For Glaceon 025/131 Master Ball Pokémon $50—$100

The Glaceon that we’re referencing here is the Master Ball holo specifically, not the standard promo that can be obtained via the Prismatic Evolutions Tech Sticker Collections. The prices for this card are varying wildly right now, moving between $50 and $100 depending on quality and platform.

14) Pikachu ex (179/131)

The Hyper Rares in this set look spectacular so far. Image via Bulbapedia, remix by Dot Esports

Card Number Type Selling For Pikachu ex 179/131 Hyper Rare Pokémon $120

Hyper Rares can be quite divisive in the PTCG community. While some people love them, others aren’t a fan of their eye-poppingly bright designs.

If you’re a fan of the golden card type and manage to pull this Pikachu ex, you’re in for a treat. Currently, it’s the most expensive Hyper Rare in the set, with resale platforms indicating its value sits around $120.

13) Sylveon (040/131) (Poké Ball version)

Pulling any of the Prismatic Evolutions Sylveons will be worth your time. Image via The Pokémon Company, remix by Dot Esports

Card Number Type Selling For Sylveon 040/131 Poké Ball Pokémon $50—$60

The first version of Sylveon that’s important to watch out for is the Poké Ball version. While it may seem like a standard Stage One card, the sparkly logo etched into the front signifies its rarity and makes it important for collectors to keep an eye out for.

Keeping in line with most of the Poké Ball cards that we spotted during our research, this card currently sits at around $50 to $60 online.

12) Raging Bolt ex (166/131)

Fans of the weird giraffe-tiger are in for a treat. Image via The Pokémon Company, remix by Dot Esports

Card Number Type Selling For Raging Bolt ex 166/131 Special Illustration Rare Pokémon $100

If you’re a fan of Ancient Pokémon, you’ll want to keep an eye out for this version of Raging Bolt ex. It’s a dynamic and fierce design with jewel-toned colors and elegantly etched details. Currently, resale platforms place its value at around $100.

11) Sylveon (040/131) (Master Ball version)

The Master Ball version of this card is already popular. Image via The Pokémon Company, remix by Dot Esports

Card Number Type Selling For Sylveon 040/131 Master Ball Pokémon $120—$150

There are several copies of Sylveon in this list. In this particular instance, we’re looking at the Master Ball version, featuring the unique Master Ball holo texture.

It’s currently at the top of TCG Player’s listings in terms of price, coming in at roughly $150, with other sites featuring auctions with prices of around $120 for the sparkly card. It may look simple, but it’s a collector’s piece and worth keeping an eye out for.

10) Vaporeon ex (149/131)

Competitive players will likely be hunting for the standard ex. Image via The Pokémon Company, remix by Dot Esports

Card Number Type Selling For Vaporeon ex 149/131 Special Illustration Rare Pokémon $150

The standard Vaporeon ex card is sure to be a hit with competitive players, but collectors and investors will want to keep their eyes peeled for the Special Illustration Rare. While looking into the card for this article, we found lively auctions for it with an average price of $150.

9) Eevee ex (167/131)

This card could potentially spike further in value. Image via The Pokémon Company, remix by Dot Esports

Card Number Type Selling For Eevee ex 167/131 Special Illustration Rare Pokémon $120—$160

While the Eeveelutions are the star of the show in this special set, it’s still worth keeping an eye out for Eevee.

The beloved Pokémon will hold value for both competitors and collectors, thanks to its Rainbow DNA ability and unique aesthetic respectively, and can be found selling online for around $120 to $160 right now.

8) Jolteon ex (153/131)

This Jolteon ex has an incredibly vibrant color palette. Image via The Pokémon Company, remix by Dot Esports

Card Number Type Selling For Jolteon ex 153/131 Special Illustration Rare Pokémon $150—180

Jolteon ex is worth keeping an eye out for if you’re hoping to invest in a Prismatic Evolutions Eeveelution without having to take out a small loan. It’s still rather pricey, with our research pointing to a price of around $150 to $180, but it’s not as expensive as cards like Umbreon ex.

7) Glaceon ex (150/131)

Glaceon ex has a design that matches its typing perfectly. Image via The Pokémon Company, remix by Dot Esports

Card Number Type Selling For Glaceon ex 150/131 Special Illustration Rare Pokémon $200—$300

Glaceon ex has one of the most well-themed SIR designs based on its type, moves, and overall aesthetic. The background looks like it’s made up of shards of ice, while the sparkles up front are reminiscent of snow.

The prices that we found while digging into auctions for this card online varied, taking the price from $200 to $300 for the most part, with a few cheaper exceptions.

6) Espeon ex (155/131)

Espeon ex happens to be one of the most competitively viable cards. Image via The Pokémon Company, remix by Dot Esports

Card Number Type Selling For Espeon ex 155/131 Special Illustration Rare Pokémon $260—300

Espeon ex is one of the most competitively viable cards in Prismatic Evolutions. It’s got a wonderfully mysterious aesthetic, looking as if the alien cat is exploring an otherworldly garden.

This card can currently be found in exceptional condition for around $260 to $300 online, although we believe the price for this card in particular is likely to continue to change after the special set fully launches.

5) Flareon ex (146/131)

The Eeveelutions in Prismatic Evolutions are vibrant. Image via The Pokémon Company, remix by Dot Esports

Card Number Type Selling For Flareon ex 146/131 Special Illustration Rare Pokémon $300—$400

While Flareon ex might not be the most competitively viable Eeveelution in the set, it is one of the more visually striking cards. Currently, auctions for this SIR are placing its value at around $300 to $400, with the standard ex version being significantly more affordable.

4) Leafeon ex (144/131)

This picturesque card holds value for players and collectors. Image via The Pokémon Company, remix by Dot Esports

Card Number Type Selling For Leafeon ex 144/131 Special Illustration Rare Pokémon $200—$500

This Leafeon ex has one of the most unique Special Illustration Rare designs in the set, and it’s been met with a positive response from the community online. While researching for this article, we found auctions for it ranging from $200 to $500, with a few cheaper options depending on location and card quality.

3) Sylveon ex (156/131)

This gem of a card is rising in price already. Image via The Pokémon Company, remix by Dot Esports

Card Number Type Selling For Sylveon ex 156/131 Special Illustration Rare Pokémon $500

This adorable card was exceptionally popular in Terastal Festival ex, and it’s currently set up to be one of the biggest cards in Prismatic Evolutions, with listings placing it at $500 and beyond.

Unlike some of the Eeveelution cards in this special set, Sylveon ex holds a lot of competitive weight thanks to its disruptive playstyle. If you’re a PTCG player and manage to pull the standard ex version of this, hang onto it and take it to your next tournament.

2) Umbreon (059/131) (Master Ball version)

The Master Ball version of this card is exceedingly valuable. Image via The Pokémon Company, remix by Dot Esports

Card Number Type Selling For Umbreon 059/131 Master Ball Pokémon $500—$1,000

The Master Ball variants in Prismatic Evolutions have already been causing a stir in the community, and this particular card is the most valuable right now. We found auction listings for it taking it from $500 all the way up to $1,000.

If you manage to nab one of these from an Elite Trainer Box or booster pack, it could be worth sending it off to get graded professionally.

1) Umbreon ex (161/131)

Some collectors are calling this beauty the second Moonbreon. Image via The Pokémon Company, remix by Dot Esports

Card Number Type Selling For Umbreon ex 161/131 Special Illustration Rare Pokémon $900—$2,000+

Is anyone surprised to see this card up at the top of the list? Ever since its reveal, whispers of a new Moonbreon or the Evolving Skies revival have been floating around the community.

Umbreon ex looks striking here, with the stained glass aesthetic and kaleidoscopic Stellar Tera-type crown above its head. Out of all the Eeveelution cards in the set, it’s one of the most visually appealing and it should remain a valuable piece for collectors to pick up. We found the majority of Umbreon ex listings on resale platforms to range from $900 to around $2,000, but there were some that skyrocketed even higher, taking the card to figures like $10,000.

It’s worth taking these numbers with a pinch of salt as the set isn’t out yet, but there is value in the card.

Prices are still changing drastically thanks to the hype surrounding this set, so we’d recommend being extra cautious when shopping online and making sure to buy any single cards you’ve got your eye on from verified retailers only.

If you’re hoping to pick up competitively viable cards from your Prismatic Evolutions packs, make sure to dive into our ranking of the Eeveelution cards from the set. Spoiler alert—it’s a great time to be an Espeon or Sylveon fan.

