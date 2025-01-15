Every Eeveelution card in Pokémon TCG Prismatic Evolutions, ranked

Prismatic Evolutions is set to be one of the biggest Pokémon Trading Card Game releases of the year, featuring the beloved Eeveelutions on a variety of jewel-toned cards.

Recommended Videos

While this is undoubtedly a collector-oriented set, there’s still value to be found as a competitive player. Here, we’ve ranked every Eeveelution in Pokémon TCG Prismatic Evolutions, listing them in tiers based on their strength, versatility, and competitive viability.

Prismatic Evolutions Eeveelution Pokemon card tier list

The set has plenty of exciting cards to dig into as a player. Images via The Pokémon Company, remix by Dot Esports

Prismatic Evolutions comes out on Jan. 17, with over 175 cards for PTCG fans to dig into. If you can get your hands on any packs—and you might struggle with this, since it’s been exceptionally popular already—then you’re in with a chance of accessing powerful cards.

We’ve separated the cards below into tiers based on how viable they seem and whether they’re likely to see much competitive play as the months unfold.

Note: the special set isn’t currently out yet, and as such, we don’t have images for all the cards. We’ve used Terastal Festival ex cards or alternate prints where relevant for now, but we’ll be updating this article once the set officially comes out.

S-Tier

These four cards are currently looking the strongest out of the special set, and they should hold value for collectors as well.

Espeon ex

Espeon ex is looking like the best Eeveelution in the set right now. Image via The Pokémon Company, remix by Dot Esports

Card Name Health Type Attack One Attack Two Espeon ex 270 Psychic Psych Out

(P)(C)(C)



Deals 160 damage and discards a random card from the opponent’s hand. Amazez

(G)(P)(D)



Devolve each of the opponent’s evolved ‘mons by shuffling the highest Stage evolution card on it back into their deck.

A large chunk of the cards in the full Prismatic Evolutions card list have a disruptive playstyle, and Espeon ex is no different. While some chaos-inducing cards might focus on discards or devolution, this gem features both.

Psych Out deals a decent 160 damage, discarding a random card, while Amazez devolves each of the opponent’s ‘mons and prevents them from setting up. Combining this with the usual Tera Bench immunity and high HP stat of 270, this Psychic-type holds immense potential.

Sylveon ex

Sylveon ex has a beautifully disruptive gameplay style. Image via The Pokémon Company, remix by Dot Esports

Card Name Health Type Attack One Attack Two Sylveon ex 270 Psychic Magical Charm

(P)(C)(C)



Deals 160 damage. During the opponent’s next turn, attacks used by the Defending ‘mon deal 100 less damage before Weakness and Resistance. Angelite

(W)(L)(P)



Select two opposing Benched ‘mons. Shuffle them and their attached cards back into the opponent’s deck. Angelite cannot be used twice in a row.

Sylveon ex is similar to Espeon ex for the most part, prioritizing a level of disruption and having access to a good health pool, but it leans into more of a defensive playstyle.

Magical Charm helps it deal 160 damage a pop, while applying a 100 damage barrier for the next turn. Angelite focuses on disruption, preventing the opponent from hitting the ground at all by shuffling their cards straight back into their deck.

Compared to the other Eeveelution ex cards in the set, Sylveon ex isn’t the most offensively powerful, but it has enough bulk and utility to still make it a wickedly strong card.

Umbreon ex

Umbreon ex is looking like a lot of fun to build decks around. Image via The Pokémon Company, remix by Dot Esports

Card Name Health Type Attack One Attack Two Umbreon ex 280 Dark Moon Mirage

(D)(C)(C)



Deals 160 damage and confuses the opponent’s Active. Onyx

(L)(P)(D)



Discard all Energy from Umbreon ex and take a Prize Card.

Out of the cards in this list, Umbreon ex has the most interesting move choices. Moon Mirage is standard enough, dealing 160 damage and applying confusion, but Onyx is fascinating. Instead of dealing damage, it requires a total Energy discard in exchange for a Prize Card.

Despite the jumbled Energy requirements, it’s still exceptionally cheap and could provide a unique path to victory in a match where you’re at a loss for damage output.

Vaporeon ex

Vaporeon ex should see a lot of play in the competitive community. Image via The Pokémon Company, remix by Dot Esports

Card Name Health Type Attack One Attack Two Vaporeon ex 280 Water Severe Squall

(W)(C)



Deals 60 damage to each opposing Pokémon ex, ignoring Weakness and Resistance. Aquamarine

(F)(W)(L)



Deals 280 damage. During the next turn, this Vaporeon ex cannot attack.

Vaporeon ex has access to a heavy-hitting move with Aquamarine and a split damage option with Severe Squall. If you’re looking for a Prismatic Evolutions Eeveelution with more of an offensive build, this is the perfect pick for you.

Aquamarine deals 280 damage, which could Knock Out most opposing Pokémon in one go, with the condition that Vaporeon ex cannot attack on the next turn.

Severe Squall bypasses Weaknesses and Resistances, dealing 60 damage to each opposing Pokémon ex. Sixty damage isn’t a Knock Out for ex foes by any means, but it can stack up quickly, especially considering how Energy efficient the move is.

A-Tier

The cards listed in this tier are powerful, but their application is niche. They’re still competitively viable and could be a great deck feature with the right support.

Eevee ex

Eevee ex holds the potential to be a blessing for quick setups. Image via The Pokémon Company, remix by Dot Esports

Card Name Health Type Ability Attack Eevee ex 200 Colorless Rainbow DNA



Allows Eevee ex to evolve into any Pokémon ex that would usually evolve from Eevee. Coruscating Quartz

(F)(W)(L)



Deals 200 damage.

The most valuable thing about Eevee ex is its Rainbow DNA ability, which allows it to evolve into an Eeveelution ex. This makes it an exceptional early game pick, as it has enough HP to soak up a few hits before hopping straight into one of its more powerful forms.

Alongside this, it has Coruscating Quartz, which is a simple 200 damage attack. Again, pulling this early on in a match could prevent the opponent from ever setting up.

Glaceon

Getting nine damage counters out for one Energy is immense. Image via The Pokémon Company, remix by Dot Esports

Card Name Health Type Attack One Attack Two Glaceon 120 Water Permeating Chill

(W)



At the end of the opponent’s next turn, place nine damage counters on their Defending Pokémon. Icicle Missile

(W)(C)



Deals 70 damage.

Permeating Chill is a fascinating move. For just one Water Energy, the attack allows you to put nine damage counters on the Defending Pokémon during the opponent’s next turn.

Alongside this, it has a simple 70 damage attack with Icicle Missile. While it’s not the punchiest card in the list, it’s surprisingly heavy-hitting for a Stage One ‘mon.

Glaceon ex

Glaceon ex has access to an instant Knock Out, but it’s niche. Image via The Pokémon Company, remix by Dot Esports

Card Name Health Type Attack One Attack Two Glaceon ex 270 Water Frost Bullet

(W)(C)



Deals 110 damage. Also deals 30 damage to one of the opponent’s Benched ‘mons. Euclase

(G)(W)(D)



Knocks Out an opponent’s Pokémon that has exactly six damage counters on it.

Glaceon ex can insta-KO an opponent if the conditions are right, as Euclase Knocks Out an opponent’s Pokémon with exactly six damage counters on it. It’s specific, but if you can create the optimal conditions, it’s a quick route to picking up Prize Cards.

Alongside this, Frost Bullet provides extra damage output with a little Benched damage on the side, dealing 110 to the active and 30 to a Benched ‘mon of your choice.

Jolteon ex

Jolteon ex looks suitably tanky and has access to powerful attacks. Image via The Pokémon Company, remix by Dot Esports

Card Name Health Type Attack One Attack Two Jolteon ex 260 Lightning Flashing Spear

(L)(C)



Deals 60 damage. You can discard up to two Basic Energy from Benched ‘mons, dealing an extra 90 damage for each discarded Energy. Dravite

(F)(W)(L)



Deals 280 damage. During the next turn, this Jolteon ex cannot attack.

Jolteon ex features discard mechanics with Flashing Spear. With 60 base damage and the potential to stack 180 extra damage on top of this, it’s a powerful attack if you can find a way to keep your Bench Energized and your Energy Cards in place.

Dravite is a standard 280 damage attack, with the condition being that Jolteon ex cannot attack during the next turn.

Leafeon

Leaflet Blessings could be a game-changer in the late stages of a match. Image via The Pokémon Company, remix by Dot Esports

Card Name Health Type Attack One Attack Two Leafeon 120 Grass Leaflet Blessings

(C)



Attach a Grass Energy from your hand to one of your Benched ‘mons. If this is done, heal all damage from it. Solar Beam

(G)(C)



Deals 70 damage.

While Solar Beam is unremarkable at 70 damage a pop, Leaflet Blessings has the potential to be game-changing. It costs just one Colorless Energy and allows you to attach a Grass Energy from your hand to a Benched ‘mon. If you do this, all damage on this Benched critter is healed.

Umbreon

This card holds Bench sniping potential. Image via The Pokémon Company, remix by Dot Esports

Card Name Health Type Attack One Attack Two Umbreon 110 Dark Feint Attack

(D)



Deals 50 damage to one of the opponent’s Pokémon, unaffected by additional effects. Pitch-Black Blade

(D)(C)(C)



Deals 140 damage. During the next turn, this Umbreon can’t attack.

It’s fair to say Umbreon is the star of the show in Prismatic Evolutions. While the ex card is the heavy-hitter, this Stage One promo is still worth keeping an eye out for thanks to its Bench sniping capabilities with Feint Attack and relatively cheap access to 140 damage via Pitch-Black Blade.

B-Tier

The cards in this tier are solid, with either decent damage output or interesting support options. They’re not the most competitive out of the bunch, but they’re not bad by any means.

Eevee

Despite being squishy, this card holds value with Boosted Evolution. Image via The Pokémon Company, remix by Dot Esports

Card Name Health Type Ability Attack Eevee 50 Colorless Boosted Evolution



If this Eevee is Active, it can evolve during the first turn or during its first turn on the field. Reckless Charge

(C)(C)



Deals 30 damage but also deals 10 damage to this Eevee.

If this Eevee had slightly higher HP and access to a better attack, it would be an A-Tier card without a doubt.

The Boosted Evolution ability is valuable, letting Eevee evolve into one of its Eeveelutions much quicker than a regular Basic ‘mon. It’s a great turn-one draw, letting you jump straight into the action and get a heavy-hitter onto the field.

Flareon

The combination of stacking damage and Energy control is valuable. Image via The Pokémon Company, remix by Dot Esports

Card Name Health Type Attack One Attack Two Flareon 130 Fire Destructive Flame

(F)



Deals 30 damage. Flip a coin. If it’s heads, discard an Energy from the opponent’s Active. Fighting Blaze

(F)(C)(C)



Deals 90 damage. If the opponent’s Active is an ex or V, this deals an extra 90 damage.

This is an exceptionally disruptive Stage One card. Flareon has access to a relatively cheap 180 damage via Fighting Blaze, giving it a real chance against intimidating opponent ex or V Pokémon, while it can also discard Energy and mill with Destructive Flame.

Leafeon ex

This Pokémon ex card holds potential, provided it has support. Image via The Pokémon Company, remix by Dot Esports

Card Name Health Type Attack One Attack Two Leafeon ex 270 Grass Verdant Storm

(G)(C)



Deals 60 damage for each Energy attached to all of the opponent’s Pokémon. Moss Agate

(G)(F)(W)



Deals 230 damage and heals 100 damage from each of your Benched ‘mons.

Leafeon ex was almost an A-Tier card, but it’s currently looking too niche to be anything above a B-Tier. Verdant Storm has the power to stack up chunks of 60 damage for an opponent’s Energy count, while Moss Agate deals 230 damage and heals up your Bench.

Sylveon

Safeguard is an ability that can cause a lot of chaos in a match. Image via The Pokémon Company, remix by Dot Esports

Card Name Health Type Ability Attack Sylveon 120 Psychic Safeguard



Prevents all damage done by an opponent’s ex. Magical Shot

(P)(C)(C)



Deals 100 damage.

Sylveon is decent enough, with Magical Shot dealing 100 damage and Safeguard being the card’s main selling point. If you’re a Mimikyu fan, you’ll be familiar with how disruptive this ability can be—and how irritating it can be to play against—blocking all Pokémon ex damage with ease.

Vaporeon

This card is surprisingly tanky for being a Stage One ‘mon. Image via The Pokémon Company, remix by Dot Esports

Card Name Health Type Attack One Attack Two Vaporeon 130 Water Spiral Drain

(W)



Deals 30 damage and heals 30 damage from this Vaporeon. Fighting Whirlpool

(W)(C)(C)



Deals 90 damage. If the opponent’s Active is an ex or V, it deals 90 more damage.

Vaporeon has access to a large chunk of damage via Fighting Whirlpool, dealing a potential 180 damage if there’s an opposing ex or V Pokémon on the field. It gains extra value from Spiral Drain, which can keep its health topped up in the earlier stages of a match.

C-Tier

Finally, the three cards in this list are unremarkable. They could be used in a deck with other, stronger cards, but they’re not excessively powerful or unique.

Espeon

It’s not the strongest, but it could be useful. Image via The Pokémon Company, remix by Dot Esports

Card Name Health Type Attack One Attack Two Espeon 110 Psychic Psychic Assault

(P)



Deals 30 base damage, but deals 10 more for each damage counter on the opponent’s Active Pokémon. Psy Bolt

(P)(C)



Deals 60 damage. Flip a coin. If it’s heads, the opponent’s Active is Paralyzed.

Espeon has access to stacking damage and potential Paralysis, with Psychic Assault and Psy Bolt respectively, but it’ll need the right support cards to make these attacks worthwhile.

Without an additional Pokémon to supply damage counters for Psychic Assault, it’ll hit for 30 each time and won’t be worth the Energy, especially in the later stages of a match.

Flareon ex

Flareon ex looks cool, but it’s not the best in Prismatic Evolutions. Image via The Pokémon Company, remix by Dot Esports

Card Name Health Type Attack One Attack Two Flareon ex 270 Fire Burning Charge

(F)(C)



Deals 130 damage, allowing the user to deck search for two Basic Energy, reveal, attach to one of their ‘mons, then shuffle their deck. Carnelian

(F)(W)(L)



Deals 280 damage. During the next turn, this Flareon ex cannot attack.

Sadly for Fire-type fans, Flareon ex is looking like the weakest Eeveelution ex card in the set at the time of writing.

Burning Charge hits for 130 damage each time, allowing the user to search for two Energy and attach them to one of their Pokémon. Carnelian hits for 280, with the caveat being that Flareon ex cannot attack during the next turn.

Jolteon

Fighting Lightning has potential, but it’s not outstanding. Image via The Pokémon Company, remix by Dot Esports

Card Name Health Type Attack One Attack Two Jolteon 110 Lightning Linear Attack

(L)



Deals 30 damage to one of the opponent’s Pokémon. Fighting Lightning

(L)(C)(C)



Deals 90+ damage, but if the opponent’s Active is an ex or V, it deals 90 more.

Jolteon is the least valuable Eeveelution card in Prismatic Evolutions right now, with only one meaningful damage source in the form of Fighting Lightning. This deals 90 damage, but can stack to 180 if the opponent’s Active is an ex or V Pokémon.

There’s some Bench sniping potential here with Linear Attack, but it only deals 30 damage a pop. It could be valuable in the late game, but right now, it feels underwhelming.

Prismatic Evolutions is a must-have set for any Eeveelution fan hoping to compete in a tournament or play against friends in the coming months. We’re sure to see new and exciting deck combinations emerging as this special set settles into the competitive meta.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy